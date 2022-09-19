Read full article on original website
Related
ESB explains why Fields didn't hit him for wide-open TD vs. Packers
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields threw the ball only 11 times Sunday night in the Bears’ deflating 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Bears trailed by 17 at halftime and needed Fields to generate big plays in the second half to get them back into the game. An opportunity presented itself on the Bears’ first third down of the second half, but Fields failed to pull the trigger.
Watch Jesse Ventura hype up Vikings ahead of MNF matchup vs. Eagles
Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura narrated the opening montage of the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season featured two games on Monday Night Football. The first game was between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. The other was the Minnesota Vikings traveling on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reveals true feelings on potential final game vs. Tom Brady
While Aaron Rodgers could potentially play Tom Brady for the final time in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers quarterback will be treating his Week 3 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star just like any other game. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rodgers was asked if he feels “nostalgic”...
Packers OL David Bakhtiari’s injury status for Week 3 gets brutally honest update from Matt LaFleur
Green Bay Packers star left tackle David Bakhtiari has not played this season. And it doesn’t seem as if he will make his season debut on Sunday. The Packers returned to practice on Wednesday. The five-time All-Pro was not seen on the field during the practice season. Head coach Matt LaFleur revealed his status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is unclear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur has “no idea” if David Bakhtiari will play, credits Yosh Nijman for filling in
When the Packers made David Bakhtiari the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history during the 2020 season, they never imagined that he would suffer a knee injury a month later that would still be keeping him off the field in 2022. That’s where the Packers are now, but the good news is they’ve found an adequate replacement for Bakhtiari.
Lucas Patrick back snapping footballs at practice
The moment Bears fans (and probably the Bears too, to be honest) has finally arrived. At Wednesday’s practice, Lucas Patrick was snapping a football once again. Patrick was seen without the big cast on his snapping hand for the first time, although he appeared to still have his hand wrapped in some protective tape. Now the team will wait to see how his hand responds to getting back to snapping for the first time since the early stages of Training Camp.
Jenkins' return has Packers feeling better about themselves
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Elgton Jenkins offered a mixed review on his return to the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line. “Basically just rusty,” Jenkins said Sunday night after playing his first game since last November. “I’ve got to get my technique right, get out of my stance, lock them up.” Jenkins’ teammates and coach were considerably more generous in their appraisal. They marveled at how well he performed less than 10 months after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament at Minnesota on Nov. 21. The versatile lineman started at right tackle and provided a major boost in the Packers’ 27-10 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Comments / 0