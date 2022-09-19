Are you interested in becoming a Coleman County Beef Ambassador? Are you willing to:. Share beef story of daily life on your farm/ranch thru photos or video. Circle C Cattlewomen is providing a new opportunity for Coleman County students. They are looking for students 10-12 yrs old, 13-15 yrs old, and 16-18 yrs old. You do not have to be an FFA or 4-H member, just someone that is passionate about educating the public about agriculture! Circle C Cattlewomen will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary in 2023 and look forward to working with Ag kids during this process. See the attached application for requirements and more information.

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO