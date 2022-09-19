Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Makes a Dire Prediction About the Economy
Inflation is by far the word of the year 2022. Soaring prices of goods and services are at their highest in 40 years, which considerably affects the purchasing power of households. To relieve consumers, the Federal Reserve has embarked on an aggressive monetary policy, marked by a sharp rise in...
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
‘Whopper’ of a Recession in 2023: Prominent Economist Predicts Major Fallout – and He’s Not Alone
With another substantial federal interest rate hike likely coming in mid-September and as higher inflation fears continue to mount, a respected American economist is predicting a "whopper" of a...
Worst is yet to come: Economist Stephen Roach says U.S. needs 'miracle' to avoid recession
Negative economic growth in the year's first half may be a foreshock to a much deeper downturn that could last into 2024. Stephen Roach, who served as chair of Morgan Stanley Asia, warns the U.S. needs a "miracle" to avoid a recession. related investing news. "We'll definitely have a recession...
Why you should be (mostly) happy about inflation—and really worried about something else in the economy, Brad DeLong says
Not only are you paying more for stuff than a year ago, but the consistently higher-than-expected readings in the Consumer Price Index continue to devastate the stock market, sending the S&P 500 down over 1,000 points on Tuesday, its worst day since June 2020. One of America’s top financial historians...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns the US economy has tough days ahead - and blames the Fed for painful inflation
Carl Icahn has warned the US economy is going downhill, blamed the Federal Reserve for stubborn inflation, and touted the bargains available for bold investors. "The worst is yet to come," the billionaire investor said about the economic outlook during MarketWatch's "Best New Ideas in Money Festival" on Wednesday. "Inflation...
Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision
The SPDR S&P 500 SPY is sliding Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to feature another large rate hike. What To Know: Fed officials are set to release their latest projections on Wednesday, which most expect will be accompanied by a 0.75% hike in the benchmark rate for the third time in a row.
Clinton, Obama economist says U.S. 'has a serious inflation problem'
(The Center Square) — Two top economists from Democratic presidential administrations are raising the alarm about inflation even as the President Joe Biden touts its progress on the issue. Lawrence Summers, who served as Secretary of the Treasury for President Bill Clinton and Director of National Economic Council for...
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Here's what comes next for the world's top currencies as Fed moves and global growth fears weigh on foreign exchange markets
The US Dollar has spiked up against major currencies this year, including a 24% surge against the Japanese yen. The Federal Reserve's rate hikes are a key factor lifting the dollar but there are others at play, too. Spiking energy prices and growth worries are contributing to weakness in the...
The Fed may raise rates by less than expected in November as the housing market is in a deep recession
A "deep recession" in the housing market may lead the Fed to hike rates by less than expected in November, said Pantheon Macroeconomics. The Fed may opt to raise rates by 50 basis points instead of 75 basis points, which is what investors were widely pricing in. Sentiment among homebuilders...
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers predicts there will 'almost certainly' be a 'downturn in the economy'
Larry Summers, who served as U.S. Treasury Secretary under President Bill Clinton and was a White House economic adviser to President Barack Obama, predicted Wednesday that the economy will experience a "downturn" in the coming months as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat inflation. When asked about the...
Why layoffs may be on the horizon in the U.S.
From red-hot inflation to a strong jobs market, and all the negative GDP in between, economists are divided on the health of the U.S. economy. A top concern for Americans: Are there layoffs on the horizon?. "There are going to be more layoffs. So, you need to be wary of...
Wall Street's biggest investors can't shake a nightmare about the US economy. And that fear is much worse than a recession.
Talk of a recession, shaky CPI data, and price increases in things like groceries and health insurance has Wall Streeters bracing for a nightmare scenario for the US economy.
Housing Market Headed for 'Major Crash,' Billionaire CEO Warns
The CEO of private equity company Starwood Capital Group, Barry Sternlicht, has warned that the American housing market faces a major crash. On CNBC's Squawk Box on Thursday he spoke about upcoming and ongoing issues in the economy overall and the housing market. He said: "The Consumer Price Index, the...
The economy won't hold up under the Fed's plan to keep raising rates above 4% and will likely tip into a recession, JPMorgan Asset Management strategy chief says
The economy would buckle under the Fed's plan to hike rates to 4% and beyond, JPMorgan Asset Management's David Kelly said. Inflation is dropping, and that level of tightening would amount to overkill, he said. "I just don't think the economy can take it," Kelly said, warning of a recession.
A recession is now likely in 2023. Here's what could trigger a sharp downturn in the economy
When it’s still sunny and mild, it’s tough to imagine a winter storm brewing in the distance. But it’s probably coming. The economy is still on seemingly sturdy footing. Job growth remains solid. Consumer and business spending have held up despite historically high inflation and sharply rising interest rates.
The Housing Recession Is Coming
While the broader economy is almost certainly not in a recession, the U.S. housing market is facing a painful reset. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to reduce inflation, the most rate-sensitive sector of the economy—which is housing—is taking it on the chin. Today’s guest, Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, breaks down the queasy state of the U.S. housing market, the prospect of a correction, what nationwide falling housing prices will mean for the broader economy, the global synchronized decline in housing, and how China’s extremely bizarre year is affecting our economy.
The Federal Reserve finally let us know the end game for its housing 'reset'
The Federal Reserve finally let us know the end game for its housing "reset."
China’s economy is going through a phase
For years, China has been forecast to overtake the U.S. as top economic superpower. But recently, the world’s second-largest economy has been slowing under its zero-COVID policy. There’s also problems in its housing market, and its currency, the yuan, is falling. So what gives?. “It’s going through a...
