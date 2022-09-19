Read full article on original website
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
FOX Sports
Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead
St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
numberfire.com
Yu Chang sitting Wednesday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Chase Anderson and the Cincinnati Reds. Triston Casas will replace Chang on first base and bat sixth. Chang started the previous three games. Casas has a $2,300 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project...
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 19
The Dodgers begin their fifth and final series against the Diamondbacks holding an 11-3 series record in 2022. In their last matchup, the Diamondbacks cooled off the Dodgers in a 5-3 victory on September 14 after having lost the previous 10 matchups in a row. The Dodgers currently hold a...
FOX Sports
Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
Rangers Affiliate Wins Texas League Playoff Opener
The Rangers' Double-A affiliate now heads to San Antonio to try and sweep the Texas League's South Division series.
FOX Sports
Rookie Jameson sharp as D-backs split twinbill with Dodgers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader. The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: More Dodgers Errors Result In Doubleheader Split With Diamondbacks
The Los Angeles Dodgers overcame sloppy defense in the first game of their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks but were done in by four errors en route to a 5-2 loss in the nightcap at Dodger Stadium. Tyler Anderson went six innings in his return from the paternity list without...
numberfire.com
Josh Bell hitting sixth for Padres Tuesday night
San Diego Padres first baseman/designated hitter Josh Bell is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. What It Means:. Bell will work as the Padres' designated hitter and bat sixth. Manny Machado will be on third base and Brandon Drury...
dodgerblue.com
Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: 8 Right-Handed Batters In Lineup To Face Madison Bumgarner
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an error-filled day but still managed to split their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and now look to clinch a series win. With Madison Bumgarner on the mound, the Dodgers lineup features just one left-handed batter in Freddie Freeman. Miguel Vargas makes a second consecutive start in left field, which again pushes Trayce Thompson to center field, and Hanser Alberto is at third base in lieu of Max Muncy.
CBS Sports
Dodgers icon Maury Wills, one of the best base stealers in baseball history, dies at 89
Maury Wills, a Los Angeles Dodgers icon and one of the greatest base stealers in baseball history, died Monday night at his home in Arizona, the team announced. He was 89. The Dodgers will wear a patch on their jerseys to honor Mills the rest of the season. "Maury Wills...
Dodgers equal Yankees record after win over Diamondbacks, adding to NL West dominance
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their fifth straight game in the matinee of their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, using a five-run eighth inning to power to a victory. But the win was more than just an extension of the Dodgers’ greatness in 2022, which has them currently just four victories away from setting a new franchise record for regular season wins. It was historic.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dustin May Struggles, Dodgers Shut Down By Madison Bumgarner In Loss To Diamondbacks
Dustin May endured more struggles with command and the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t solve Madison Bumgarner in a 6-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have dropped two games in a row but can still take the series if they bounce back with a win in the finale on Thursday night.
