From Norway, Inslee touts Washington partnership on green energy
(The Center Square) – A cheerful Gov. Jay Inslee gave a Wednesday morning update on Washington state’s ongoing trade mission to the Nordic countries in support of green energy as part of the effort against climate change. “Quick summary of our trip: extremely productive, broad participation from Washington...
Countries Utah imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Utah imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Utah. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
State paves uncertain road for electric vehicles
Last month the California Air Resources Board, with support from Gov. Gavin Newsom, approved groundbreaking regulations prohibiting the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. It was a shift toward clean energy that advocates hope will put a dent in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. The law puts the...
Pennsylvania faces high housing prices unless 'record-level building' happens
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s struggle to build more housing, be it affordable or market-rate, will continue unless dramatic change happens within city, county, and state governments. Such was the takeaway from a House Urban Affairs Committee hearing focused on northeastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday. From bureaucratic red tape...
Analysis of religious liberties ranks Hawaii 30th
(The Center Square) - Hawaii ranked 30th in the nation in a newly published study examining states’ commitment to safeguarding religious liberties. The state received a score of 34% based on 29 items that formed six groups of safeguards. Religious Liberty in the States 2022 originated from the First...
Dunleavy creates task force to study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes
(The Center Square) - A 13-member committee will study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes, fees and regulations. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an executive order Wednesday establishing the Governor's Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana that will study the state's seven-year-old marijuana industry. Alaskans approved recreational marijuana in 2014. The state charges...
Republican lawmakers not expecting much from Wisconsin’s State of Education speech
(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin haven’t been given a preview of the state superintendent’s State of Education speech, but they have some guesses as to what they are going to hear. Or more specifically, what they are not going to hear. “We won’t hear...
Republican leaders call Gov. Evers latest special session 'political stunt'
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin lawmakers are once again planning to ignore a call from Gov. Tony Evers’ for a special session, and they are once again calling it a political stunt. The governor on Wednesday said lawmakers need to come back to the Capitol in Madison in...
Bipartisan committee investigating issues with Georgia's literacy programs
(The Center Square) — A bipartisan Georgia House committee will study state programs providing literacy instruction to Georgians and determine whether low literacy impacts the state's competitiveness. The House Study Committee on Literacy Instruction, established by House Resolution 650, will explore potential changes to the state's educational standards. It...
New school choice coalition in Wisconsin looks to expand education options
(The Center Square) – A coalition of business and policy groups got the ball rolling on school choice in Wisconsin nearly 30 years ago, and they’re ready to try again. A number of the state’s conservative groups, school choice groups, and the state’s largest business group are launching a new effort to expand school choice options in the state.
Drought, harsh weather, hurt Nebraska farmers and ranchers
OMAHA — When Kurt Bruning stands in his field of dryland corn, nothing blocks his view. That's not the way it should be. The corn should stand higher than the cap and sunglasses perched on his head. But this year, as harvest approaches, he has a wide view of...
Restaurant group: 'No business as usual' as industry still struggles
(The Center Square) – The easing of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years has not erased the damage to New Mexico restaurants, an industry group told The Center Square. New Mexico Restaurant Association CEO Carol Wight said the state's restaurant industry is still dealing with what she...
Georgia's Kemp announces next round of $30.8M in federal grants for homelessness, affordable housing
(The Center Square) — Georgia is turning to federal COVID-19 relief dollars for homelessness and housing insecurity grants, the second round of such grants the state has announced in as many months. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced awards exceeding $30.8 million for eight projects fighting homelessness and housing that...
North Carolina court keeps state's appeal alive in lawsuit over COVID-19 bar closures
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals on Monday denied a motion to dismiss the state's appeal of a ruling that allowed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Roy Cooper's order to shutter bars during the pandemic. The appeals court issued an order Monday denying a request from...
Oklahoma ranks 16 in analysis of religious liberties
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma ranked among the top 20 states in an analysis of how states safeguard religious liberties. Religious Liberty in the States 2022 was commissioned by the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy to gauge the status of religious freedoms in America, said Executive Director Trey Dimsdale.
Oklahoma lawmakers will meet in special session Sept. 28
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Legislature will reconvene Sept. 28 to consider more than 60 projects approved the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The session is expected to conclude Sept. 30, according to an announcement by Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem...
SAFE-T Act becomes lighting rod of controversy before November’s election
(The Center Square) – As Illinois looks to become the first state in the country to abolish cash bail, battle lines have been drawn from both sides of the issue before the November election. The measure is part of the SAFE-T Act, an acronym for "Safety, Accountability, Fairness and...
Sample ballots available for November general election
Voters can now access their sample ballots on the Georgia Secretary of State's website, with just over six weeks left until Election Day on November 8. Ballots — which are not official, but merely for preview purposes — can be viewed at mvp.sos.ga.gov. The absentee ballot application period...
Pennsylvania's gambling industry continues to grow on strong sports betting
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania sports gambling revenues jumped by 27% in August compared to July and are expected to climb through the fall. The gaming industry in Pennsylvania continues to grow with the expansion of online and sports betting. Figures from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board show revenues...
Report on religious liberty ranks Arkansas 27th
(The Center Square) - Arkansas placed 27th in the nation for its safeguarding of religious liberties, according to a newly published report. Commissioned by the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy, the Religious Liberty in the States 2022 report examines the current state of religious freedom in America using state statutory and constitutional laws.
