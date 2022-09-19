Read full article on original website
liveforlivemusic.com
Ween Adds December Shows At The Met Philly & Fillmore Silver Spring
Ween trickled out another weekend run of shows on Tuesday with the addition of December concerts in Philadelphia and Silver Spring, MD. The three-night, two-city run will begin at The Met Philadelphia on December 9th and 10th before wrapping at The Fillmore in Silver Spring on the 11th. A pre-sale...
popville.com
“Foxtrot is coming to Navy Yard”
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Diane Krauthamer “Dear PoPville, We have a young kid in daycare and no family in town, so when he gets sick or daycare is closed, it’s a challenge to provide…
Wbaltv.com
Popular Annapolis, Baltimore restaurants sign on to open in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA, Md. — Downtown Columbia will soon add a new suite of restaurants and retailers, including the popular Baltimore-area tacos and tequila concept, Banditos, which will open this fall. Banditos is one of 11 businesses to recently sign a lease with Howard Hughes Corp., the company behind the $5...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Boozy, Bottomless Brunches in Washington, DC (Get An Uber!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington, DC, is a fabulous place to brunch, especially if you’re looking for a boozy and bottomless weekend excursion. There’s something about eating good food in the national capital with a drink in hand that makes a business or pleasure trip that much better. Even if you’re native to DC, you might want to take a trip to these top twenty brunch spots and live your best life.
Overheard In D.C.: Formerly Known As DILF
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WUSA
DC mayor welcomes attendees to the District during HBCU week
WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined students Wednesday during the National HBCU Week Conference to share words of encouragement for the upcoming year, acknowledge the contributions of historically Black colleges and universities and welcome participants to the District. The conference is a result of the White House Initiative...
The Heartland Institute
Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington (Guest: James Kirchick)
Heartland’s Tim Benson is joined by James Kirchick, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and columnist for Tablet, to discuss his new book, “Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington.” Benson and Kirchick discuss how homosexuality came to be seen as potential national security threat, the Lavender Scare, the irresponsible homophobia of Oliver Stone’s film JFK, the tragedy of the closet, and how gay Washingtonians fought a multi-decade fight for civil rights.
8 Excellent Menswear Shops in DC, From Suiting to Streetwear
You’d think with all of the powerful men running around our country’s capital city, the fashion world would have followed. Historically, that hasn’t been the case. But now, slowly but surely, Washington, D.C. is beginning to establish its very own sartorial bonafides. Whether it’s regional outposts of beloved brands or homegrown talent coming into its own, the District is now home to some seriously top-notch menswear.
21 D.C.-Area Restaurant Openings We’re Looking Forward To This Fall/Winter
After a summer that brought high profile openings such as the colorful outpost of Mi Vida on 14th Street — a growing local chain that expects to expand again to Penn Quarter this fall — a tavern from Bar Rescue’s Jon Tapper, the first full-service eatery at Skyland Town Center, and the wildly popular breakfast taqueria La Tejana, the D.C. area has plenty more restaurant openings slated for the rest of the year.
VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
I spent 77 hours on trains traveling from California to DC. Here are 9 things people should know before booking a trip.
I booked an Amtrak ride from California to Washington DC for $250. I learned a lot on the four-day journey, even though I've traveled by train before.
For Sale: Four bedrooms, two baths and one cousin
WASHINGTON — A house for sale in D.C. really caught our eye. Four bedrooms, two baths and a cousin. The $664,500 home in Northwest comes with a guy living in it. At first glance, the listing for a rowhouse 746 Newton Place in Columbia Heights looks like a pretty good deal.
fox5dc.com
Wes Moore backs out of FOX 5 debate with Dan Cox
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Maryland's Democratic candidate for governor says he won't debate his Republican challenger Dan Cox next month on FOX 5. The news broke as Cox was in a Montgomery County courtroom, trying to stop state officials from speeding up the counting of mail-in ballots. For weeks, FOX 5...
WTOP
DC police dog found dead inside K9 vehicle
A bomb-sniffing dog with the District’s bomb squad was found dead after being left unattended in a vehicle outside of headquarters in Northeast D.C. late Monday morning. D.C. police said in a news release that a 7-year old Malinois Shepherd named K9 Rocket was found dead by his handler “inside of a marked MPD K9 vehicle.”
southlakessentinel.com
The Uncertain Future of DC’s Chinatown
Washington DC’s Chinatown faces uncertainty after a slow post-pandemic recovery and a rise in commercialization due to the city’s ongoing gentrification. After a whirlwind past two years of quarantines, anti-Asian violence, and increased urban renewal, this celebrated shopping district and historic landmark for the DC community is bracing for a turbulent future.
Eater
Money Muscle BBQ’s Owners Buy a Fledgling Fried Chicken Stand in Silver Spring
Silver Spring’s year-old fried chicken shack and soft-serve stand Fryer’s Roadside was just scooped up by a nearby restaurant group with some serious smoker skills. Pitmaster Ed Reavis and his wife Jennifer Meltzer, the owners of seafood stalwart All Set and next-door sibling Money Muscle BBQ in downtown Silver Spring, just purchased Fryer’s Roadside at Meadowood Shopping Center (12830 New Hampshire Avenue) and plan to reopen later this fall.
NBC Washington
Thousands of Dollars' Worth of Comic Books Stolen: Store Owner
Someone stole an estimated tens of thousands of dollars' worth of comic books from a store in Falls Church, Virginia, police said. A patrol unit responded to a call from the 500 block of S. Washington Street about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday and discovered Victory Comics' front door shattered, Falls Church police said. The owner was notified and went to the store.
Bowser Announces New Career MAP for D.C.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday the launch of the $24.8 million Career Mobility Action Plan. The post Bowser Announces New Career MAP for D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
sungazette.news
In Great Falls, dark skies at night not everyone’s delight
Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
WTOP
Tolls, HOV rules begin Saturday on new 66 Express Lanes
There are just a few days left for drivers to try out the new western section of the 66 Express Lanes for free. The 9-mile stretch between U.S. Route 29 in Gainesville and Va. Route 28 in Centreville opened on Sept. 10 without tolls so drivers could get familiar with it.
