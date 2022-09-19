Read full article on original website
Woman Hides Older Child in Infant Stroller to Avoid Paying for Extra Disney Park Ticket
In recent years, Disney theme parks have come under criticism for their huge jumps in ticket prices. An enthusiast blog for "The Mouse," Ziggy Knows Disney, did a comparison between the cheapest base ticket price for a visitor in 2022 versus next year. In May 2022, the lowest price ticket was $124. But if you're trying to book a single-day base ticket for May of 2023, you'll notice that the park is now charging $139 for a one-day pass.
Woman Rants in Viral TikTok About Man Who Pretended to Be Asleep to Steal Her Airplane Seat
Airplanes are not for making friends, they're for making enemies. Sometimes it's a screaming baby and other times it's that person in front of you who just had to recline their seat just a little too far back. You can't trust anyone. While someone may look all nice and friendly...
After the Shocking 'Bachelorette' Finale, Fans Want to Know if Rachel and Aven Are Together
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. As host Jesse Palmer had been teasing for several weeks, The Bachelorette Season 19 finale turned out to be one of the most dramatic and "emotional" episodes in the history of the show. It turns out that having...
Meet Pro Drag Race Royalty — 'Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings' Star Kayla Morton
Among the drivers who risk their lives every week on Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings is drag race royalty, Kayla Morton. As the daughter of ex-Pro Stock racer Stanley Morton, Kayla’s made name for herself both on and off the track. She, her dad, and her boyfriend Chris “Boosted...
People Are Making Jokes About Queen Elizabeth Being in 'Fortnite' — Is This in Any Way True?
There's something to be said about the divided global reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. On the one hand, you have people who pay their respects to one of the most important British political figures of all time and send their well wishes to her loved ones. On the other, it isn't exactly the most inadmissible thing to punch upward at a privileged royal family who was largely present at several negative turning points in world history.
Eric From 'Love It or List It' Says He May Be on TV Again Soon (EXCLUSIVE)
Fans of Love It or List It have been waiting for contractor Eric Eremita to make his return to the HGTV series. And, while that probably won't ever happen, Eric might actually get his own show. Distractify spoke exclusively with Eric about life after he left Love It or List It, what he's doing now, and what's next for him.
Maybe It's a Huge Red Flag That the Orcs Want Theo's Sword Hilt in 'The Rings of Power'
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 4 on Prime Video. Poor Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin). The boy simply thought he found a cool sword hilt in a barn in The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power. Unbeknownst to Theo, he had unearthed a portal to his own personal hell.
'Trombone Champ' Is Taking the Internet by Storm — Here's How to Play the Rhythm Game
In a year of gaming populated by heavy hitters like Elden Ring, MultiVersus, Bayonetta 3, and God of War: Ragnarok, would you believe a trombone-playing simulator could join the ranks as part of the most popular games of 2022?. Say hello to Trombone Champ. Touted as "the world's first trombone-based...
'MultiVersus' is a Great Addition to the Character Brawler Genre — but Does It Have Game Chat?
MultiVersus is the latest multiplayer brawler to hit the fighting game scene, and the community is here for it. With MultiVersus being the current smash hit for the character brawler genre, it has players wondering if they'll be able to use a game chat function to talk with friends and fellow players online.
Put this Netflix crime series on your watch list right now if you loved Breaking Bad
The Sweden in Netflix’s compulsively bingeable crime drama Snabba Cash is a land of the endless hustle, a place where entrepreneurs fetishize bling and quick cash, and where swaggering business titans with outsized egos make pronouncements like I am the system. From hungry startup founders to ruthless dope dealers, everyone in this tense drama is after the same thing: The big score. More territory, edging out rivals, launching the next Spotify — it’s all part of the same frantic endgame.
23 Times Complete And Total Strangers On The Internet Totally, Completely, 100% Nailed Their Response
These folks sure have a way with their keyboards.
September 24 Is Going Viral, but What's Supposed to Happen on That Date?
Online chatter seems to fall into a series of regular patterns. There are death hoaxes, viral screw-ups, and plenty of other trends that seem to pop up with some regularity. Among these trends is one in which a date goes viral because it's supposed to mean that the end of the world is coming. The latest date to go viral for that reason is Sept. 24, and some are wondering why the world is supposed to end on that day.
Twitch Streamer Drama Rages on as Fans Wonder if xQc Plans on Leaving Twitch
Streamer drama on Twitch has reached an all-time high. With popular and well-known content creators at the center of several different controversial situations, the entire community has been chiming in on recent events. Recently, Texas-based streamer xQc took to Twitter to comment on Sliker and how his gambling addiction has...
In Light of Twitch's Gambling Ban, Will TrainwrecksTV Be Leaving the Platform?
Popular Twitch streamer Trainwrecks' name is circulating again due to his comments on the push by streamers and creators on the platform for Twitch to formerly ban gambling streams. Article continues below advertisement. Trainwrecks, real name Tyler Faraz Niknam, initially gained popularity for his IRL content back in 2015 during...
Who's in the Lab in 'She-Hulk' Episode 6? Someone's up to No Good (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article potentially contains MAJOR spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As we continue on our journey with Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, some fans have noticed the lack of a "big bad" villain, unlike other shows such as WandaVision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, that might change following the ending of episode 6, where a mystery figure in a lab prepares to steal Jen's blood.
'Big Brother's Finale Is Always a Huge Event — Here's How It Works
The Big Brother finale is always the biggest event of any given season, and rightfully so. It's the time when a winner is finally crowned after a season of more than a dozen strangers getting to know each other, befriending some, and downright betraying others. But how does the Big Brother finale work?
The Fall Equinox Is Start of a New Season and a Chance for New Beginnings
If the cooler temperatures and falling leaves aren't giving it away, it's time to acknowledge that summer has reached its end. With that end comes many things that people look forward to in the fall, including Halloween and pumpkin spice season. Ultimately, though, the arrival of fall also means the arrival of the fall equinox, and many people don't actually know what that means.
