Fire Station No. 1 in Statesville, when the new one is constructed on Wilson Lee Boulevard, will be named after William T. Woodard as a nod to his impact on the community. “He’s not here any longer, but his family is here. What other honor could you do to give his family the flowers that he did not receive?” Amos McClorey from the North Carolina NAACP and Cabarrus County NAACP said as he asked the city council to approve the name change. McClorey was joined by Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale A. Black and the Rev. Sterling Howard in encouraging the city council to move ahead with the naming.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO