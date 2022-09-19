Read full article on original website
Nebraska coaching search already has 3 frontrunners, neither of whom are Urban Meyer
The Nebraska coaching search has thrown out a lot of big names already for the Cornhuskers but some frontrunners have emerged and Urban Meyer isn’t among them. It turns out that Scott Frost might not have been the only problem with the Nebraska football program as the Cornhuskers’ first game since firing their head coach resulted in an incredibly lopsided loss to old rival Oklahoma in Week 3. But alas, the Nebraska coaching search is waging forward.
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Remembers College Days at Rhode Island
With a game against his alma mater days away, Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi recalled his college days.
In-state DT Palepale added to Penn State weekend visitor list
Penn State’s recruiting visitor list will be a light one this weekend, but Landisville (Pa.) Hempfield defensive lineman Deyvid Palepale will be in attendance. The Nittany Lions offered the in-state defensive tackle two weeks ago and he’ll be taking in his first Beaver Stadium game experience on Saturday.
Jalen Rose shouts out Juwan Howard, trolls UConn after Michigan football's blowout victory
Ex-Michigan men's basketball star Jalen Rose was on hand for Saturday's 59-0 win over UConn, the Wolverines football team's third straight blowout victory to open the season. He was a special guest of head men's basketball coach Juwan Howard, his former teammate of Fab Five fame, and watched from the sideline as Michigan rolled one of college football's worst teams.
ESPN updates its SP+ Rankings. Where is Ohio State after offensive explosion vs. Toledo?
One of the most interesting metrics we like to follow that correlates to a college football team’s strength and talent is ESPN’s SP+ rankings (subscription required) by ESPN’s Bill Connelly. The model has heaped some love on Ohio State over the last few years and we like to see where things stand from year-to-year, month to month, and week to week.
