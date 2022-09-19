Read full article on original website
Republican leaders call Gov. Evers latest special session 'political stunt'
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin lawmakers are once again planning to ignore a call from Gov. Tony Evers’ for a special session, and they are once again calling it a political stunt. The governor on Wednesday said lawmakers need to come back to the Capitol in Madison in...
Oklahoma lawmakers will meet in special session Sept. 28
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Legislature will reconvene Sept. 28 to consider more than 60 projects approved the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The session is expected to conclude Sept. 30, according to an announcement by Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem...
SAFE-T Act becomes lighting rod of controversy before November’s election
(The Center Square) – As Illinois looks to become the first state in the country to abolish cash bail, battle lines have been drawn from both sides of the issue before the November election. The measure is part of the SAFE-T Act, an acronym for "Safety, Accountability, Fairness and...
Missouri Senate approves income tax cut, farm tax credits
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Senate completed their particular legislative session assignment – cutting taxes – mindful of the consequences of their actions, the implications of their legislation and the uncertainty of their bills in the House. Senate leaders from both sides of the aisle met...
New school choice coalition in Wisconsin looks to expand education options
(The Center Square) – A coalition of business and policy groups got the ball rolling on school choice in Wisconsin nearly 30 years ago, and they’re ready to try again. A number of the state’s conservative groups, school choice groups, and the state’s largest business group are launching a new effort to expand school choice options in the state.
DeSantis proposes another $1.1 billion in tax relief for Florida legislature to consider
(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed an additional $1.1 billion in tax relief for the state legislature to consider next year. The proposal includes multiple tax holidays, if the legislature passes it, following historic tax relief the legislature already passed this year. In May, DeSantis signed...
Bipartisan committee investigating issues with Georgia's literacy programs
(The Center Square) — A bipartisan Georgia House committee will study state programs providing literacy instruction to Georgians and determine whether low literacy impacts the state's competitiveness. The House Study Committee on Literacy Instruction, established by House Resolution 650, will explore potential changes to the state's educational standards. It...
Pritzker calls for two lawmakers to resign
(The Center Square) – Illinois' incumbent Democratic governor says two lawmakers recently embroiled in scandal should resign from office. In an early Thursday morning statement, Gov. J.B. Pritzker called out state Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, and state Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort. “Integrity is essential to public service, and...
'Idaho Debates' set, one schedule change announced
BOISE — Due to scheduling issues, the air date for a debate between U.S. Senate candidates on Idaho Public Television has been moved from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5. The schedule for the “Idaho Debates,” all airing statewide on Idaho Public Television, remains otherwise unchanged. It includes:
Republicans balk at prospect of Gov. Inslee running for a fourth term
(The Center Square) – Halfway into his third term, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is still raising campaign cash and shows no real sign of winding things down. This is prompting speculation about a possible fourth term. Aisling Kerins, the governor’s former campaign manager and current consultant, doesn't rule out...
Oklahoma ranks 16 in analysis of religious liberties
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma ranked among the top 20 states in an analysis of how states safeguard religious liberties. Religious Liberty in the States 2022 was commissioned by the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy to gauge the status of religious freedoms in America, said Executive Director Trey Dimsdale.
Dunleavy creates task force to study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes
(The Center Square) - A 13-member committee will study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes, fees and regulations. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an executive order Wednesday establishing the Governor's Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana that will study the state's seven-year-old marijuana industry. Alaskans approved recreational marijuana in 2014. The state charges...
Analysis of religious liberties ranks Hawaii 30th
(The Center Square) - Hawaii ranked 30th in the nation in a newly published study examining states’ commitment to safeguarding religious liberties. The state received a score of 34% based on 29 items that formed six groups of safeguards. Religious Liberty in the States 2022 originated from the First...
Countries Utah imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Utah imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Utah. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana officials expect budget surplus, but warn of looming $300M payment for storm cleanup
(The Center Square) — Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne told the Louisiana Board of Regents on Tuesday he expects the state to end the 2021-22 fiscal year with a surplus, though he's "a little concerned" about a looming $300 million federal payment. Dardenne and the Louisiana Legislature's Chief...
From Norway, Inslee touts Washington partnership on green energy
(The Center Square) – A cheerful Gov. Jay Inslee gave a Wednesday morning update on Washington state’s ongoing trade mission to the Nordic countries in support of green energy as part of the effort against climate change. “Quick summary of our trip: extremely productive, broad participation from Washington...
Texas ramping up efforts to fight fentanyl crisis impacting communities
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has instructed state agency heads to “look for ways to enhance all aspects of the state’s response to” the fentanyl crisis, including creating public service announcements, posting flyers in prominent locations around regulated facilities, training staff, or providing educational opportunities.
Kentucky lawmakers learn how Tennessee addresses teacher shortage
(The Center Square) – Kentucky school districts looking to fill teacher shortages in the classroom may be able to look just across the state line for a solution, state lawmakers learned. The General Assembly’s Interim Joint Committee on Education received a presentation on Grow Your Own, a Tennessee Department...
Illinois corn harvest trails annual pace
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois' corn harvest is trailing its annual pace, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report released Monday. As of Sunday, 2% of this year's Illinois corn crop has been harvested, compared to the five-year average of 7% at this point in...
Florida AG, Clay County Sheriff’s Office shut down fentanyl trafficking operation
(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office have shut down a fentanyl trafficking operation in Clay County. Two suspects who allegedly ordered and distributed large quantities of the illicit opioid to other dealers in Clay...
