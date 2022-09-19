ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway, UT

KPCW

Rep. Kohler considers state law changes to help taxpayers

As Summit and Wasatch county taxpayers complain about expensive property tax bills, a state lawmaker is proposing new procedures to cushion their costs. Rep. Mike Kohler represents District 54, which covers Park City and Wasatch County. He says he’s been made aware of constituents paying tax bills that are disproportionate and unpredictable from year to year.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Ice arena needs work; city, county deciding how to pay for it

The Park City Ice Arena is 17 years old, and the facility will soon need major upgrades. Park City Municipal and Basin Recreation plan to revisit the interlocal agreement which lays out how the arena is funded. More than half of the ice arena’s primary users live in the Snyderville...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City plans to gather public input on arts and culture district - again

Park City locals have gone through years of debate and drama related to a section of the Bonanza Park neighborhood that city officials worked to turn into an arts and culture district at Kearns Blvd. and Bonanza Dr. The topic came up again during the Park City Council’s retreat Wednesday....
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake saved almost 3 billion gallons of water this season

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Public Utilities is celebrating that they lowered their water consumption by around 15% since April 1. Salt Lake City Public Utilities is one of the biggest water providers in the state. It provides water to Salt Lake, Millcreek, Cottonwood Heights and other surrounding areas.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Height the main concern for Park City Planning Commission in Yarrow redevelopment

The owner of the Doubletree Hotel on Park Avenue, often called the Yarrow, wants to tear it down and build over 250 apartments and condos. The new housing would be split into two buildings. One would consist of 100 condos, and would allow for nightly rentals. The other, which wouldn’t allow short-term rentals, would contain 147 affordable and 26 market-rate units.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Woodward Park City hosts Wheelchair Palooza this Saturday

Aaron Fotheringham of Las Vegas, or Wheelz, is a four-time winner of the Wheelchair X Games World Championships. He recently landed the first Wheelchair Flair/backflip 180. And he’s coming to Park City this Saturday. Jared Dangerfield is the programs director of Wasatch Adaptive Sports. He says Wheelchair Palooza is...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Heber Valley LDS temple site, groundbreaking announced

After nearly a year since the first announcement of a new temple, the Heber Valley temple location is now official. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the three-story Heber Valley temple will break ground October 8. It’ll be built east of downtown Heber City at 1400 East Center Street.
KPCW

LDS Church community members praise Heber temple plans

Local churchgoers in the Heber area are celebrating after hearing news of a temple to be built in their valley, and some say they hope those who have concerns will give it a chance. Heber resident Ruth Holmes says Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temples have always inspired...
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

