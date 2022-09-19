ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names College Football's "New Alabama"

Paul Finebaum believes Alabama is no longer the head of the college football class. On Sunday morning's SportsCenter (h/t Saturday Down South), the ESPN analyst said former Crimson Tide coach Kirby Smart has turned Georgia into a comparable juggernaut. "In many ways, Georgia is the new Alabama," Finebaum said. "Why...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names His No. 1 Team To Watch In College Football

We're three weeks into the 2022 college football season and while the usual suspects are all dominating, there are a few other teams making waves. For ESPN analyst and former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, there are five teams that he identified as his "Teams to Watch." Rounding out spots two through five were Washington, Ole Miss, Penn State and Kansas in that order.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal

Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
ATHENS, GA
footballscoop.com

Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program

During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Georgia Legend Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kirby Smart

Champ Bailey, a former star cornerback for Georgia, recently shared a hilarious comment about his former teammate/Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. Bailey said that Smart, also a former DB for Georgia, was a "pain in my neck.”. Based on this admission from Bailey, it appears Smart has always had those...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Tim Brando releases his top 10 CFB teams following Week 3 action

Fox Sports’s Tim Brando released his top 10 college teams after Week 3 via Twitter on Monday afternoon. His top 3 teams include Georgia at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2 and Alabama at No. 3. At this point, those 3 teams seem like the obvious top 3, it’s just a matter of who gets to be No. 1.
COLLEGE SPORTS

