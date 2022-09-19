ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The impact of the giant GTA 6 leak: PC Gamer reacts

By Tim Clark, Lauren Morton, Evan Lahti, Morgan Park, Ted Litchfield, Wes Fenlon, Christopher Livingston
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIiUG_0i1qtJjf00
This is art from GTA Online, not GTA 6. (Image credit: Rockstar)

In the two decades plus I've covered gaming, I'm not sure I can recall a leak more startling than this weekend's dump of 90 videos from a test build of GTA 6 (opens in new tab). You could make a case for the Half-Life 2 source code leak in 2003, which Valve considered damaging to the tune of $250 million, but I'm not sure much else comes close. In that instance the affect on morale at Valve (though ultimately not the game's critical or commercial reception) was well-documented, so we can imagine how aggrieved Rockstar's developers must be feeling at seeing their unvarnished work stolen and shared.

Though nothing new for the games industry, and increasingly the wider entertainment media now that everything is digital, working from home and the proliferation of productivity software during the pandemic has surely only increased the risks. What do we make of it all? Here the PC Gamer team chat about how leaks have increasingly become part of fan culture, the likely impact on what's currently the biggest game in development, and whether we should all try to avert our eyes.

"I feel bad but I can't help myself either"

I have never made a game, and never will, but am sure it's a diabolical experience to see your work in progress pored over. Christ knows I wouldn't want an unfinished draft of anything I've written in the wild, and the stakes are several billion lower. Keeping this selfishly about me, the thing leak culture reminds me is how little self control I have. Recently, when all sorts of info about Destiny 2's next big expansion popped up, I knew what I'd get: Some low res screenshots, garbled info about what was going on, and in that case also some looped videos showing preliminary UI elements. Was I better off knowing this stuff? Eh, probably not, but I'm many thousands of hours deep into the game and the thirst for anything new is unslakable.

Evan and I talked about this in the morning meeting, and part of the problem stems from the fact that gamer culture has completely ingrained the idea that information is parceled out to us in small portions to build excitement. It's no surprise that when cheese from an illicit source drops into the Skinner Box the inhabitants gobble it down the same. —Tim Clark, Brand Director

"No other medium does this"

Moments like this call attention to the fact that only video games are marketed as a drip-feed of information in slow procession. No other medium does this. In films and TV, you get a trailer, perhaps two, along with some celebrity interviews and talk-show appearances right before release. Compare that to For Honor, a run-of-the-mill game from a major publisher, which had at least 60 trailers wrung from it, and dozens of news stories from publications like ours. Studios need us to consume games information incrementally because it grants them a long set of opportunities to draw interest. That long tradition of trickling out information itself helps create the appetite for leaks. —Evan Lahti, Global Editor-in-Chief

"All software is a small miracle"

Naïve of me, maybe, to hope for the internet at large to empathize with something instead of thoughtlessly critique it, but I have seen a fair number of YouTube and Reddit commenters genuinely intrigued by this massive peek behind the curtain. Most players don't fully understand how iterative game development is, so the granularity of debugging tools and test cases shown in these clips will be a revelation. Every piece of software we use, be it entertainment, banking, or medical, is all held together by hope and shoestrings. I'm reminded of Double Fine (intentionally) releasing a reel of their bug triaging meetings recently and, having been in bug triage myself, found it endearing to see developers laugh and sigh together before marking something "known shippable."

A leak like this is painfully different from developers willingly curating a goof reel of bugs, but I hope players find it equally humanizing. —Lauren Morton, Associate Editor

"Even GTA 6 leaks are boring"

I'm largely in the leaks are boring camp. I really don't like the culture that's built up around extracting any and all details about games years before they're real (often shared with the goal of chasing clout). Not only can they mislead or distort our expectations of games, but what actually leaks is so often uninteresting. A trailer and game name two days before it was going to be announced anyway? Cool.

In watching the ongoing arms race to be the top leaker, I've started to routinely ignore "breaking" leaks of vague release dates or planned features. Then, once in a blue moon, a major leak comes along from some random forum poster that's way too intriguing to ignore. I watched the GTA 6 footage as soon as I could. I should have expected that it wouldn't be all that interesting. I now know that you can rob diners and drive cars in GTA 6. —Morgan Park, Staff Writer

"Patience is a virtue"

The existence of an audience to drive these big leaks is concerning to me. I think it speaks to having an unhealthy, fandomy, always-on obsession with media properties, and I would recommend chilling out and being normal about it instead. Whether I hear about the next Mass Effect game tomorrow or in five years' time makes no difference to me, because I am a modern warrior monk with diversified interests and hobbies. Would life really be so much worse if, instead of this leak, our first look at GTA 6 was a cinematic trailer released six months from now featuring a flyover of the in-game Everglades with a voiceover talking about the American Dream? —Ted Litchfield, Associate Editor

"It won't affect how I view the game"

I'm actually way less leery of a leaked game trailer or footage that was never meant to be public than I am the official trailers for movies I'm excited to see. Game leaks usually just give me a tiny peek into how a game was made, but they can't possibly replicate the experience of actually playing. Movie trailers too often show off every setpiece or majorly foreshadow plot twists. I feel for the developers who want their games to be shown in the best light, but I don't think some leaked pictures or videos do much to dampen the excitement of playing it, in the end. —Wes Fenlon, Senior Editor

"This sucks for literally everyone"

This leak sucks for everyone involved. I feel bad for Rockstar because no one wants their unfinished work shown to the world. Most of the leaked footage is debug sessions, animation tests, and other odds and ends that don't shed any light on the story, characters, or even give much detail about the world or new things you can do in it, so from a spoiler perspective it's not even that interesting. It looks like GTA, and I don't think anyone was expecting GTA to not look like GTA. There's guns and cops and cars and stuff. We could have guessed.

And this hacker is definitely going to get caught and go to prison. When they let hackers out of prison, don't they have conditions to their parole, like you can't touch a computer for the next 10 years or you immediately go back to prison? How was releasing footage from an unfinished videogame worth going to prison and being banned from the thing you're good at for a decade. Rockstar is unhappy, fans didn't even learn much, and the hacker blew up their own life. What a waste, for everyone.—Chris Livingston, Features Producer

With over two decades covering videogames, Tim has been there from the beginning. In his case, that meant playing Elite in 'co-op' on a BBC Micro (one player uses the movement keys, the other shoots) until his parents finally caved and bought an Amstrad CPC 6128. These days, when not steering the good ship PC Gamer, Tim spends his time complaining that all Priest mains in Hearthstone are degenerates and raiding in Destiny 2. He's almost certainly doing one of these right now.

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay

GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Fan reactions to leaked GTA 6 graphics are misplaced, and here’s why

A major concern among many fans of Rockstar is the look of the GTA 6 build in the recent leaks. It doesn’t matter whether the leak is several years old or just a few months old, it just doesn’t look like a Triple-A game. That doesn’t mean much, however, since the look of the build is not important at this point and has almost nothing to do with how it will end up looking.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic

The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Gta#Productivity Software#Video Game#Rockstar
SVG

We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character

Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker

What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
VIDEO GAMES
411mania.com

Hacker Leaks Huge Amount Of Grand Theft Auto VI Videos, Screeshots

Rockstar Games has been at work at Grand Theft Auto VI, but some of the early work has been shown off earlier than intended due to a massive hacker leak. A hacker by the name of teapotuberhacker shared an enormous trove of leaked early gameplay footage, screenshots and more online early Sunday morning, with the videos making their way across the internet despite Rockstar’s best efforts to take them down. The Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit has a collection of content here.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

GTA 6 leak is ‘biggest in video game history’

A massive leak of videos and screenshots from Grand Theft Auto VI , which has been described as “one of the biggest in video game history”, appears to have revealed that the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.Footage of alleged gameplay from GTA 6 – one of the most highly-anticipated video games of recent years – was posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name ‘Teapotuberhacker’.The 3GB file contained 90 videos labelled as GTA 6 footage, which were soon shared widely across Reddit, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and other platforms...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Electronic Arts CEO kinda hopes Call of Duty will become an Xbox exclusive

Uncertainty about the future of Call of Duty is "a tremendous opportunity" for Battlefield. Possibly the biggest potential obstacle to the biggest videogame industry acquisition of all time—Microsoft's proposed takeover of Activision-Blizzard (opens in new tab)—is Call of Duty, and specifically the possibility that Microsoft could one day make it a console exclusive, thereby denying it to Sony. Microsoft has repeatedly said it won't (opens in new tab)—at least, not anytime soon—while Sony says the actual on-paper guarantees fall far short (opens in new tab) of public representations.
VIDEO GAMES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak

Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

A follow up to 2016's trippiest FPS just released on Steam, and it's a thousand times trippier

In 2016, a first-person shooter called Devil Daggers (opens in new tab) appeared on Steam. It could've been the subject of a middle schooler's creepypasta: a game so demonic that most people only survive for a few seconds, and no one's seen the end, if there even is one. After several hours of play, my Devil Daggers survival record is just 70 seconds. How do you take a concept like that to the next level?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Nvidia's RTX 4090 targets 300+ FPS at 1440p with low latency for competitive shooters

The PC gaming landscape is once again set for big changes with the launch of new hardware. As the next generation rolls in, many of us are adrift in dreams of upgrades. With the top-end RTX 4090 launching on October 12 (opens in new tab) and the slightly more affordable RTX 4080s officially launching this November (opens in new tab), we're drooling over the potential boost that can come with new GPUs.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Grand Theft Auto 6’: gameplay videos reportedly leaked

Gameplay videos from Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) have reportedly been leaked online. Whilst there’s no announced release date for the game as of yet, developer Rockstar Games did say back in February that the title was in “active development”, with around 200 new jobs suggesting a pivot towards the project as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Alexa Buzz

GTA 6 leak probably includes over 90 claimed videos

On social media, more than 90 claimed videos from Grand Theft Auto 6 development build have leaked. The footage, which was first posted to the GTA Forums by user tepotuberhacker, contains open-world gameplay supposedly from GTA 6, and it appears to be authentic. The leaker claims that the videos were got from Slack.
ComicBook

GTA 6 Leaks: Developers Offer Rockstar Games Solidary With Development Gameplay

Developers are showing solidarity with Rockstar Games following the Grand Theft Auto VI leak by sharing in development gameplay. Over the weekend, Rockstar Games was compromised by a massive network breach that resulted in 90 videos of GTA 6 being leaked online. The footage revealed a bunch of early footage of the highly anticipated game, though it's all fairly rough as it's expected that the gameplay could be from as early as 2019, just months after the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2. While some doubted the footage was real, Rockstar Games released a statement confirming it was authentic and that it would not experience any long-term issues with the development of the new crime game.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

YouTuber Dunkey now has an indie publishing label

After 11 years of making YouTube videos, Dunkey (aka videogamedunkey) is breaking into the indie publishing world, setting up BigMode with his wife Leah. He announced his new label in the five-minute video "My Indie Game Publishing Company," in which he claims he's "sick of waiting on the sidelines waiting for great games to appear," instead wanting to get involved in making them happen.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Polygon

Rockstar Games blames hacker for major GTA 6 leak

Rockstar Games confirmed Monday that a “network intrusion” is to blame for a massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leak posted over the weekend. More than 90 video clips of the in-development game were published on a Grand Theft Auto forum — one of the largest leaks in video game history.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy