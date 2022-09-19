Read full article on original website
Illinois corn harvest trails annual pace
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois' corn harvest is trailing its annual pace, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report released Monday. As of Sunday, 2% of this year's Illinois corn crop has been harvested, compared to the five-year average of 7% at this point in...
High fuel costs yield $15 energy rate hikes in Virginia
(The Center Square) – Virginians will need to pay nearly $15 more on their monthly energy bills for the next three years to partially offset higher fuel costs, according to an order from the State Corporation Commission. The SCC approved a rate increase request for Dominion Energy so the...
Pennsylvania faces high housing prices unless 'record-level building' happens
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s struggle to build more housing, be it affordable or market-rate, will continue unless dramatic change happens within city, county, and state governments. Such was the takeaway from a House Urban Affairs Committee hearing focused on northeastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday. From bureaucratic red tape...
Pennsylvania's gambling industry continues to grow on strong sports betting
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania sports gambling revenues jumped by 27% in August compared to July and are expected to climb through the fall. The gaming industry in Pennsylvania continues to grow with the expansion of online and sports betting. Figures from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board show revenues...
State paves uncertain road for electric vehicles
Last month the California Air Resources Board, with support from Gov. Gavin Newsom, approved groundbreaking regulations prohibiting the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. It was a shift toward clean energy that advocates hope will put a dent in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. The law puts the...
Louisiana officials expect budget surplus, but warn of looming $300M payment for storm cleanup
(The Center Square) — Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne told the Louisiana Board of Regents on Tuesday he expects the state to end the 2021-22 fiscal year with a surplus, though he's "a little concerned" about a looming $300 million federal payment. Dardenne and the Louisiana Legislature's Chief...
Prepare now before weather turns
Disaster can strike at any time, but planning ahead can improve the results during and after, state officials stress. September is National Preparedness Month, and emergency management personnel are trying to raise awareness about the importance of having a plan in place and remaining resilient after an event. One of...
Report on religious liberty ranks Arkansas 27th
(The Center Square) - Arkansas placed 27th in the nation for its safeguarding of religious liberties, according to a newly published report. Commissioned by the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy, the Religious Liberty in the States 2022 report examines the current state of religious freedom in America using state statutory and constitutional laws.
Dunleavy creates task force to study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes
(The Center Square) - A 13-member committee will study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes, fees and regulations. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an executive order Wednesday establishing the Governor's Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana that will study the state's seven-year-old marijuana industry. Alaskans approved recreational marijuana in 2014. The state charges...
DeSantis proposes another $1.1 billion in tax relief for Florida legislature to consider
(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed an additional $1.1 billion in tax relief for the state legislature to consider next year. The proposal includes multiple tax holidays, if the legislature passes it, following historic tax relief the legislature already passed this year. In May, DeSantis signed...
Countries Utah imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Utah imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Utah. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Drought, harsh weather, hurt Nebraska farmers and ranchers
OMAHA — When Kurt Bruning stands in his field of dryland corn, nothing blocks his view. That's not the way it should be. The corn should stand higher than the cap and sunglasses perched on his head. But this year, as harvest approaches, he has a wide view of...
Kentucky lawmakers learn how Tennessee addresses teacher shortage
(The Center Square) – Kentucky school districts looking to fill teacher shortages in the classroom may be able to look just across the state line for a solution, state lawmakers learned. The General Assembly’s Interim Joint Committee on Education received a presentation on Grow Your Own, a Tennessee Department...
Bipartisan committee investigating issues with Georgia's literacy programs
(The Center Square) — A bipartisan Georgia House committee will study state programs providing literacy instruction to Georgians and determine whether low literacy impacts the state's competitiveness. The House Study Committee on Literacy Instruction, established by House Resolution 650, will explore potential changes to the state's educational standards. It...
Missouri Senate approves income tax cut, farm tax credits
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Senate completed their particular legislative session assignment – cutting taxes – mindful of the consequences of their actions, the implications of their legislation and the uncertainty of their bills in the House. Senate leaders from both sides of the aisle met...
Oklahoma ranks 16 in analysis of religious liberties
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma ranked among the top 20 states in an analysis of how states safeguard religious liberties. Religious Liberty in the States 2022 was commissioned by the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy to gauge the status of religious freedoms in America, said Executive Director Trey Dimsdale.
Restaurant group: 'No business as usual' as industry still struggles
(The Center Square) – The easing of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years has not erased the damage to New Mexico restaurants, an industry group told The Center Square. New Mexico Restaurant Association CEO Carol Wight said the state's restaurant industry is still dealing with what she...
Analysis of religious liberties ranks Hawaii 30th
(The Center Square) - Hawaii ranked 30th in the nation in a newly published study examining states’ commitment to safeguarding religious liberties. The state received a score of 34% based on 29 items that formed six groups of safeguards. Religious Liberty in the States 2022 originated from the First...
Oklahoma lawmakers will meet in special session Sept. 28
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Legislature will reconvene Sept. 28 to consider more than 60 projects approved the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The session is expected to conclude Sept. 30, according to an announcement by Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem...
SAFE-T Act becomes lighting rod of controversy before November’s election
(The Center Square) – As Illinois looks to become the first state in the country to abolish cash bail, battle lines have been drawn from both sides of the issue before the November election. The measure is part of the SAFE-T Act, an acronym for "Safety, Accountability, Fairness and...
