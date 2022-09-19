ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
 2 days ago
A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell.

When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead.

According to witnesses, the woman and her friends were climbing on the old refinery structure when it appears she fell through an opening in the walkway and fell roughly 50 feet to the ground.

No foul play is suspected.

Jules Baby
2d ago

Well I'm sure they'll want to tear it down now because some dip 💩 was doing something they shouldn't and got themselves killed.

TruthInGodsWord
2d ago

As we witness daily across the world, death OFTEN comes suddenly/ unexpectedly by way of accidents & freak accidents, natural disasters & natural causes, fires, sickness such as Covid, overdoses, violent crimes & domestic violence, etc. As NO ONE is guaranteed our next breath, & NO ONE is nice/ good enough to save our own soul from hell when we die, we MUST be prepared by being saved / born AGAIN believers through Jesus Christ Crucified on the ✝️ as our ONLY way of redemption/ forgiveness of our sins unto Salvation in THIS lifetime to enter heaven when we die.There is NO RIP for ANYONE who dies w/o accepting Jesus as our personal Lord & Savior unto Salvation before our last breath. ONLY Jesus is qualified to save/ rescue us from Satans agenda against humanity on this earth but to steal, kill & destroy. John10:10 📖. PLEASE people, seek Jesus for your Salvation now. 🙏🕊📖✝️

