Sheriff Pooley Says Jail And Public Safety Impacted By Staffing Crisis
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors is currently carrying out negotiations with labor unions, and Sheriff Bill Pooley is making the argument that more money needs to be allocated for public safety staffing. The board went into closed session as part of ongoing negotiations at this...
Tuolumne County Receives $9-million Federal Fire Grant
Sonora, CA — A major grant is coming to Tuolumne County to boost its fire services. CAO Tracie Riggs reports that FEMA has awarded a five-year SAFER grant that will total $9 million. The grant request was submitted by former (recently retired) Assistant Fire Chief Andy Murphy on behalf of Tuolumne County Fire. It will fully fund the Groveland Fire Station and allow for more staffing at other locations.
City of Lodi to save 1M gallons of water each year after renovations at Blakely Park
LODI, Calif. — A newly completed construction project at Lodi's Blakely Park will save the city nearly one million gallons of water each year, city officials say. The construction included adding new turf, an irrigation system, a basketball court, a soccer field, and renovating a baseball diamond at Blakely Park.
Update: Power Outage In Jamestown
Update at 12:55 p.m.: The power has been fully restored to nearly 380 PG&E customers in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. Their lights went out around 10:19 a.m. Those impacted were mostly to the south of Highway 108, including the downtown area and stretching to just past Lime Kiln Road. The utility did not give a cause for the nearly two-hour outage.
Amador High varsity football team suspended due to chat thread
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — The varsity football team at Amador High School has been suspended until "further notice" after officials became aware of a chat thread. In a message to parents, the Amador County Unified School District (ACUSD) said three staff members were also put on administrative leave pending an investigation. The circumstances and details surrounding the chat thread and suspensions aren't clear and weren't detailed in the message to parents.
El Dorado Co. supervisors to recommend ending housing agreement with Cal Fire
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
Prows, Lorraine
Lorraine Alice Prows, born March 28, 1929 in Petaluma, California passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/17/2022. Age: 93. Residence: Jamestown, CA.
Tuolumne County Government Dealing With Spike In Thefts
Sonora, CA — Thieves have recently been causing havoc at some government properties in Tuolumne County. At today’s board of supervisors meeting, Facilities Director Ed Hoag told the board, “Our ANF Building on Green Street is the latest target. The last two weekends we’ve lost three catalytic converters out of the parking garage.”
Jacobsen, Richard “Jake”
Richard “Jake” James Jacobsen, born June 16, 1937 in Oakland, California passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Skyline Place in Sonora, California. Services: A Graveside service will be held Friday, September 23, 2022 in 11 AM at Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora.
Amador High School parents, students speak out after varsity football team suspended indefinitely
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — The Amador High School varsity football team remains off the field indefinitely following word that the school district is investigating a "chat thread." "It's concerning. That's a huge step for a supervisor or superintendent to take," said Sutter Creek resident Dennis Daniels. In an email...
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
Rowe, David
David C. Rowe, born February 18, 1957 in Alameda, CA passed away on Friday September 16, 2022 in Sonora. Retired in 2009 as Battalion chief 4416- Tuolumne-Calaveras CAL Fire (33 years as a firefighter) Lived in Angels Camp about 40 years before moving to the farm on Apple Colony in Tuolumne in 2021. Raised in San Leandro, CA went to Marina High School, class of 1975. Fell in love with his high school sweetheart. Also fell in love with the fire service in 1977 as a seasonal firefighter. At one time, Dave was (one of) the voice(s) of CDF (later CAL Fire) Dispatch in San Andreas. He first came up to Arnold as a boy when his parents built a cabin in Arnold. He always knew he would leave the Bay Area and live “in the mountains.” As a teenager, he worked at Diamond-O Boy Scout Camp and led hikes all over Yosemite and the Sierras. He loved God’s Creation. He loved the Lord, Jesus Christ and was a member of Foothill Community Church attended Mountain Christian Fellowship in Murphys and most recently Sierra Bible Church. He was a man of quiet faith, who put his family first. He has a crazy sense of humor.
‘Our church doors are wide open’: Rocklin church helps Mosquito Fire evacuees
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Northern California authorities lifted some evacuation orders in the area of the Mosquito Fire, allowing thousands of people to return to their homes for the first time in several days. The areas include Cannon Creek, Bottle Hill and Grey Eagle in El Dorado County. The voluntary evacuation orders were also lifted […]
Sonora To Discuss EV Charging Station And Transit Project
Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will review some planned projects and upcoming community events. At its meeting tonight, the council will vote to approve a $2.6-million contract with the Valley Springs-based company Dirt Dynasty to construct the “Downtown Transit and Accessibility Improvement Project.” The Caltrans-funded project will include things like bus stops on both sides of Stockton Road, near Washington Street, and crosswalks.
Holland, John
John Robert Holland, born September 8, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his residence in Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/17/2022. Age: 74. Residence: Sonora, CA. Services: Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1 PM at the Brown...
Whitmire, Sherilyn
Sherilyn Ann Whitmire, born November 18, 1947 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/17/2022. Age: 74. Residence: Sonora, CA.
'Jugging' | Stockton woman followed from bank and then robbed
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton woman became the latest victim of a crime called "Jugging." That's when someone follows another person to the bank, ATM or store and then robs them. "It happened so quick you could not only be robbed, you could mugged, you could be raped," the...
Bergland, Robert “Bob”
Robert “Bob” James Bergland, born May 25, 1929 in San Francisco, California passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Avalon Care Center Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/17/2022. Age: 93. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency for Modoc, Siskiyou counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for Modoc County due to the Barnes Fire. The governor’s office said a state of emergency was also declared in Siskiyou County for the Mountain Fire and in Madera County for the Fork Fire. The declaration will...
Willyard, Wauna “Kay”
Wauna Kay Willyard known as Kay born December 25, 1942 in Oakland, CA passed away September 12, 2022 in Sonora. She loved her furbaby Ebbie, camping, dancing, loved the outdoors, spending time with her family and reading. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 09/12/2022. Age:...
