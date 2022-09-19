'This is about the context, understanding what was life like, what is the reality of the people.'. Rebellions aren't built in a day. Andor, Disney+'s latest Star Wars series, plans to take an intimate look at what inspires ordinary people to rise up against fascist regimes. The Rogue One prequel takes place five years before the events of the film, which explained how Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) came into possession of the Death Star plans in Episode IV, the original Star Wars movie. While Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) transformed from a dubious smuggler into a martyr over the course of the film, fans will meet him at an even darker point of his life when the Disney+ series begins.

