Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Cowboys star Jaylon Smith signs with NFC East rival
Former Dallas Cowboys standout Jaylon Smith is trying to revive his career with an NFC East rival. Agent Doug Hendrickson revealed Monday that Smith is returning to the New York Giants, the same team he finished the 2021 season with. Smith is trying to catch on in the NFL again...
Micah Parsons ‘Injured’ or ‘Hurt’ for Cowboys in Week 3 at Giants?
“Pain is part of the game. I’m in pain every week,” Micah Parsons says as the Cowboys ready for the Giants.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Quarterback Tryout News
The Dallas Cowboys were very busy this Wednesday afternoon. Per a report from ESPN's Todd Archer, the team worked out seven players. Wide receivers Reggie Roberson, Ra'Shaun Henry and John Hightower were all brought in for a workout this Wednesday. The real headline though is that Dallas worked out three quarterbacks.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants
There are a lot of problems on defense in Washington through two weeks. 2021 first-round LB Jamin Davis is one of them, as the young player is still struggling to find his footing. Commanders HC Ron Rivera said there’s some patience for Davis still — but not an unlimited amount.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL insider says Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys return is ‘realistic’ in Week 6 versus Eagles
While there’s been various speculation on the return date of Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, one top NFL insider
Jaguars vs. Chargers: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under
What are the odds on Jaguars vs. Chargers this Sunday?
Yardbarker
Cowboys Nation, Dan Quinn Is Your Savior
The Cowboys have been all over the news and debates for the first two weeks of the NFL season. With multiple problems exposed on the offensive end, the defense has carried their incredible performance into 2022. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has guided Dallas to be a threat to match up against. He is the team’s savior… for now.
Yardbarker
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup takes 'full' reps Wednesday
Michael Gallup could be ready to assume his role as the Dallas Cowboys No. 2 wide receiver on Monday night. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Gallup would practice without limitations on Wednesday for the first time since tearing the ACL in his left knee on Jan. 2. "Michael Gallup will...
NFL・
Comments / 0