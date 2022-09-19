ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Not guilty plea entered for teen accused of orchestrating Memorial HS bomb threats

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R71y4_0i1que2b00

MADISON, Wis. — A 17-year-old Madison boy accused of being behind multiple bomb threats at Vel Phillips Memorial High School last school year stood mute as a Dane County court entered not guilty pleas on his behalf Monday afternoon, online records show .

Joseph Garrison faces nine felony charges stemming from a series of bomb threats at the school. Police arrested Garrison , a student at Memorial, last month.

RELATED: Madison teen allegedly used Bitcoin to pay for bomb threats at Memorial High School

According to a criminal complaint, Garrison reportedly admitted to using Bitcoin to pay a third party to make the bomb threats at the school between Feb. 28 and March 4. The complaint also alleges he made online payments on the same days as threats were made to schools in Pennsylvania and Texas, where his friends attended classes.

Madison police ultimately deemed the threats were not credible , but they did disrupt classes and led to extra officers being stationed at the school .

During Monday’s court hearing, Garrison’s bond was modified to ban him from school-sponsored events. Previously, he had been banned from any Madison Metropolitan School District school or property, as well as the schools in Pennsylvania and Texas.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Avoca man convicted of killing mother and dog sentenced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Avoca man convicted of killing his mother and dog last year will serve life in prison with possibility for extended supervision, officials decided Tuesday. According to court records, Sean Pickett will serve life in prison with the possibility of extended supervision at 40 years served...
AVOCA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin man claims self-defense, charged in shooting incident

(WFRV) – A man from Adams is facing multiple charges, including OWI and endangering safety, after allegedly shooting his gun and driving off. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office released information about a shooting incident tied to an OWI. On September 16 authorities got a 9-1-1 call saying, Stephen Caravella shot a gun and left in a vehicle.
ADAMS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Owner of Lyndon Station bar that exploded earlier this month now charged with arson

LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The owner of a Juneau County bar that exploded earlier this month is now accused of intentionally blowing it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, was charged Wednesday with arson of a building with intent to defraud and two counts each of damage to property by means of explosives and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion...
LYNDON STATION, WI
nbc15.com

Woman taken into custody for alleged attack with scissors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was taken into custody Tuesday evening on Madison’s west side after she allegedly attacked someone with scissors during a fight, police report. Authorities responded around 6:15 p.m. to the 7000 block of Flower Lane for reports of a stabbing, according to a Madison...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threats#Guilty Plea#Violent Crime#Memorial Hs#Rewritten
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Perion Carreon sentenced to 30 years in prison in Anisa Scott killing, attempted homicide

MADISON, Wis. — Perion Carreon, one of the men charged in connection with a 2020 shooting that killed 11-year-old Anisa Scott, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday. Carreon, 21, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision for the first-degree reckless homicide of Scott as a party to a crime. He was sentenced to...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Rockford man arrested for guns, drugs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Rockford man on Friday for guns and drugs. The sheriff’s department, along with the DEA Rockford Office, had been investigating an individual selling large amounts of narcotics in the Rockford area for the past couple of months, according to the department. The narcotics unit […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISN

Janesville PD: Officer's gun accidentally fired at middle school

JANESVILLE, Wis. — According to a letter from the School District of Janesville, a school liaison officer with the Janesville Police Department accidentally fired their weapon while at a middle school on Monday. The letter from Superintendent Mark Holzman said the officer was in their personal office at Edison...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Janesville liaison officer’s gun goes off accidentally at Edison Middle School; no one hurt

JANESVILLE, Wis. — No one was hurt when a gun belonging to a school liaison officer at Edison Middle School went off Monday while the officer was taking off their backpack, the School District of Janesville said. In an email sent to parents Monday afternoon, Superintendent Mark Holzman said the liaison officer was taking off their backpack in their personal...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Med Flight called to Columbia County crash

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — Officers are investigating after Med Flight responded to a crash in Columbia County Wednesday night. Dispatchers confirmed the crash happened along Haynes Road just north of Pardeeville after 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Pardeeville Fire Department, the crash involved a vehicle hitting a child. Officials said in the post that the child...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police arrest suspect in incident near Vel Phillips Memorial High School

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they arrested a suspect after they set up a perimeter around Vel Phillips Memorial High School following the report of an armed robbery Monday morning. Madison Metropolitan School District pokesperson Tim LeMonds said, “school will not be delayed related to the incident this morning.” According to an incident report, a resident saw someone going...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Suspect who allegedly attacked elderly man in Culver’s parking lot charged

MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of attacking an elderly man in the parking lot of a Madison Culver’s last month was charged Monday. Samuel R. Turner, 58, is charged with physical abuse on an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor battery. Madison police arrested Turner last week. RELATED: Madison police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack of elderly...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy