Heber airport open house to present future options, answer public’s questions
In a public quarterly meeting Thursday, Heber City will reveal future development options it’s considering with its airport. As part of a master planning process the Heber Valley Airport is undergoing, the meeting Thursday evening will present multiple possible options for the evolution of the airport. The planning began...
ksl.com
Proposed tiny home village draws mixed reactions from Salt Lake residents
SALT LAKE CITY — Despite many residents of west-side neighborhoods calling the proposed tiny village for the chronically homeless "a done deal" on Salt Lake City Council's end, council members have opted to extend public comment before issuing approval. The Salt Lake City Council held a public hearing Tuesday...
Rep. Kohler considers state law changes to help taxpayers
As Summit and Wasatch county taxpayers complain about expensive property tax bills, a state lawmaker is proposing new procedures to cushion their costs. Rep. Mike Kohler represents District 54, which covers Park City and Wasatch County. He says he’s been made aware of constituents paying tax bills that are disproportionate and unpredictable from year to year.
Ice arena needs work; city, county deciding how to pay for it
The Park City Ice Arena is 17 years old, and the facility will soon need major upgrades. Park City Municipal and Basin Recreation plan to revisit the interlocal agreement which lays out how the arena is funded. More than half of the ice arena’s primary users live in the Snyderville...
Council agrees on plan to deal with old mine tailings at the Gordo site and will look for public input soon
The Park City Council agreed to move forward on either properly burying or hauling away the tainted mining soils that are temporarily stored on city property at the entrance to town. In 2010, Park City lost access to the EPA-approved Richardson Flat soil repository. For years, this is where any...
buildingsaltlake.com
Downtown data center to be converted into new housing under Unico's latest plan
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe for just $49 to Building Salt Lake. A hulking data center that has long created a pedestrian dead...
KUTV
Tooele County man in dispute with HOA over artificial turf in front yard
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A Tooele County man is in a dispute with his neighborhood HOA after he put artificial turf in his front yard. Brian Epperson has lived in his Stansbury Park home since November of 2021. Earlier this year, he said he decided to put artificial turf in his front yard in an effort to save water.
Park City Council to discuss Gordo soil options, Mine Bench property at Thursday meeting
The Park City Council has a regular meeting Thursday, and the agenda includes discussions about soils at the Gordo property and possible housing options at the Mine Bench property on Marsac Avenue. The meeting starts with interviews of five candidates for the opening on the city’s planning commission. A final...
Crowds turn out to GOP-sponsored town hall property tax conversation
The Town Hall wasn't advertised as a Republican campaign event, but rather a chance to discuss public concerns over this year's property tax increases. It was organized by the Summit County Republicans, though, and all speakers were Republican candidates for office. Holly McClure is running for Summit County Council Seat...
Park City plans to gather public input on arts and culture district - again
Park City locals have gone through years of debate and drama related to a section of the Bonanza Park neighborhood that city officials worked to turn into an arts and culture district at Kearns Blvd. and Bonanza Dr. The topic came up again during the Park City Council’s retreat Wednesday....
Heber Valley Temple location and design announced, construction to begin on October 8
HEBER CITY, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints published a press release on September 20 with details about the location and architecture of the planned construction […]
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake saved almost 3 billion gallons of water this season
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Public Utilities is celebrating that they lowered their water consumption by around 15% since April 1. Salt Lake City Public Utilities is one of the biggest water providers in the state. It provides water to Salt Lake, Millcreek, Cottonwood Heights and other surrounding areas.
Height the main concern for Park City Planning Commission in Yarrow redevelopment
The owner of the Doubletree Hotel on Park Avenue, often called the Yarrow, wants to tear it down and build over 250 apartments and condos. The new housing would be split into two buildings. One would consist of 100 condos, and would allow for nightly rentals. The other, which wouldn’t allow short-term rentals, would contain 147 affordable and 26 market-rate units.
buildingsaltlake.com
With all eyes on the stadium, Ballpark developers chart two paths: build now or wait
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. The Salt Lake City Council appears ready to approve a sweeping new master plan...
Woodward Park City hosts Wheelchair Palooza this Saturday
Aaron Fotheringham of Las Vegas, or Wheelz, is a four-time winner of the Wheelchair X Games World Championships. He recently landed the first Wheelchair Flair/backflip 180. And he’s coming to Park City this Saturday. Jared Dangerfield is the programs director of Wasatch Adaptive Sports. He says Wheelchair Palooza is...
Representatives’ cease-and-desist letters to abortion groups ‘pre-emptive,’ says fellow lawmaker
A Utah lawmaker who represents Park City and Wasatch County weighed in on cease-and-desist letters sent by his colleagues to abortion providers, funding groups and their lawyers. As the fate of abortion law remains undecided in Utah, lawmakers including a Summit County representative sent cease-and-desist letters to providers, funding groups...
Why Does the Catholic Church Oppose Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon Gondola?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. We don’t often hear about the intersection between skiing and religion, so when the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City came out in opposition to the proposed Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola, we were curious.
Park City Police Department looking for alleged multiple offense burglar in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Police Department posted on Facebook on September 21 that they are currently looking for an alleged multiple offense burglar in Park City. The suspect […]
Heber Valley LDS temple site, groundbreaking announced
After nearly a year since the first announcement of a new temple, the Heber Valley temple location is now official. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the three-story Heber Valley temple will break ground October 8. It’ll be built east of downtown Heber City at 1400 East Center Street.
LDS Church community members praise Heber temple plans
Local churchgoers in the Heber area are celebrating after hearing news of a temple to be built in their valley, and some say they hope those who have concerns will give it a chance. Heber resident Ruth Holmes says Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temples have always inspired...
