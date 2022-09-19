Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum Names College Football's "New Alabama"
Paul Finebaum believes Alabama is no longer the head of the college football class. On Sunday morning's SportsCenter (h/t Saturday Down South), the ESPN analyst said former Crimson Tide coach Kirby Smart has turned Georgia into a comparable juggernaut. "In many ways, Georgia is the new Alabama," Finebaum said. "Why...
Geoff Collins could be fired as soon as Saturday night, ACC Network analyst predicts
Former Georgia Tech RB Roddy Jones expresses the displeasure in the state of the program and how it seems inevitable that Geoff Collins will be removed at some point this season.
Henry explains why Swinney's defensive message ‘really pissed me off’
In the days following what Dabo Swinney viewed as a lethargic showing from his defense in the second game of the season, Clemson’s head coach didn’t hold back in letting his players know it. Swinney may (...)
Robert Griffin III Names His No. 1 Team To Watch In College Football
We're three weeks into the 2022 college football season and while the usual suspects are all dominating, there are a few other teams making waves. For ESPN analyst and former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, there are five teams that he identified as his "Teams to Watch." Rounding out spots two through five were Washington, Ole Miss, Penn State and Kansas in that order.
Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal
Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
Ohio State's playoff chances drop according to ESPN Playoff Predictor after Week 3
It sure looks like Ohio State is a team that’s starting to hit its stride right as the Big Ten season gets ready to get going full force. After a perceived slow start offensively, quarterback C.J. Stroud and the offense are now cooking with scarlet and gray gas after a few weeks under their belt.
footballscoop.com
Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program
During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
College football strength of schedule rankings for 2022 season
Playing a quality schedule is more important now than ever before as the College Football Playoff places a heavy premium on playing good opponents. It's not exactly a science to determine which college football teams have the hardest or easiest schedule for the simple reason that we don't know how ...
Georgia Legend Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kirby Smart
Champ Bailey, a former star cornerback for Georgia, recently shared a hilarious comment about his former teammate/Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. Bailey said that Smart, also a former DB for Georgia, was a "pain in my neck.”. Based on this admission from Bailey, it appears Smart has always had those...
Updated College Football Playoff National Championship odds released after Week 3
With three weeks of college football in the books, Las Vegas oddsmakers suggest three teams have separated themselves in the College Football Playoff national championship race. But that fourth spot seems up for grabs, and VegasInsider listed some interesting contenders in its updated odds — which saw plenty of movement from last week.
Where is Clemson in this national analyst's updated top 8 rankings?
A national college football analyst released his updated top eight rankings following Week 3 of the season. Former Florida State quarterback and current CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell has Clemson (...)
FOX Sports
College football poll: CFP, Heisman, other picks from FOX staff after three weeks
Here at FOX Sports, we really love college football. And we're not just talking about those who are in the thick of it on a daily basis. From NBA writers to graphic designers, from editors to programmers and everyone in between, we're all fans of the sport. That's where the...
saturdaytradition.com
Tim Brando releases his top 10 CFB teams following Week 3 action
Fox Sports’s Tim Brando released his top 10 college teams after Week 3 via Twitter on Monday afternoon. His top 3 teams include Georgia at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2 and Alabama at No. 3. At this point, those 3 teams seem like the obvious top 3, it’s just a matter of who gets to be No. 1.
