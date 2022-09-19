Read full article on original website
startattle.com
Andor (Season 1 Episode 1, 2 & 3) Disney+, trailer, release date, Star Wars, Rogue One
A prequel to the Star Wars spin-off film Rogue One (2016), the series follows th–f-turned-Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the five years before the events of the film. Startattle.com – Andor | Disney+. Network: Disney+. Release date: September 21, 2022 at 3am EST. Cast:. – Diego Luna as...
Polygon
What’s really happening in the Star Wars timeline when Andor starts
Andor, the new live-action limited series that premiered on Disney Plus on Wednesday, is pitched as a gritty adult spy drama, the rare mass-marketed entry into the canon to frame Star Wars as the story of a political revolution on a galactic scale. The 24-episode, two-season series follows the life of Rebel operative Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), first seen in the 2016 feature film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Through the viewpoints of both its title character and that of Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), Andor will tell the story of how isolated cells of resistance against the Empire became the Rebel Alliance, setting the stage for Rogue One and the original Star Wars.
Disney Removes Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ From Release Schedule
It’s been almost two years since Lucasfilm officially announced a new Star Wars movie was going into production. That was back in December of 2020, when they unveiled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a movie about the famous group of X-wing pilots that was to be directed by Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans rejoice as ‘Andor’ fixes the biggest problem with ‘Star Wars’
The super-sized three-part premiere of Andor just landed on Disney Plus this Wednesday, and Star Wars fans are on cloud (city) nine. It’s no secret that much of the Mouse House era of the saga has disappointed the not-so-faithful fandom. Sure, The Mandalorian was a big W, but the goofier elements of the likes of The Book of Boba Fett, The Rise of Skywalker and even Obi-Wan Kenobi have dragged down the quality in the eyes of many.
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Signs Henry Cavill, John Boyega, John Krasinski, Denzel Washington, and More
Despite playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, rumors are now noting that Marvel Studios has signed Henry Cavill for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment insider, Emmet Kennedy, recently posted a tweet noting rumors of Marvel Studios signing seven actors and actresses. Aside from Cavill, the names...
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Darth Vader appear in ‘Andor’?
Disney Plus will soon premiere the first few episodes for the upcoming Star Wars series, Andor. The show is based on the events prior to Rogue One and will star Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor. But, despite it taking place in the past, it is still about the rebel alliance and their opposition to the Galactic Empire.
wegotthiscovered.com
All the connections between ‘Andor’ and ‘Rogue One’
Disney’s latest Star Wars series dropped its first three episodes on Sept. 21, and fans are already loving Andor. The prequel to a prequel follows the life of Cassian Andor in the years before he joined the events of Rogue One, fleshing out a character that fans came to love in the 2016 crowd-favorite. The story will detail the five-year period before Rogue One takes place, and promises a grittier and more adult approach to Star Wars storytelling. Given the show’s clear connection to Rogue One, it’s bound to share plenty in common with the 2016 film, but it’s also working hard to subvert expectations.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ star explains why the ambiguity of their character was appealing
Andor kicked off on Disney Plus this week with its super-sized three-part premiere, and the Rogue One prequel immediately proved to be the most unique entry into the Star Wars canon we’ve ever had. In contrast to the franchise’s typical depiction of clearly delineated codes of good and evil, and the light and the dark, Andor exists in a much murkier space. Protagonist Cassian Andor began the show committing two counts of murder, and so-called antagonist Syril Karn is simply trying to bring him to justice.
‘Andor’ Episode 4 Release Date and Time on Disney+
'Andor' Episode 4 will reveal the aftermath of Cassian's flight from Ferrix, but when is the next chapter's release date on Disney+?
wegotthiscovered.com
Here are the Top 5 ‘Andor’ cameos that would make every ‘Star Wars’ fan lose their mind
Andor is the latest addition to the ever-expanding galaxy of Star Wars, following fresh on the heels of previous Disney Plus successes. Focusing on one of the heroes of the early age of the Rebellion, Andor is set during the wilderness years between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. The era perfectly sets it up for appearances from some of the franchise’s most loved characters, and plenty of whom could utterly blow people’s minds if they rock up. So, let’s explore the top 5 cameos that would explode the minds of fans everywhere.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Emma D’Arcy arrives as Rhaenyra and the world bids Milly Alcock farewell
The moment that many House of the Dragon fans had dreaded finally arrived during last night’s fifth episode. The next time the HBO prequel series comes on our small screens, it will be Emma D’Arcy portraying a much older Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Red Keep, having picked up the mantle after Milly Alcock’s younger version. The same is also true of Emily Carey’s Alicent Hightower, who is being replaced by Olivia Cooke.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Heartstopper’ season 2 starts filming as new cast members announced
Earlier this year, Netflix released Heartstopper with the British comedy centering around the coming-of-age exploits of LGBTQ+ figures. It has been a hit and has since received orders for a second and third season. Part two is now filming, and, today, fans got an initial look. The streaming service posted...
TVGuide.com
Diego Luna and Genevieve O'Reilly Tease a Fledgling Rebellion in Andor
'This is about the context, understanding what was life like, what is the reality of the people.'. Rebellions aren't built in a day. Andor, Disney+'s latest Star Wars series, plans to take an intimate look at what inspires ordinary people to rise up against fascist regimes. The Rogue One prequel takes place five years before the events of the film, which explained how Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) came into possession of the Death Star plans in Episode IV, the original Star Wars movie. While Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) transformed from a dubious smuggler into a martyr over the course of the film, fans will meet him at an even darker point of his life when the Disney+ series begins.
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
CNET
'Andor' Episodes 1, 2 and 3 Recap: A Star Wars Hero's Rebel Dawn
Star Wars series Andor came to Disney Plus on Wednesday, with the first three episodes landing at once. The series is set five years before spinoff movie Rogue One (2016), which took place directly before the events of original Star Wars film A New Hope. It dives into the backstory...
wegotthiscovered.com
A hefty box office bomb that eventually turned a profit impales the streaming charts
It sums up the pandemic era in a nutshell that one of the year’s best and most widely-acclaimed movies ended up flopping at the box office, only to eventually turn a profit almost five months after its initial release by virtue of strong on-demand and home video sales. At the time, though, Robert Eggers must have been in a state of despair that The Northman never took off.
‘Andor’ On Disney+ Review: The First ‘Star Wars’ Show to Transcend the Franchise
We’ve seen a lot of Star Wars on Disney+ over the last few years. The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi all brought a galaxy far, far away to very, very close laptop screens. While the quality of each series may differ, they all presented Star Wars on TV in much the same way that we’ve seen Star Wars in film: big action, cute characters, good vs. evil, kooky aliens, even a few one-liners. It’s easy for the initiated to see how The Book of Boba Fett differs from The Mandalorian, but they’re all Star Wars. Andor, the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Diego Luna was drawn to playing in ‘the gray areas’ of Cassian Andor
Andor, the long awaited Star Wars series, has finally found its way to Disney Plus, promising an ethos we’ve not yet seen in George Lucas’ storied franchise and, so far, delivering on those promises with flying colors. Set five years before the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A...
Gizmodo
The Star Wars Universe Finds a Radical New Stride With Andor
With Andor, showrunner Tony Gilroy masterfully sets up a new Star Wars universe that drops us on the ground level pre-Rebellion and explores the lives of the disenfranchised in the shadow of the Empire. No need for space wizardry here: this is a story about people. Centering on the origin...
Shang-Chi 2 to drop before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Destin Daniel Cretton to direct both
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the highlights of the Multiverse Saga and one of the MCU Phase 4 movies that deserves a sequel. Marvel announced many new titles at Comic-Con 2022 and expanded on those reveals at D23 Expo. But the studio has still yet to share any details about a release date for Shang-Chi 2.
