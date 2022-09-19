ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes a Dire Prediction About the Economy

Inflation is by far the word of the year 2022. Soaring prices of goods and services are at their highest in 40 years, which considerably affects the purchasing power of households. To relieve consumers, the Federal Reserve has embarked on an aggressive monetary policy, marked by a sharp rise in...
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
Benzinga

Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision

The SPDR S&P 500 SPY is sliding Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to feature another large rate hike. What To Know: Fed officials are set to release their latest projections on Wednesday, which most expect will be accompanied by a 0.75% hike in the benchmark rate for the third time in a row.
thecentersquare.com

Clinton, Obama economist says U.S. 'has a serious inflation problem'

(The Center Square) — Two top economists from Democratic presidential administrations are raising the alarm about inflation even as the President Joe Biden touts its progress on the issue. Lawrence Summers, who served as Secretary of the Treasury for President Bill Clinton and Director of National Economic Council for...
CNBC

Why layoffs may be on the horizon in the U.S.

From red-hot inflation to a strong jobs market, and all the negative GDP in between, economists are divided on the health of the U.S. economy. A top concern for Americans: Are there layoffs on the horizon?. "There are going to be more layoffs. So, you need to be wary of...
Newsweek

Housing Market Headed for 'Major Crash,' Billionaire CEO Warns

The CEO of private equity company Starwood Capital Group, Barry Sternlicht, has warned that the American housing market faces a major crash. On CNBC's Squawk Box on Thursday he spoke about upcoming and ongoing issues in the economy overall and the housing market. He said: "The Consumer Price Index, the...
The Ringer

The Housing Recession Is Coming

While the broader economy is almost certainly not in a recession, the U.S. housing market is facing a painful reset. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to reduce inflation, the most rate-sensitive sector of the economy—which is housing—is taking it on the chin. Today’s guest, Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, breaks down the queasy state of the U.S. housing market, the prospect of a correction, what nationwide falling housing prices will mean for the broader economy, the global synchronized decline in housing, and how China’s extremely bizarre year is affecting our economy.
marketplace.org

China’s economy is going through a phase

For years, China has been forecast to overtake the U.S. as top economic superpower. But recently, the world’s second-largest economy has been slowing under its zero-COVID policy. There’s also problems in its housing market, and its currency, the yuan, is falling. So what gives?. “It’s going through a...
