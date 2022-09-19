Read full article on original website
Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workersInstaworkCharlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060Tyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
These 3 Charlotte suburbs ranked among the best in the nation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people want to escape the hustle and bustle of a large city and settle their family down in a nice suburb. But with sprawling metropolitan areas, it's sometimes hard to choose which one will be best. A recent SmartAsset study revealed the best suburbs to...
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in South Carolina
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office announced that one person has died in a shooting incident Wednesday.
wccbcharlotte.com
School Bomb Threats Plague Charlotte-Area Schools: How Do We Stop This?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Threats against schools are rolling in across the Charlotte area, leaving many parents concerned about their children’s safety. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is the latest district to receive threats. Police responded to Hough High School and North Mecklenburg High School Wednesday for a “non-specific threat.”. In...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
cn2.com
City Manager Resigns – Looking to be Closer to Family
CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City Manager in York has announced his resignation. announcing his resignation. Seth Duncan says he is heading to Mauldin, South Carolina where he will serve as city administrator. He says he made the decision so he could be closer to his family.
Large percentage of South Carolina students are failing basic subjects, test results show
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There are major concerns among educators in South Carolina after newly released test results show that large percentages of students in local counties are failing basic subjects like biology and US history. During the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials warned that time away from the classroom...
‘Life changing’: Catawba Co. provides families with homes through affordable housing initiative
HICKORY, N.C. — Six families in Hickory will soon be moving into new homes as part of an affordable housing initiative in Catawba County. The city of Hickory partnered with a Charlotte company to help families find a way to own their first homes. “Rent was going up so...
Deputies investigate social media posts directed at South Carolina elementary school
Social media posts directed at an elementary school in Union County have left parents concerned.
WBTV
Tega Cay deer problem sparks debate on how it should be handled
TEGA CAY, S.C. (WBTV) -The city of Tega Cay has a major deer problem. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently did a study in Tega Cay and called the deer population in the small area “ridiculously high.”. The city manager says five years ago, people were seeing...
fox46.com
$10,000 reward offered in July murder of Salisbury man: Sheriff
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a July murder case. Deputies said David Lane was killed on July 20, 2022, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. along Poole Road in Salisbury.
‘It’s an honor’: Butler High School teacher receives special surprise
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Butler High School teacher received an unexpected gift Tuesday that she’ll be able to use towards her classroom and students. The nonprofit Charlotte Sports Foundation has dubbed this “Extra Yard For Teachers Week” and they honored Sheree Heisler for going the extra yard in the classroom.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake hits South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
Driver Rescued From Submerged Car In Lake Norman
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A good samaritan and a boater helped rescue a driver who drove a car into Lake Norman. Mooresville Fire responded to the scene on Williamson Road Wednesday afternoon and discovered the driver had been pulled out of the water to safety. According to rescue officials, a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Cox Mill High School Evacuating Again
CONCORD, N.C. – Cox Mill High School is being evacuated again today. This comes after evacuating twice on Tuesday due to reports of a bomb threat. A message to parents says in part, “We are again evacuating our building out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Do My Job: Marching Band of Gold
CHARLOTTE, NC– The Harding University High School, Marching Band of Gold, is one of the sharpest in the state. The band has won hundreds of awards and is the only band in North Carolina, out of nearly 1,400 applicants from across the country, chosen to perform at the 2009 Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.
wccbcharlotte.com
Anson County Sheriff Dies Unexpectedly
ANSON CO., N.C. — Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died Wednesday, according to the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, who is also the President of the NC Sheriff’s Association, announced the news on Facebook. He said Reid’s passing was “unexpected.”. “Sheriff...
Residents concerned about traffic at proposed Gastonia development
GASTONIA, N.C. — There are plans to build more than 800 new homes, townhomes and apartments on a plot of land in Gastonia, but that has nearby residents concerned. The city council approved a rezoning request Tuesday night, which is paving the way for the massive development project. The...
Carowinds cracking down on unsupervised teens with new chaperone policy
The decision comes after the amusement park blamed “unruly kids” for causing a scare Saturday night that shut down SCarowinds early.
wccbcharlotte.com
Healthy Headlines: Asthma In Children
CHARLOTTE, NC — Fall and winter are tough seasons for children who have asthma. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Amra Zuzo, a pediatrician at Novant Health, will talk about why that is as well as symptoms of asthma in kids. For more information and stories on your...
Grill causes $250k worth of damage in south Charlotte house fire
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of Selwyn Avenue near Woodlawn Road.
