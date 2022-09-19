ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford gas prices continue to fall, to $3.66

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0q4X_0i1qspQw00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices continue to fall in the Rockford area, with the average price of a gallon of gas almost 37 cents cheaper than it was a month ago.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is now $3.66 a gallon in Rockford, with some stations selling gas for $3.36.

The most expensive gas in the area retails for $4.14 a gallon.

The national average price of gas fell this week to $3.64, which is the smallest weekly decline in months.

Experts warn that the slowdown may be a sign that the streak of falling prices, now at nearly 100 days, may be coming to an end.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford bridge could close without $14M repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members are considering their options to pay for renovations to an important bridge used by 6,900 cars every day. Engineering experts say more than $14 million will be needed to perform needed repairs to the 15th Avenue bridge or it will close within the next decade. City engineers […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Loves Park opens new fire station

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Loves Park Fire Department opened a new East Side fire station Wednesday. The new station will be located on Rock Valley Parkway behind Carlson Ice Arena, 4150 N Perryville Rd. It is an existing building that was remodeled to fit the needs of the department. The project was funded […]
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Three Ambulances Needed For Auto Accident In Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Manufacturers’ association highlights Winnebago County’s contribution to state economy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Manufacturers Association (IMA) stopped in Rockford on Wednesday as part of a statewide “Manufacturing Matters” tour. The event took place at the Northern Illinois University Rockford Conference Center, at 8500 E State Street. The association focuses on visiting factories, educational institutions, and economic development centers. In Winnebago County, a […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Rollover Accident in Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Nexstar Media Inc
97ZOK

Here’s The Illinois List Of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings

After recently announcing that Bed Bath & Beyond would be closing up to 150 stores nationwide and laying off 20 percent of their workforce, company executives have gone to work putting some stores on the chopping block. It looks as though the company might be doing this by thirds, because...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford seeks federal funding to fix old bridge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city council members consider ways to close the gap Monday night when it comes to paying for an important bridge across the Rock River. The bridge could shut down within the next decade without needed fixes. The item was referred, with no discussion or vote. However, one city engineer said […]
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline

Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IHSA Football Rankings: Sept. 21, 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the newly released high school football rankings in Illinois for our Rockford area teams from the AP released Wednesday, September 21 through four weeks of the season. Class 7A#10 Honononegah (4-0) Class 6ANo local teams ranked. Belvidere North (3-1) received one vote. Class 5A#4 Sycamore (4-0)#10 Sterling (3-1)Boylan received 5 votes […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Sports
97ZOK

Popular Rockford Cajun Restaurant To Close Its Doors For Good

It's always a sad day when a local restaurant says they're closing their business after so many successful years in town. 815 Cajun made the announcement yesterday. If you've never been to 815 Cajun, they're located at 3053 N Perryville Rd, Rockford. They've been open in Rockford since 2018 and serve some delicious seafood boil!
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Missing Rockford woman found dead near New Milford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner releases the name of a woman found dead Tuesday night. Ashlee Gosnell, 33, was located just before 8:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Rotary Road. Investigators say Gosnell was last seen walking in that area and reported missing Sept. 15. The...
ROCKFORD, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Perspective: New car? No thanks.

In the spirit of Homer Simpson’s father yelling at a cloud, “Have you seen the prices of cars these days???”. Car dealers have little inventory and are resorting to creative parking patterns to make it look like they do. Order a new car today and it might be six months before it arrives. And, used car values are going UP -- not sure that’s ever happened in my lifetime.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Ashlee is MISSING, Please Share

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
YOUTUBE
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A Bicyclist in Loves Park

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy