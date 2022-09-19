Read full article on original website
hyattsvillewire.com
Franklins in Hyattsville to Expand General Store, Add Ice Cream Shop
Franklins in Hyattsville is expanding its general store as it makes plans to eventually add an ice cream shop next door. Owner Mike Franklin told the Hyattsville Wire that the store will have more space for toys, tchotchkes, jewelry and wine and beer. “We’re basically expanding a lot of the...
Eater
These D.C.-Area Restaurants Just Unleashed Lunch
With more 9-to-5 workers back at the office, a crop of D.C. restaurants just debuted or rebooted lunchtime menus to cater to comeback crowds. Leave the boring brown-bagged lunch at home — or escape the remote grind — to feast on one of these new midday meals around town.
Washingtonian.com
Ethiopian-Style Fried Chicken Restaurant Doro Soul Food Is Coming to Shaw
Chef Elias Taddesse trained in France and worked in several Manhattan Michelin-starred kitchens. But when it comes to his own restaurants, the chef—who grew up in Addis Ababa and Minneapolis—likes to explore the intersection of Ethiopian and American cuisines. At Mélange, his burger and sandwich-centric venture in Mt. Vernon Triangle, Taddesse dabbles in doro wat-inspired crispy chicken sandwiches and berbere-spiced fries—the type of foods he’ll run with at his next venture. Doro Soul Food, a fast-casual eatery dedicated to Ethiopian-style fried chicken and Afro-American soul food, will open in Shaw this fall.
21 D.C.-Area Restaurant Openings We’re Looking Forward To This Fall/Winter
After a summer that brought high profile openings such as the colorful outpost of Mi Vida on 14th Street — a growing local chain that expects to expand again to Penn Quarter this fall — a tavern from Bar Rescue’s Jon Tapper, the first full-service eatery at Skyland Town Center, and the wildly popular breakfast taqueria La Tejana, the D.C. area has plenty more restaurant openings slated for the rest of the year.
Washingtonian.com
Should You Tip on Top of a Restaurant Service Charge?
If you’ve dined out lately, you’ve probably encountered something like this when the check arrives: an automatic 18-to-22-percent service charge tacked onto the bill—plus a line for leaving a tip. Confused? You’re not the only one. Does your server still expect you to tip? How much...
Rockville Firm Moving Offices to Station Square in Silver Spring
A woman-owned consulting firm is moving from its Rockville offices to the 1100 Wayne Ave. building at Station Square, according to a report in The Daily Record. EnCompass LLC partners with government, multilateral and nonprofit organizations and provides leadership and management development, organization development, technical assistance and other services. “Totaling...
Wbaltv.com
Popular Annapolis, Baltimore restaurants sign on to open in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA, Md. — Downtown Columbia will soon add a new suite of restaurants and retailers, including the popular Baltimore-area tacos and tequila concept, Banditos, which will open this fall. Banditos is one of 11 businesses to recently sign a lease with Howard Hughes Corp., the company behind the $5...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lidl to opens Its 1st Washington, D.C., store next week
Lidl U.S., the Arlington, Virginia-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group, is headed to the nation’s capital. The grocery retailer will open its newest store at 2224 Town Center Drive SE in Washington D.C., on Sept. 28. Located in the Skyland Town Center in Southeast D.C., the Lidl location will be the first full-service grocery store to open in Wards 7 and 8 in more than a decade, the grocery retailer said.
chainstoreage.com
Seven JCPenney stores sell for $65.2 million
An Illinois-based real estate disposition specialist has brought its total sale of JCPenney stores and distribution centers to a value of $868 million. Over the last three weeks, Hilco Real Estate collected $65.2 million on the sale of seven stores at East Coast malls, all of which are still in operation. They are:
VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
8 Excellent Menswear Shops in DC, From Suiting to Streetwear
You’d think with all of the powerful men running around our country’s capital city, the fashion world would have followed. Historically, that hasn’t been the case. But now, slowly but surely, Washington, D.C. is beginning to establish its very own sartorial bonafides. Whether it’s regional outposts of beloved brands or homegrown talent coming into its own, the District is now home to some seriously top-notch menswear.
Woman hit by car in Tysons Corner area shopping center, critically hurt
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that woman who was on foot in a shopping center parking lot had critical injuries after a car hit her Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that it happened at 8389 Leesburg Pike. That address is in the Tysons Corner area, near the Greensboro […]
Dogs, cats rescued from Maryland fire that displaced people in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire destroyed or damaged several homes at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted about the fire at North Creek Place Apartments. The three-story building in which the fire started is located in the 2500 block of […]
Large police presence in Adams Morgan for K-9 funeral procession
WASHINGTON — There was a large police presence in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood Wednesday morning. Several police cars were seen outside Adams Morgan Animal Hospital on 18th Street Northwest for a procession for fallen police K-9 Rocket. Rocket who was an explosives detection dog for the Special Operation Division...
Charm City Live festival combines food, fun, and employment opportunities
BALTIMORE – Charm City Live Festival will unfold for the first time at the Lawn at War Memorial Plaza in front of Baltimore City Hall Saturday.The event will bring art, entertainment and local cuisine to one place. Plus, it provides people with an opportunity to job hunt or look into an apprenticeship."What we're doing is hoping to think outside the box about how we recruit and how we reach those historically underserved communities in our city," City of Baltimore Director of Human Resources Quinton Herbert said.There are vacancies across the board, including jobs for people who hold commercial driver's licenses,...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Wegmans construction update (Photos)
The skeletal frame of the future Wegmans grocery store at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road is now in place. It will be on the ground floor of this Phase 1 building at the Twinbrook Quarter development. Wegmans will likely have its own construction contractor to complete the interior fit-out of its store. Based upon the current progress, an early 2024 opening for the Wegmans appears likely at this point.
WTOP
Road closures for Fiesta DC Festival
The D.C. police have announced road closures for the weekend’s Fiesta DC Festival. These roads will be closed to traffic and parking from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25:. Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street Northwest. 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to...
CNBC
Single-family rent increases cool for the third straight month
Rents for single-family homes are still higher than they were a year ago, but increases are slowing down. Miami continues to see the biggest gain, with rents up nearly 31% from the year before. Rent growth has risen a bit in some large Northeastern markets, like Philadelphia, New York City...
Leesburg Police seeking duo who racked up big bill at Outback Steakhouse, left without paying
Police in Leesburg are asking for help identifying and locating a pair they say racked up a bill of over $100 at an Outback Steakhouse and left the restaurant without paying.
