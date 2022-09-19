ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Eye Cream Fades Dark Circles & Wrinkles ‘Within Minutes’ – Get it on Sale

By Taylor Jeffries
 2 days ago
Everyone deserves skincare that treats your skin like it’s supposed to, especially when it comes to diminishing dark circles under the eyes. We know that it’s easier said than done when it comes to eye creams . After all, there are plenty that claim to erase visible signs of stress and aging but, not often, do they deliver on those promises. So, we’ve found a multi-talented eye cream that actually works, lets you splurge a little less, and has a celebrity’s approval. Jennifer Lopez used Biotulin ’s eyeMatrix Lifting Concentrate Eye Cream during the 2020 Golden Globes, per Yahoo . Her makeup artist also credited it as her secret weapon for beautiful, fresh-looking eyes that night. And right now, it’s 25 percent off at Amazon for a limited time. So, don’t hesitate to take advantage of this J.Lo-approved eye cream that heals your entire eye area.

Biotulin eyeMATRIX Lifting Concentrate Eye Creme

Buy: Biotulin eyeMATRIX Lifting Concentrate Eye Creme $41.25, originally $55

This botox-like eye cream reduces dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness. Lucky for you, that’s not all it does. This celeb-loved eye cream hydrates and softens the skin for up to 48 hours, thanks to the hemp oil that helps the skin look firmer and rejuvenated. What’s behind the potent results? Biotulin. The latter is a combination of active ingredients created by the brand and supposedly known to be beloved by other famous figures like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle . Biotulin’s key ingredient is spilanthol, which acts like a natural botox alternative because it directly minimizes wrinkles by reducing muscle contractions. The special blend also features hyaluronic acid that plumps and adds further moisture to the skin.

One reviewer vouched for it, saying, “well, I’ve been using the eye cream for several days, and no lie, I actually am seeing a difference! My dark circles are gone, my skin is really hydrated, I feel the tightness and firming, plus my fine lines are definitely diminishing.”

According to the brand, the EyeMatrix Lifting Concentrate eye cream only takes 60 minutes to start reducing wrinkles around your eyes. However, customers said this Biotulin’s eye cream “works within minutes” and leaves the skin around the eyes “pretty soft to the touch.”

So, treat yourself to Biotulin’s tightening eye cream on sale that quickly lifts bags and smooths out lines like magic.

PopSugar

Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season

Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

2 Drinks Dermatologists Say Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs Because They Speed Up Aging

This post has been updated since its initial 05/15/22 publish date to include more expert insight. In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with experts to learn more about two specific drinks that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts.
SKIN CARE
