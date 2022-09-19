Read full article on original website
Ground breaks for North Las Vegas Latino-First hotel and casino
Ground officially broke Tuesday on the nation’s first Latino-first hotel and casino. According to the owners of Lucky Club Hotel and Casino, this project is to meet the needs and interests of North Las Vegas’ high-density Latino population.
bestoflasvegas.com
Station Casinos clears hurdle for new North Las Vegas resort
Station Casinos cleared a hurdle in its quest to build a new resort in North Las Vegas, as the company shakes up its real estate portfolio. The North Las Vegas Planning Commission last week approved Station’s plans for a 67-acre hotel-casino at the northwest corner of Losee Road and the 215 Beltway, in a hearing that featured pushback against a company that is also tearing down hotels in Southern Nevada.
North Las Vegas to have 380 new rental units from 'North Park Living'
The new community is called "North Park Living," and it is going to be located at 4100 Scott Robinson Boulevard.
news3lv.com
Fire guts two-story home in northwest Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire gutted a home in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. Crews could be seen responding to a two-story building near the corner of Farm Road and Buffalo Drive. Firefighters were spraying water into the building, with most of the roof completely removed.
8newsnow.com
Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
news3lv.com
Cannabis Lounges Approved to Open in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Marijuana consumption lounges are one step closer to coming to the Las Vegas city limits. City Council voted 5-1 against a motion by Councilwoman Victoria Seaman on Wednesday. She wanted to stop businesses from applying for a cannabis lounge license from the state. Nevada will open the application window for licensing weed lounges for 10 days from Oct.14-27. The decision by council will allow businesses including dispensaries to apply for the state license while the city moves forward to create its own ordinance and regulations.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas city council votes to allow cannabis lounges
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas city council moved forward to allow cannabis consumption lounges. The city council voted 5-1 Wednesday against a motion to opt out of the state's process for licensing consumption lounges, effectively allowing lounges within city limits. Councilwoman Victoria Seaman was the lone vote...
Significant lane closures on Las Vegas Boulevard starting Thursday
Drivers may want to avoid Las Vegas Boulevard as there will be significant lane closures on Thursday.
963kklz.com
Famous Strip Hotel Gets A Multi-Million Dollar Makeover
When was the last time you visited one of the hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip? As locals, we tend to shy away from the traffic and tourists unless we have family and / or friends in town. But one of the most famous hotels on Las Vegas Boulevard recently revealed a multi-million dollar renovation.
963kklz.com
Best BBQ Spot In Downtown Las Vegas
Who knew that when looking for some great BBQ and “live” music, it was as close as hitting downtown on Main Street here in Las Vegas! I have to admit that after all the years of living in Las Vegas, it had been a long time since my wife and I made our way down to Main Street!
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas realtors ‘catfished’ by man posing to be a wealthy buyer
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several real estate agents in the valley are saying they’re being targeted by a man posing to be a wealthy homebuyer but then backs out of deals leaving everyone scratching their heads as to who he is and what his motives are. To catfish...
$120M Project Reimagine underway along Boulder Highway in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Project Reimagine has entered its pre-construction phase in Henderson, along Boulder Highway. The project starts at Wagon Wheel Drive and continues seven and a half miles past Gibson Road. Scot Martin a former police captain with the Nevada Department of Public Safety, now a private investigator, said he is excited to […]
Eater
Another Food Hall Is Opening on the Las Vegas Strip
A new food hall is opening at the Aria Resort and Casino this winter and will be home to 12 new restaurants and bars. Some of the restaurants going into the Proper Eats food hall include the first Seoul Bird outside of London, which will serve Korean fried chicken and other Korean dishes. The only Wexler’s Deli outside of Los Angeles is also joining the food hall with old-school Jewish deli classics like handcrafted pastrami and smoked salmon. New York’s breakfast-centric Egghead by Tao Group Hospitality plans to serve its signature sandwich on fresh-baked potato brioche bread with eggs and cheese. And Clique Hospitality, which is curating the food hall, also introduces the sushi eatery Temaki. The food hall will center around a bar and offer sleek furnishings for seating. The food hall joins the likes of other resorts that have opted for dining areas composed of smaller stalls for restaurants, including the Famous Food Street Eats food hall at Resorts World Las Vegas, the Block 16 Urban food hall at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and Eataly at Park MGM.
news3lv.com
Afrikfest back in Las Vegas
Afrikfest Las Vegas, now in its 4th year, is the largest African festival in Las Vegas. The three-day event kicks off on September 22 and continues through September 24, 2022. Check out the video above for more.
news3lv.com
New ride-share company launches in Las Vegas to serve conventions, large events
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new ride-sharing company has launched in Las Vegas with the goal of serving attendees at conventions and large-scale events. Pop-Up Rideshare is described as a "first-of-its-kind transportation resource" that would operate in conjunction with conventions and other events by allowing attendees to download complimentary rides.
news3lv.com
Clark County proposes new undercrossing trail, improving safety near 215, Charleston
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County plans to enhance the busy Charleston Blvd and 215 intersections to make it safer for pedestrians and the bicycling community who use the Western Beltway Trail. County representatives met with the public on Tuesday at West Career and Technical Academy to discuss the...
963kklz.com
New Resort Coming To Strip Near Allegiant Stadium
There is a new hotel possibly coming to the Las Vegas strip. The new resort is planned for the corner of Polaris Avenue and Quail Avenue, just south of Allegiant Stadium. News3lv reported that the new project will be called Nuance Las Vegas Hotel & Spa at Allegiant Stadium. New Angle Development is the company behind the project. The hotel is being described as a full-service hotel and day spa that will also offer a restaurant, ballroom and convention hall. The top floor will have a rooftop bar complete with kitchen and terrace. The hotel will have 19 floors with 340 rooms and four floors of parking. The project is well-planned in its location. It will cater to guests that are in town specifically to attend an event at the stadium. So concert or event-goers will not have to cross the freeway to the strip to enjoy the typical Vegas amenities.
Deadly shooting at Las Vegas senior apartment complex considered ‘accidental discharge’: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the south valley is being investigated as an accidental shooting, Las Vegas Metro police said. The shooting Sept. 9 at Ensemble Senior Apartments, which left 62-year-old Valerie Whitaker dead, took place when a gun was fired and a bullet went through a wall, […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Homeless woman stabbed near Flamingo, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday morning. According to police, the incident occurred in the 3900 block of Algonquin Drive. Police were called to the area around 7 a.m. Police said a homeless woman in the area was stabbed to...
Las Vegas police: Man was driving 89 mph in 45 mph residential area seconds before deadly crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver accused of killing a 70-year-old man in a high-speed crash over the weekend was going 89 mph in a 45-mph zone, according to his arrest report. On Saturday, Sept. 17. at around 4:17 p.m., 20-year-old Corey Clark was driving a BMW southbound on Decatur Boulevard approaching the intersection with […]
