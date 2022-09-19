ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

wccbcharlotte.com

School Bomb Threats Plague Charlotte-Area Schools: How Do We Stop This?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Threats against schools are rolling in across the Charlotte area, leaving many parents concerned about their children’s safety. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is the latest district to receive threats. Police responded to Hough High School and North Mecklenburg High School Wednesday for a “non-specific threat.”. In...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

City Manager Resigns – Looking to be Closer to Family

CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City Manager in York has announced his resignation. announcing his resignation. Seth Duncan says he is heading to Mauldin, South Carolina where he will serve as city administrator. He says he made the decision so he could be closer to his family.
YORK, SC
WBTV

Tega Cay deer problem sparks debate on how it should be handled

TEGA CAY, S.C. (WBTV) -The city of Tega Cay has a major deer problem. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently did a study in Tega Cay and called the deer population in the small area “ridiculously high.”. The city manager says five years ago, people were seeing...
TEGA CAY, SC
fox46.com

$10,000 reward offered in July murder of Salisbury man: Sheriff

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a July murder case. Deputies said David Lane was killed on July 20, 2022, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. along Poole Road in Salisbury.
SALISBURY, NC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake hits South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s Midlands were hit by another earthquake on Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 1.9-magnitude quake struck four miles southeast of Elgin around 11 a.m. Since December, there have been more than 80 earthquakes recorded in South Carolina.
ELGIN, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Driver Rescued From Submerged Car In Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A good samaritan and a boater helped rescue a driver who drove a car into Lake Norman. Mooresville Fire responded to the scene on Williamson Road Wednesday afternoon and discovered the driver had been pulled out of the water to safety. According to rescue officials, a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Cox Mill High School Evacuating Again

CONCORD, N.C. – Cox Mill High School is being evacuated again today. This comes after evacuating twice on Tuesday due to reports of a bomb threat. A message to parents says in part, “We are again evacuating our building out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat.”
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Do My Job: Marching Band of Gold

CHARLOTTE, NC– The Harding University High School, Marching Band of Gold, is one of the sharpest in the state. The band has won hundreds of awards and is the only band in North Carolina, out of nearly 1,400 applicants from across the country, chosen to perform at the 2009 Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Anson County Sheriff Dies Unexpectedly

ANSON CO., N.C. — Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died Wednesday, according to the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, who is also the President of the NC Sheriff’s Association, announced the news on Facebook. He said Reid’s passing was “unexpected.”. “Sheriff...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Healthy Headlines: Asthma In Children

CHARLOTTE, NC — Fall and winter are tough seasons for children who have asthma. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Amra Zuzo, a pediatrician at Novant Health, will talk about why that is as well as symptoms of asthma in kids. For more information and stories on your...
CHARLOTTE, NC

