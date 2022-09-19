Oregon Ducks athletic director Rob Mullens apologizes for vulgar, anti-Mormon chants during football game with BYU: ‘That is not who we are’

Read full article on original website
Did Georgia’s greatness throw off the view of Oregon, and should the Ducks get back in the playoff picture? College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are ready to show some respect to the best team in the country, with a deep discussion about the Georgia Bulldogs. But first, they have to kick a team out of their...
Oregon State football: USC QB Caleb Williams is like Mariota, Beavers chasing 1st 9-game home winning streak in 22 years
Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray has encountered myriad standout quarterbacks during his 15-year coaching tenure. He’ll see another one Saturday when USC’s Caleb Williams pilots the Trojans’ offense in Reser Stadium. The 6-foot-1 sophomore transfer from Oklahoma has helped transform USC’s offense this season. Williams is...
Bill Oram: Oregon State Beavers’ football history can be told through wins against ‘fancy pants’ USC
It’s not a rivalry, at least not in the traditional sense. It doesn’t have a catchy name and for most of the past 100 years it hasn’t been particularly competitive. But games against USC have always meant something extra at Oregon State. In fact, the history of Beavers football can be told through the wins — rare though they’ve been. Especially the ones in Corvallis.
Editorial: Fans’ bigoted chant needs strong response by UO
Shortly before kickoff for last Saturday’s football game between Brigham Young University and the University of Oregon, the BYU team streamed into Autzen Stadium. Predictably, there were some boos – this was an Oregon Ducks home crowd, after all. But as fans watched the BYU Cougars take the field, many started clapping and even cheered approval for the opponents.
Why Oregon State’s games vs. USC and Utah are on Pac-12 Networks and not ESPN or Fox: TV selection process explained
Oregon State is 3-0 for the first time since 2014, halfway to bowl eligibility and preparing for two of its biggest games of the season. But for a few hours Monday morning, the prevailing sentiment among the OSU faithful was (take your pick) confusion, frustration, annoyance or abject indignation.
Latter-day Saint college football recruit says he left BYU-Oregon game early after chant incident
TC Manumaleuna told The Statesman Journal that he left the BYU Cougars-Oregon Ducks football game early because of the chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Is Oregon State, QB Chance Nolan ready to take the next step in playing USC? Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss Oregon State’s upcoming showdown against No. 7 USC in Reser Stadium. In addition, Nick and Kyle look at last Saturday’s 68-28 win over Montana State. Kyle...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational to feature Ducks, Beavers, Vikings and Pilots
Early-season bragging rights for Oregon collegiate cross country teams will be determined this weekend at the Bill Dellinger Cross Country Invitational in Springfield. The Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers, Portland State Vikings and Portland Pilots harriers will go head to head over the rolling hills of the idyllic Pine Ridge Golf Club along the banks of the Mohawk River.
Pac-12 hires Oregon athletics senior women’s administrator Lisa Peterson as senior associate commissioner for sports management
Oregon senior women’s administrator Lisa Peterson is leaving to become the Pac-12′s senior associate commissioner for sports management. The conference announced the hiring of Peterson, who spent the past 11 years at UO, on Thursday. She’ll be responsible for the management and oversight of the league’s 21 Olympic sports under Pac-12 deputy commissioner Teresa Gould beginning on Oct. 17.
BYU responds to University of Oregon’s apology over chant incident at football game
Brigham Young University’s official Twitter account responded to the University of Oregon’s apology over the chant incident that occurred at Autzen Stadium in Eugene during the football game between the BYU Cougars and Oregon Ducks
Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave out for USC, not expected back ‘any time soon’
Oregon State Beavers tight end Luke Musgrave, the team’s leading receiver through two games, will not play Saturday against USC at Reser Stadium. The 6-foot-6 fourth-year junior was injured against Fresno State on Sept. 10 during the Beavers’ final drive. Musgrave didn’t play last Saturday against Montana State.
osubeavers.com
Oregon State To Enhance Fan Experience At Remaining Football Games
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State Athletics is installing a full temporary sound system at Reser Stadium for the remaining football games in the 2022 season. "It is very important that we continually find ways to improve the experience at our sporting events for all of Beaver Nation," Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said. "We realized the sound system wasn't at the level we expected at the first football game so we immediately went to work to find a way to upgrade it. This temporary system will completely replace the current system and provide better sound for all of our fans for the five remaining games at Reser Stadium."
orangemedianetwork.com
Police chief of Corvallis to retire, replacement to take over in late December
Jason Harvey has been appointed the new Chief of Police in Corvallis, taking over for now retiring Chief Nick Hurley in late December 2022. Hurley has been on the force since 1995, when he started as a seasonal cadet with the Oregon State Police. Hurley served as the Chief of Police for the past two years.
philomathnews.com
Lawsuit by 13 counties against state over logging practices ends at Oregon Supreme Court
The Oregon Supreme Court has ended a six-year legal battle between the state and 13 western Oregon counties over logging practices by declining to hear the case. In 2016, the counties, along with 150 tax districts within them, brought a class action lawsuit against the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry for failing to maximize logging, and logging revenues, on about 700,000 acres of forestlands.
