kezi.com
Sutherlin police arrest suspicious individuals after report from neighborhood
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two individuals were arrested early Wednesday morning after their suspicious vehicle and behavior was reported by a resident, Sutherlin Police Department said. According to Sutherlin police, they received a call about a suspicious vehicle and suspect at about 5:40 a.m. on September 21. Police say they were...
kpic
Sutherlin PD arrest two suspects in theft/burglary investigation
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Sutherlin Police arrested two individuals Wednesday, September 21st for burglary and theft after a call of suspicious activity. At around 5:40 a.m. police received a call about a suspicious vehicle and a suspicious subject in the area of 1200 E Central Avenue. The suspect was...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC
Roseburg Police cited a man for drinking in public, on Tuesday. A report from Roseburg Police said at 10:30 a.m. the 41-year old from Eugene was passed out in front of a business in the 2200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. The suspect had a half empty fifth of alcohol, and reportedly admitted to drinking. He was released after the citation was issued.
nbc16.com
Suspect deceased after officer-involved shooting at I-5 rest area in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Updated Sept. 21 at 12:28 pm:. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News10 the suspect who was shot during a confrontation with Oregon State Police troopers and Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies at the Northbound Manzanita rest area on Interstate 5 is now deceased.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident early Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 6:00 a.m. the 48-year allegedly started a fire at her house in the 3300 block of Northwest Broad Street, which Roseburg firefighters responded to. About an hour later, she allegedly ran around the neighborhood wearing only pajama bottoms and a bra. The suspect was yelling incessantly and reportedly starting throwing rocks at children waiting for a school bus.
KXL
Grants Pass Police Officer Shoots Man
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass Police Officer shot a man Monday night. Police say the officer was responding to a report of suspicious activity in a city park when he shot the man. The officer is now on leave. State Police is investigating what happened.
MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
nbc16.com
Officer placed on leave after officer involved shooting; Grants Pass Police Department
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — On Monday, September 19, officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call reporting suspicious activity in progress at a city park. Authorities said in response to the call, an officer involved shooting occurred on SW Westholm Avenue in Grants Pass. Officials as...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE
A Dorena man was jailed after allegedly attempting to elude police on Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:20 p.m. deputies responded to the area of Jack Creek and Highway 38 near Drain after a call indicating there was a disturbance. 38-year old Christopher Woody was...
nbc16.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Hwy 38 crash in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — One person died from injuries suffered in a crash on Sunday, the Oregon State Police reported. Another person suffered critical injuries. Around 1:35 p.m. on September 18, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53.
kezi.com
Roseburg man arrested for several charges following armed standoff
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A Roseburg man is facing several charges following an armed standoff with police on Saturday night. 40-year-old Jeff Reece is in Douglas County Jail under charges of reckless driving, felon in possession of firearm, unlawful possession, attempt to elude and reckless endangering. Roseburg Police said around 9:00...
nbc16.com
Cottage Grove Police still under investigation for use of force during recent arrest
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — KMTR continues following the investigation into the use of force by Cottage Grove police officers earlier this month. Last week, 26-year-old Alexander Harrelson pleaded "No Contest" to the charge of resisting arrest. Our newsroom spoke to his mother on Monday, who says she's angry and...
nbc16.com
Semi-truck carrying paint products crashes on I-5
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A semi truck and trailer carrying paint products has crashed blocking the northbound right lane on Interstate 5 near Glendale, OR. The Oregon Department of Transportation says to expect congestion and delays as back-up behind the crash is reportedly five miles. ODOT says crews are...
iheart.com
Illegal Marijuana Grow Near Grants Pass Shutdown
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon. Located on the property...
kptv.com
Passenger dies, driver critically injured in Douglas County crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 58 in Douglas County, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 1:30 p.m., on Sunday, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 53. OSP said an investigation revealed the driver of a Toyota Prius was westbound when they lost control on a curve. The car then left the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire.
kezi.com
Eugene apartment seriously damaged after fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- The first floor of an apartment building in southern Eugene may be a total loss after a fire today, according to Eugene Springfield Fire. Eugene police and ESF were called to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Oak Street at about 1 p.m. on September 19. Upon arrival, they found an active fire in a first-floor apartment that was quickly spreading to other apartments and outside. Residents had evacuated, and the fire was able to be put out in about five minutes once crews were on scene, according to ESF Battalion Chief Mike Barnebey.
KDRV
UPDATE: New rescue boat helps couple whose mystery raft is causing 911 calls
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is checking on a lead about the owners of a mystery raft stranded on the Rogue River. It appealed to the public today for information related to the "Homemade Huck Finn" style raft stuck on rocks at the Savage Creek rapid without riders.
kezi.com
Concerns grow over abandoned Safeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A shut down Safeway in Springfield has been attracting trash and transients for the past four years,and locals say it's only getting worse. The store off Main St. and 54th closed in 2018. Now it's an eyesore and a dumping ground, and many people who live nearby said they're concerned for their safety.
nbc16.com
People more hesitant to go out as smoke rolls into Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite the smoke that rolled into Eugene Monday morning, some citizens around town were still out and about, going to dog parks and hiking. But some parks - like the Wayne Morse Dog Park in the South Hills - were less crowded Monday, despite usually being packed around lunchtime.
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire still at 113,637 acres; now at 14% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say the wet weather has slowed fire behavior this week. However, a warming and drying trend is expected by the weekend which could dry out vegetation. The Cedar Creek Fire sits at 113,637 acres with 14% containment. With drizzly conditions, the weather prevented firing...
