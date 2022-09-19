ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
BOSTON, MA
Page Six

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
WHO 13

Hubbard Radcliffe basketball standout now battling cancer

HUBBARD, Iowa — They came out by the hundreds to honor the Hubbard basketball star. Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer was known for leading the Hubbard Radcliffe Girls basketball team to a state championship in 1993. She was also named Miss Basketball that year for Iowa. Now the former standout is battling brain cancer and cancer in […]
HUBBARD, IA
Front Office Sports

ESPN’s Newest Attempt To Target Younger Audiences

ESPN is making a play for Gen Z by putting its social media might behind a new network of content creators, the network told Front Office Sports. The Worldwide Leader is launching ESPN Creator Network, a program that will provide up-close access to ESPN’s sports properties — as well as the company’s considerable resources — to up-and-coming content creators.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Becky Hammon
Front Office Sports

Apple Music Lands NFL Halftime Show Sponsorship Deal

Apple has made a deal with the NFL, but the one announced early Friday morning wasn’t the kind of partnership most expected. Apple Music will become the NFL’s new Super Bowl Halftime Show partner in the multiyear pact. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Apple replaces...
NFL
Front Office Sports

Spanish Women’s Soccer Stars Protest National Team

Fifteen Spanish women’s soccer stars — reportedly including team third captain, Patri Guijarro, midfielder Aitana Bonmati, and goalkeeper Sandra Panos — are taking on the national team’s governance. The Royal Spanish Football Federation said in a statement that it received emails from players saying the players...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Wnba Mvp#Big Hit#Non American#Mvp
Front Office Sports

Phoenix Suns Sale Could Top $2.5B

A major deal is going to go down in the desert. The Phoenix Suns are likely to fetch at least $2.5 billion, according to sports bankers contacted by Forbes. Suns managing partner and largest stakeholder Robert Sarver said he would sell the team following an NBA-commissioned report that detailed repeated acts of racism and misogyny. Sarver also plans to sell the Phoenix Mercury.
PHOENIX, AZ
Front Office Sports

MLB Strikes Five-Year Broadcast Deal with the BBC

Major League Baseball is deepening its connections across the pond. The league inked a five-year broadcast deal with the BBC which will include regular-season games played on both continents. The arrangement bolsters a growing relationship between MLB and the U.K. BBC Sport will live-broadcast Saturday’s tilt between the New York...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy