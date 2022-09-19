Read full article on original website
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia Thompson
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
Michael Jordan's Newest Basketball Shoe is Here
The Air Jordan 37 is available for purchase on Nike's website. Everything fans need to know about Michael Jordan's newest signature shoe.
Hubbard Radcliffe basketball standout now battling cancer
HUBBARD, Iowa — They came out by the hundreds to honor the Hubbard basketball star. Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer was known for leading the Hubbard Radcliffe Girls basketball team to a state championship in 1993. She was also named Miss Basketball that year for Iowa. Now the former standout is battling brain cancer and cancer in […]
Where Indiana Pacers players ranked in the CBS Sports top 100 NBA players list
The Pacers have two of the NBA's top 100 players, according to CBS Sports
ESPN’s Newest Attempt To Target Younger Audiences
ESPN is making a play for Gen Z by putting its social media might behind a new network of content creators, the network told Front Office Sports. The Worldwide Leader is launching ESPN Creator Network, a program that will provide up-close access to ESPN’s sports properties — as well as the company’s considerable resources — to up-and-coming content creators.
Giannis Reveals Who He Thinks Is the NBA’s Best Player
The Bucks star pointed to the roster of the defending champs for his answer.
Apple Music Lands NFL Halftime Show Sponsorship Deal
Apple has made a deal with the NFL, but the one announced early Friday morning wasn’t the kind of partnership most expected. Apple Music will become the NFL’s new Super Bowl Halftime Show partner in the multiyear pact. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Apple replaces...
U.S. Sports Betting Companies Jostle Over a Key Moment for the Industry
There’s never been a better time to be a U.S. sports betting company. With college football and the NFL underway, this is “Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year’s, Thanksgiving, and your birthday all rolled into one,” said Patrick Keane, CEO of Action Network. GeoComply reported 103.1 million geolocation...
Spanish Women’s Soccer Stars Protest National Team
Fifteen Spanish women’s soccer stars — reportedly including team third captain, Patri Guijarro, midfielder Aitana Bonmati, and goalkeeper Sandra Panos — are taking on the national team’s governance. The Royal Spanish Football Federation said in a statement that it received emails from players saying the players...
Washington Commanders COO Departs Team to Pursue ‘New Opportunity’
Washington Commanders COO Greg Resh announced Friday he is departing the club after nearly two years, the last several months of which were dedicated, in part, to the team’s efforts to build a new stadium. Resh said he informed team owner Dan Snyder and Snyder’s wife, team co-CEO Tanya...
Phoenix Suns Sale Could Top $2.5B
A major deal is going to go down in the desert. The Phoenix Suns are likely to fetch at least $2.5 billion, according to sports bankers contacted by Forbes. Suns managing partner and largest stakeholder Robert Sarver said he would sell the team following an NBA-commissioned report that detailed repeated acts of racism and misogyny. Sarver also plans to sell the Phoenix Mercury.
Fan-Powered Deals Could Be the Next Big Thing in NIL
As a former Notre Dame walk-on running back, Mick Assaf knew that the vast majority of college athletes wouldn’t generate enough buzz to land the biggest name, image, and likeness deals. They won’t sign flashy contracts with Nike, Bose, or Gatorade. They won’t get millions from an NIL collective....
MLB Strikes Five-Year Broadcast Deal with the BBC
Major League Baseball is deepening its connections across the pond. The league inked a five-year broadcast deal with the BBC which will include regular-season games played on both continents. The arrangement bolsters a growing relationship between MLB and the U.K. BBC Sport will live-broadcast Saturday’s tilt between the New York...
