Inquirer and Mirror
Short-term rental registration begins Jan. 1
(Sept. 22, 2022) Starting Jan. 1, owners of shortterm vacation rentals will need to register with the town, and receive an annual permit that will cost in the neighborhood of $200 a year. That’s according to regulations drafted by the Board of Health that were discussed at last night’s Select...
Inquirer and Mirror
Select Board appointing STR workgroup Wednesday
(Sept. 19, 2022) The Select Board will choose from more than 40 applicants at its meeting Wednesday to determine who will sit on the workgroup charged with reviewing and drafting proposals to regulate short-term vacation rentals. The vast majority of applicants are for the three at-large seats on the workgroup,...
whdh.com
Steamship Authority assembles new vessel name short list, bites down on Jaws & ‘McBoatface’ references
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weeks after announcing a contest to name two new ferries in its fleet, the Steamship Authority said it has settled on several submissions for the boats, while discarding entries referencing the film Jaws or a certain, boat-naming meme popularized on the internet. In their call for...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs redrafts rifle minutes
The Oak Bluffs select board has augmented five sets of executive session minutes following an Open Meeting Law (OML) complaint filed by the Martha’s Vineyard Times and a subsequent violation finding by the Massachusetts attorney general’s office. The minutes pertain to an Oak Bluffs Police Department rifle that...
Inquirer and Mirror
Nantucket Clean Team
Handlebar Cafe, 15 Washington St., and entrance to Bartlett's Ocean View Farm, 30 Bartlett Farm Road. The Nantucket Clean Team meets every Saturday from spring through fall to clean up trash around the island.
New Opportunity Opens For Plymouth Residents: Everything You Need To Know
(Photo by RODNAE Productions) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The Town of Plymouth announced in a recent press release that a volunteer opportunity is currently available on the Visitor Services Board.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: An $18 Million Estate on Martha’s Vineyard
With 6.5 acres of land and access to a private beach, this home offers seclusion even during the island's busiest season. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $18,500,000. Size: 8,912 square feet. Bedrooms: 6. Bathrooms: 7 full, 1...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Barnstable commissioner candidate minimizes ties to Oath Keepers
RON BEATY, a Republican candidate for Barnstable County commissioner, said Monday that he made a small donation to the right-wing group Oath Keepers in 2014 but has not been involved in the group since then. CommonWealth reported earlier this month that the Anti-Defamation League analyzed a leaked database of members...
idesignarch.com
Charming Seaside Cottage Offers the Perfect Cape Cod Escape
Situated on a coastal bank in Chatham, Massachusetts, this beautiful cottage style house is a storybook seaside dream home. A gently curving driveway passes through a lush landscape and by the front façade with curb appeal. Designed by Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders, the square shaped house with eight...
WBUR
Rising seas threaten Mass. South Coast and prosperous fishing port, report finds. Here are 5 takeaways
A new report from an environmental nonprofit finds that Massachusetts' southern coast will see increased flooding and erosion, as well as more destructive bombardment from storms. The report, from the Trustees of Reservations, says that sea levels along the South Coast are projected to rise over two feet by 2050.
Inquirer and Mirror
Mary Jean Freed
Mary Jean Freed, of Nantucket, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Nantucket Cottage Hospital. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at St. Mary’s Church on Federal Street with a graveside service to follow.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 6 ‘Mass Cash’ tickets from same store won $100,000 prize Monday; lottery says it’s not that uncommon
Six “Mass Cash” tickets from the same store winning the $100,000 prize on the same day might sound suspicious but the lottery said it’s not that uncommon. On Monday, seven “Mass Cash” tickets won the $100,000 prize. Six of them were sold at Super Petroleum in Quincy.
The Real Reason You Heard Loud Booms This Weekend in Westport & Surrounding Areas
Reports of loud booms in Westport, Freetown, Dartmouth and Somerset were reported over the weekend, leaving people scratching their heads as to what could have caused such a startling sound. Reports in Westport. Online users began sharing their concerns Saturday night around 6:30 p.m., with several people claiming their house...
capecod.com
New details: Two injured in head-on crash in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth around 3 PM Monday. The crash happened in front of 401 Old Barnstable Road. That is the same location where a car crashed into the house early Sunday morning. The victims from today’s crash were transported to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capeandislands.org
13-year-old Barnstable girl catches 591-pound tuna
This 564-pound bluefin tuna wasn't even the biggest catch all day. 13-year-old Lola Crisp, "a seasoned tunaman," caught a 591-pounder to win the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in three decades. A 13-year-old Barnstable girl on Sunday reeled in the heaviest catch of the Cape's first commercial tuna tournament in...
capecod.com
Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Bourne
BOURNE – Several injuries were reported in a crash in Bourne around 8 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Sandwich Road by the split before the rotary. The crash is under investigation by Bourne and State Police. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
13-year-old girl reels in 591 pound tuna, wins Cape Cod tournament
BARNSTABLE - You can hear the excitement in Lola Crisp's voice as she and her team reeled in a giant bluefin tuna. "It was 591 pounds and 104 inches," Lola said. The catch was the heaviest of the day and landed the team in first place in the Cape Cod Bay Tuna Tournament held on Sunday. "I was very excited," Lola said. At the young age of 13, Lola is now the youngest person ever to win the tournament. She credits her team and especially her dad who taught her everything she knows about fishing. "We...
8 arrested in New Bedford drug busts
Detectives executed search warrants this week at homes on Rodney Street and Nash Road.
NECN
Wife of Fallen Yarmouth Sgt. Gannon Given New Bike After Losing Hers
After the wife of a fallen Yarmouth, Massachusetts police officer lost her bike while driving to train for the Police Unity Tour, an organization has stepped up and replaced it. Dara Gannon, wife of fallen Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon, was on her way to train for the ride in honor...
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
