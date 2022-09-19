ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night

A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
Yu Chang sitting Wednesday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Chase Anderson and the Cincinnati Reds. Triston Casas will replace Chang on first base and bat sixth. Chang started the previous three games. Casas has a $2,300 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project...
Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
Rookie Jameson sharp as D-backs split twinbill with Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader. The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead...
Amed Rosario
Terry Francona
Luke Maile
Josh Bell hitting sixth for Padres Tuesday night

San Diego Padres first baseman/designated hitter Josh Bell is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. What It Means:. Bell will work as the Padres' designated hitter and bat sixth. Manny Machado will be on third base and Brandon Drury...
Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: 8 Right-Handed Batters In Lineup To Face Madison Bumgarner

The Los Angeles Dodgers had an error-filled day but still managed to split their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and now look to clinch a series win. With Madison Bumgarner on the mound, the Dodgers lineup features just one left-handed batter in Freddie Freeman. Miguel Vargas makes a second consecutive start in left field, which again pushes Trayce Thompson to center field, and Hanser Alberto is at third base in lieu of Max Muncy.
Dodgers equal Yankees record after win over Diamondbacks, adding to NL West dominance

The Los Angeles Dodgers won their fifth straight game in the matinee of their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, using a five-run eighth inning to power to a victory. But the win was more than just an extension of the Dodgers’ greatness in 2022, which has them currently just four victories away from setting a new franchise record for regular season wins. It was historic.
