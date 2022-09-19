ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Inquirer and Mirror

Short-term rental registration begins Jan. 1

(Sept. 22, 2022) Starting Jan. 1, owners of shortterm vacation rentals will need to register with the town, and receive an annual permit that will cost in the neighborhood of $200 a year. That’s according to regulations drafted by the Board of Health that were discussed at last night’s Select...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Select Board appointing STR workgroup Wednesday

(Sept. 19, 2022) The Select Board will choose from more than 40 applicants at its meeting Wednesday to determine who will sit on the workgroup charged with reviewing and drafting proposals to regulate short-term vacation rentals. The vast majority of applicants are for the three at-large seats on the workgroup,...
NANTUCKET, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs redrafts rifle minutes

The Oak Bluffs select board has augmented five sets of executive session minutes following an Open Meeting Law (OML) complaint filed by the Martha’s Vineyard Times and a subsequent violation finding by the Massachusetts attorney general’s office. The minutes pertain to an Oak Bluffs Police Department rifle that...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Nantucket Clean Team

Handlebar Cafe, 15 Washington St., and entrance to Bartlett's Ocean View Farm, 30 Bartlett Farm Road. The Nantucket Clean Team meets every Saturday from spring through fall to clean up trash around the island.
NANTUCKET, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: An $18 Million Estate on Martha’s Vineyard

With 6.5 acres of land and access to a private beach, this home offers seclusion even during the island's busiest season. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $18,500,000. Size: 8,912 square feet. Bedrooms: 6. Bathrooms: 7 full, 1...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Barnstable commissioner candidate minimizes ties to Oath Keepers

RON BEATY, a Republican candidate for Barnstable County commissioner, said Monday that he made a small donation to the right-wing group Oath Keepers in 2014 but has not been involved in the group since then. CommonWealth reported earlier this month that the Anti-Defamation League analyzed a leaked database of members...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
idesignarch.com

Charming Seaside Cottage Offers the Perfect Cape Cod Escape

Situated on a coastal bank in Chatham, Massachusetts, this beautiful cottage style house is a storybook seaside dream home. A gently curving driveway passes through a lush landscape and by the front façade with curb appeal. Designed by Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders, the square shaped house with eight...
CHATHAM, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Mary Jean Freed

Mary Jean Freed, of Nantucket, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Nantucket Cottage Hospital. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at St. Mary’s Church on Federal Street with a graveside service to follow.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

New details: Two injured in head-on crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth around 3 PM Monday. The crash happened in front of 401 Old Barnstable Road. That is the same location where a car crashed into the house early Sunday morning. The victims from today’s crash were transported to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
FALMOUTH, MA
capeandislands.org

13-year-old Barnstable girl catches 591-pound tuna

This 564-pound bluefin tuna wasn't even the biggest catch all day. 13-year-old Lola Crisp, "a seasoned tunaman," caught a 591-pounder to win the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in three decades. A 13-year-old Barnstable girl on Sunday reeled in the heaviest catch of the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in...
capecod.com

Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Bourne

BOURNE – Several injuries were reported in a crash in Bourne around 8 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by the split before the rotary. The crash is under investigation by Bourne and State Police. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
BOURNE, MA
CBS Boston

13-year-old girl reels in 591 pound tuna, wins Cape Cod tournament

BARNSTABLE - You can hear the excitement in Lola Crisp's voice as she and her team reeled in a giant bluefin tuna. "It was 591 pounds and 104 inches," Lola said. The catch was the heaviest of the day and landed the team in first place in the Cape Cod Bay Tuna Tournament held on Sunday. "I was very excited," Lola said. At the young age of 13, Lola is now the youngest person ever to win the tournament. She credits her team and especially her dad who taught her everything she knows about fishing. "We...
BARNSTABLE, MA
MassLive.com

Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal

Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...

