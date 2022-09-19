ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass River Natural Area Gearing Up to Celebrate Season Wrap Up

By Madison Schlegel
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
Grass River Natural Area wants to get nature lovers together for a few more time before the colder seasons roll around.

All this week they have different kayak rides you can join them on.

You can explore their water lands and get to know the wild life that depend on that water.

Wednesday they will have a morning paddle that starts at 10 a.m.

On Friday, they’ll be setting off on a sunset kayak and paddle.

You can check it out in the morning or evening. We’ll be giving you the low down of what to expect for the rest of the year as they enter hibernation.

For more on their events and educational resources, click here.

