Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle

A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell.

When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead.

According to witnesses, the woman and her friends were climbing on the old refinery structure when it appears she fell through an opening in the walkway and fell roughly 50 feet to the ground.

No foul play is suspected.

