Coleman, TX

CHS Cross Country Teams Competed in Miles Wednesday

The Coleman High School cross country teams traveled to Miles on Wednesday to compete. Emerie Nicholson (5th) and Jacob Ramirez (3rd) brought home medals from the meet. The HS teams are scheduled to run in the Dublin Dash Invite next Wednesday, Sept. 28th. Watch ColemanToday.com for any changes to the schedule. Below are the CHS individual results and attached are the complete results for all divisions:
COLEMAN, TX
Junior High Bluekatts Hosted Hawley on Monday

The Coleman Junior High Volleyball teams hosted Hawley on Monday with four matches played. 7th and 8th grade A and B teams were able to get some playing time. Even though only one team won their match, the others won at least one set, forcing a 2 of 3 situation. Keep up the great work, Bluekatts! The photos above are just a few of the photos that will be added to an Album later today.
COLEMAN, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

PEC to move boundaries, except for local District 5

District boundaries could shift for six of the seven directors on the Pedernales Electric Cooperative board but will not affect District 5, which is represented by Director James Oakley. District 5 covers Marble Falls, Bertram, Horseshoe Bay, and parts of Burnet, Llano, Lampasas, and Williamson counties. PEC staff presented the...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Circle C Cattlewomen Looking for Youth Beef Ambassadors

Are you interested in becoming a Coleman County Beef Ambassador? Are you willing to:. Share beef story of daily life on your farm/ranch thru photos or video. Circle C Cattlewomen is providing a new opportunity for Coleman County students. They are looking for students 10-12 yrs old, 13-15 yrs old, and 16-18 yrs old. You do not have to be an FFA or 4-H member, just someone that is passionate about educating the public about agriculture! Circle C Cattlewomen will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary in 2023 and look forward to working with Ag kids during this process. See the attached application for requirements and more information.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure

HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
HYE, TX
Officer Involved Shooting in Coleman Wednesday

The Texas Department of Public Safety released the following statement Wednesday night concerning an officer involved shooting which happened in Coleman on Wednesday morning. Coleman – At the request of the Coleman Police Department (CPD), the Texas Rangers are now investigating a use of force incident that occurred on Sept. 21, 2022, involving a CPD officer.
COLEMAN, TX
CCMC District Receives Grant

The Coleman County Medical Center District received a grant from the Friends of Coleman County Foundation to purchase metal trash receptacles for the new hospital campus. These trash receptacles match the benches that were purchased by individuals. The trash receptacles are sturdy, attractive and will help keep the campus neat and clean.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Arrests made for failure to identify, terroristic threat

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding weekend arrests:. On Friday, Sept. 16, at approximately 6 p.m. officer James Holdar received information from other officers that 61-year-old Harold James Carter of Brownwood provided false information to them on a recent traffic stop. Carter identified himself as “Larry” to the officers. Holdar was provided Carter’s identifying information and was further informed of a warrant for Carter’s arrest.
BROWNWOOD, TX
DAR Celebrates Constitution Week

The Captain William Buckner Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Saturday at Heritage Hall for their first meeting of the season. Speaker Monte Guthrie presented his program on the Pentuhkah Comanche tribe and their history. His 501(c)3 organization, Penatuhkah Comanche Trails Partnership, promotes Comanche history and stimulates heritage tourism in the area.
COLEMAN, TX

