The Nebraska coaching search has thrown out a lot of big names already for the Cornhuskers but some frontrunners have emerged and Urban Meyer isn’t among them. It turns out that Scott Frost might not have been the only problem with the Nebraska football program as the Cornhuskers’ first game since firing their head coach resulted in an incredibly lopsided loss to old rival Oklahoma in Week 3. But alas, the Nebraska coaching search is waging forward.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO