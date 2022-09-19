Read full article on original website
NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants. Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
Free internet, cable TV for NYCHA residents as New York City launches program
New York City launched "Big Apple Connect" on Monday, bringing free high-speed internet to 300,000 NYCHA residents in what is the nation's largest free municipal broadband program.
News 12
Bed-Stuy resident spends hours drying flooded apartment every day
For the past year, a mother in Bed-Stuy says she has been living in a flooded apartment. Shonette Austin spends several hours a day drying floodwater off of her apartment floor. A leak in her wall was the beginning of her problems, with the issue only getting worse. She says...
‘Internet isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity’ – Mayor announces ‘Big Apple Connect’ for NYCHA residents
Mayor Eric Adams announced the citywide launch Monday of Big Apple Connect – a digital equity program that will make free high-speed internet and basic cable television available to thousands of NYCHA residents.
bkmag.com
Brooklyn has 3 of the 5 best subway stations in the city, straphangers say
Here’s another reason why Brooklyn is superior to everyone else: We have some of the best subway stations in the city. Although the bar is admittedly low, the results from a recently released MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey show that Brooklyn has three of the top five highest-rated subway stations.
Shelter providers, housing advocates urge mayor remove barriers to housing amid longer shelter stays
Mayor Eric Adams makes a social services announcement with members of his administration at City Hall on March 30, 2022. Data in the annual Mayor's Management Report shows shelter stays average two-and-a-half years. Meanwhile, affordable housing production is on the decline. [ more › ]
brickunderground.com
Can a NYC landlord require me to pay for repairs under $100?
My new lease says that any repairs under $100 are the responsibility of the tenant. Is this allowed?. It’s not common for a New York City landlord to require you to be responsible for repairs in your apartment, but whether it’s legal depends on your apartment’s rent-stabilization status—and if you caused the damage.
Here are the 25 lowest-paying education jobs in NYC, according to this study
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When it comes to choosing a career in the classroom, many teachers go through years of school to help shape the future leaders of the world. But some jobs in the educator sector bring in less than others. Data journalism website Stacker compiled a list...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Opening of $80 Million Supportive Housing Development in Queens
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the opening of The Kira, an $80 million affordable and supportive housing development in Jamaica, Queens. This included a newly constructed, 21-story mixed-use building with 139 units of affordable and supportive housing, including 69 with supportive services. "Supportive housing is a vital component of our...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Almost half of Manhattan employees have returned to their offices
According to a new survey by the Partnership for New York, 49% of Manhattan employees actually frequent the office on an average weekday—a pretty startling figure considering the two years of remote work that defined the post-COVID-19 era. Back in April, that statistic was closer to 38%. Interestingly enough...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2817 Atlantic Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2817 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Peter Pizzimenti and developed by Joel Schwartz under the 2815 Atlantic Holding LLC, the structure yields 68 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $33,875 to $86,460.
If a nuclear attack hits NYC, these fallout shelters won't protect you
A leftover fallout shelter sign, one of an unknown number, displayed on a building on Aug. 11, 2017 in New York City. Officials concede that these iconic signs don't mean anything and shouldn't be followed. Fallout shelter signs are the last remnants of an ill-conceived program that was designed to quell the fears and anxieties of Americans who had little faith in the shelters to begin with. [ more › ]
Bronx couple deals with chronic flooding in NYCHA home
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx woman who has a partner living with disabilities is tired of cleaning up the mess in their apartment. A reoccurring leak is flooding their apartment and is now impacting the lobby. Wanda Escobar says almost everyday since Aug. 24, her kitchen floor has been flooded due to a leak […]
nypressnews.com
2 hurt when boom truck collapses on car in the Bronx
NEW YORK – A boom truck collapsed onto a car in the Bronx on Tuesday morning, nearly crushing the driver. It happened on Bedford Park Boulevard near the Grand Concourse around 10:40 a.m. Danielle Cruz says her life flashed before her eyes when part of a construction vehicle known...
These are the best, worst subway stations in NYC: MTA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out. The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, […]
The NYPD Now Decides What Homeless Encampments Get Swept
The new, formalized procedure essentially codifies what has become a de facto sweeps policy under Mayor Eric Adams, and replaces a 2020 directive that removed the NYPD from most street homeless outreach and clean-ups in the wake of an uprising for police accountability and reform spurred by the murder of George Floyd.
cityandstateny.com
Eric Adams’ public schedules tell a lot – but not nearly as much as they should
New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office released six months of detailed public schedules Friday afternoon, shining some more light on how the city’s chief executive spends his working hours. But the calendar entries fall short of even the bare minimum of transparency – providing far less information than was released by Adams’ predecessor, Bill de Blasio – reflecting an administration that has resisted revealing too much to the public.
These are the best, worst bus routes in NYC: MTA survey
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The results are in: new MTA information shows the highest- and lowest-rated bus routes across New York City. Wait times were a big driver for why people liked or disliked the routes, according to the MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday. A busy route, the M86 SBS, was […]
Study: New York City Apartments Being 'Defunded' by High Inflation, Rent Caps
New York City's rent-stabilized housing stock is being "defunded" by a mix of rising operating costs and insufficient allowable rent increases, putting owners in financial distress and leading to declining housing quality. That's the conclusion of a new report from The Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP), a trade association representing...
Bronx jail barge detainee dead after 50-foot East River escape leap; 15th to die in NYC custody in 2022
A detainee who tried to escape by jumping from a jail barge in the Bronx into the East River has died, city Correction Department officials have confirmed. Gregory Acevedo, 48, jumped roughly 50 feet from the rooftop recreation yard at the Vernon C. Bain Center in Hunt’s Point about 11:44 a.m. Tuesday after climbing a fence and crawling through razor wire in an escape attempt. At 5:50 a.m. ...
