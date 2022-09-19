The moment Bears fans (and probably the Bears too, to be honest) has finally arrived. At Wednesday’s practice, Lucas Patrick was snapping a football once again. Patrick was seen without the big cast on his snapping hand for the first time, although he appeared to still have his hand wrapped in some protective tape. Now the team will wait to see how his hand responds to getting back to snapping for the first time since the early stages of Training Camp.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO