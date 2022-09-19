Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville man facing assault, kidnapping charges
A Statesville man was charged with kidnapping and assault following a domestic incident, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Mark Alan Long, 61, of Whites Farm Road, was arrested on felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and second-degree kidnapping as well as misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment and interfere with emergency communications. Due to the domestic nature of the charges, a magistrate ordered Long held without bond.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell sheriff: Winston-Salem man arrested driving stolen vehicle; deputies find drugs, weapon
A Winston-Salem man was charged with drug and weapons counts after he was found driving a stolen motor vehicle, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said. Brodrick Lamont Speas, 31, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony trafficking opium or heroin by transport, felony trafficking opium or heroin by possession, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale or use of controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $750,000.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sheriff: Stony Point man apprehended after foot chase
A man being sought for probation and parole violations was apprehended Sept. 13 after a foot chase with Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies, said Sheriff Darren Campbell. Devin Lee Bates, 35, of Plank Barn Lane, Stony Point, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods/property and felony probation violation,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell traffic stop results in arrests of five on marijuana charges
Five people were arrested on marijuana charges after a traffic stop last week. Travis Christian Davidson, 28, of Sparrow Lane; Julius Cordell French, 28, of Long Island Road; Shyheim Khalil Summers, 22, of Long Island Road; Dravey Tanner Mayfield, 28, of Holland Drive; and Steven Deshaun Turner, 42, of Wagner Street, Troutman were arrested after the traffic stop on Lewis Ferry Road at Three Oaks Lane.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville home heavily damaged after being struck by vehicle
A Statesville man was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident that caused a gas line to explode, heavily damaging a house. William Pennell, 31, was charged with hit-and-run, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving with wanton disregard, failure to report an accident and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $7,500.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville High School students dismissed after bomb threat Tuesday
Mooresville High School was one of five campuses in the region that were evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat. The Mooresville Police Department said that due to the length of time it would take to check the high school, the decision was made to dismiss students at 11:16 a.m.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Officer-involved shooting closes stretch of I-40 near Hickory
HILDEBRAN — Traffic was being diverted around an eastbound exit on Interstate 40 after an early morning shooting Tuesday. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. and authorities told TV station WSOC that it was an officer-involved shooting. As officers investigated Tuesday morning, I-40 eastbound was closed at Exit 118...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Work for Recovery draws participants to Troutman ESC Park
The fifth annual Iredell County Walk for Recovery was held Saturday at Troutman’s ESC Park. The event was held to spread the word about recovery, prevention, treatment and education assistance related to substance use and mental illness issues during National Recovery Month.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (7) updates to this series since Updated 11 min ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
County Commissioners reflect on Marvin Norman in first meeting since his death
The empty seat sat on the dais the past year felt much emptier during Tuesday’s Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting as Commissioner Marvin Norman died last week. He had called into meetings as he fought a prolonged sickness over the past few years, but Chairman James Mallory began the meeting by informing the public Norman wouldn’t be joining remotely, but took comfort in their shared Christian faith, he said.
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Statesville Fire Station No. 1 to be named after William T. Woodard
Fire Station No. 1 in Statesville, when the new one is constructed on Wilson Lee Boulevard, will be named after William T. Woodard as a nod to his impact on the community. “He’s not here any longer, but his family is here. What other honor could you do to give his family the flowers that he did not receive?” Amos McClorey from the North Carolina NAACP and Cabarrus County NAACP said as he asked the city council to approve the name change. McClorey was joined by Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale A. Black and the Rev. Sterling Howard in encouraging the city council to move ahead with the naming.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: A chance at freedom: Service dog helped Alexander County solider rejoin the world
After serving tours in Iraq and two different branches of the military, James Hamby came home with a traumatic brain injury and a case of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). He said he spent nearly a year barely able to leave his house. That all changed when he was paired with...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Gordon Hospice House gala raises $180,000 for patient care
Saturday evening was about reconnecting, remembrance and dedication as more than 200 people gathered at the Statesville Country Club to support the Gordon Hospice House. Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County (HPCIC) hosted the 10th Bi-annual Hospice House Gala and raised $180,000 for patient care at the Gordon Hospice House on Saturday.
Statesville Record & Landmark
EnergyUnited Foundation donates $10K to Pharos Parenting
The EnergyUnited Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Pharos Parenting to provide assistance for the organization to purchase food, medicine, baby supplies and other essential items. Pharos Parenting established a crisis fund in 2020 to meet the basic needs of the community after receiving a grant from the EnergyUnited Foundation. Since...
Statesville Record & Landmark
The ACC is moving to the 'Great State of Charlotte?' Meh. We've seen this before.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan put on the bravest face possible following the news that the Atlantic Coast Conference was jilting the only home it’s ever known—bucolic Greensboro—to rush headlong into the arms of a bright-lights-big-city Lolita waiting down Interstate 85. How else was she supposed to react?. “Obviously...
Statesville Record & Landmark
ACC office to Charlotte: What they're saying
Reaction to the ACC office move from Greensboro to Charlotte. • "This was a very difficult decision for us to relocate from Greensboro. It's been the home of the ACC since May 8, 1953. And the entire conference is grateful to the city and its first-class representatives, including Mayor (Nancy) Vaughan, who I just think the world of. I'm really glad that we will celebrate an entire 70 years here as we will be in Greensboro in a kind of a transition period over the next eight to 10 months." – ACC commissioner Jim Phillips on the decision to move the league headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Scotts High School class of 1962 holds 60th reunion
The Class of 1962 of Scotts High School recently celebrated its 60th class reunion at Box Car Grille in Statesville. The members meet for a supper meal and the reunion. Deceased members of the class who were remembered were Sandy Lane Baird, Carol Little Brown, Elaine Morrison Campbell, Ellis Campbell, Doris Jean Deal, Jerry L. Donaldson, Carolyn Dyson Gilreath, Glenda Elizabeth Goforth, Linda Sharpe Goodin, Kenneth Harpe, Peggy Moore Hill, James Keller, Paul Martin, Carolyn Loretta Cook Mason, Johnny Massey, Susie Templeton McColl, William “Bill” Morrison, William “Bill” Pennell, Carolyn Diane Dixon Roten, Patricia Gail Hefner Smith, Dr. Kenneth Franklin Steele, Ella Deanne Moore Stroud and Glenda Pope Wiseman.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Fort Dobbs DAR Chapter provides supplies for Constitution Week
Fort Dobbs Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) assembled bags with flags, pencils, stickers, leis, pledge of allegiance cards and American’s Creed cards for 213 fourth graders, along with bells and handouts, for their 11 teachers to use in the classroom during Constitution Week. They also decorated the window at the Iredell County Public Library in Statesville.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Harmony Camp Meeting looks to feed bodies and souls
The Harmony Hill Camp Meeting has met in the second week of October for 176 years now, and 2022 is no different as organizers prepare for the multiple-day event. And while the Camp Meeting is set for October, this Thursday there will be a kickoff event at the same location at the corner of N.C. 901 and U.S. 21 in Harmony. The drive-thru event will have a free chicken dinner available to anyone starting at noon on Thursday.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Theatre Statesville earns 15 Metrolina Theatre Association nominations
Theatre Statesville has been nominated for 15 Metrolina Theatre Association awards that include two of the five nominated musicals, “Next to Normal” and “The Secret Garden.”. “First of all, it really validates all the hard work we’ve been putting into these shows to create good theater. And...
