ETOnline.com
Fall TV 2022: 14 Shows You Should Watch
With a plethora of TV options to go to on streaming, as well as on cable and network television, there's an overwhelming wealth of choices when it comes time to figure out what to watch when you sit down in front of your television, computer screen or phone. From long-running...
‘Greatest Emmy speech of all time’: Sheryl Lee Ralph stuns viewers by singing ‘Endangered Species’
Sheryl Lee Ralph delighted fans after winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at Microsoft Theater on Monday, 12 September.Ralph won the award for her role as Barbara Howard, a veteran teacher on ABC’s Abbott Elementary.The actor, singer, author and activist looked stunned when the news of her win was announced and had to be helped to the stage.When she arrived on the stage, Howard belted out the lyrics to “Endangered Species” by US jazz singer Dianne Reeves.She then went on to say: “This is what not giving up on yourself looks like.” She...
digitalspy.com
The Conners producer shares how they will write Michael Fishman out of the show
The Conners spoilers follow. Michael Fishman will leave a big hole in The Conners when he doesn't return for the ABC sitcom's upcoming fifth season. Fishman has played DJ Conner for all four seasons of The Conners so far, as well as all nine seasons of Roseanne. But now, Fishman's time on the show is up.
Retta To Star In ‘Murder By The Book’ Drama From Jenna Bans & Bill Krebs Set At NBC As Put Pilot In ‘Good Girls’ Reunion
EXCLUSIVE: Good Girls star Retta and the series’ creator/executive producer/co-showrunner Jenna Bans and executive producer/co-showrunner Bill Krebs are re-teaming for Murder By the Book, a new NBC hourlong crime drama, which has received a put pilot commitment by NBC. The project comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, where Bans and Krebs are under overall deals, and also stems from Retta’s talent holding deal with NBCUniversal TV & Streaming. Written and executive produced by frequent collaborators Bans and Krebs, and executive produced by Retta, Murder By the Book follows a big-city Instafamous book reviewer (Retta) who takes a page out...
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win
Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg & Donnie Wahlberg Sign First-Look TV Deal With Lionsgate
Lionsgate has signed a three-year first-look deal with Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg to develop and produce unscripted/reality television, docs, and non-fiction podcasts through their newly-formed Work Baby Productions banner. As part of the pact, Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media Group will provide development support and be the production services entity for sold projects. McCarthy Wahlberg is an actress, TV personality, activist and best-selling author of 11 books. She currently serves as a judge on Fox’s The Masked Singer, which is entering its eighth season. Wahlberg stars on CBS’ Blue Bloods.The couple have been married since 2014 and created Work Baby Productions to produce new...
Collider
Sheryl Lee Ralph Is the First Black Actress to Win the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 35 Years
When Abbott Elementary premiered last year, the series quickly become a well-loved and welcome hit, becoming a staple within the television landscape. After a successful first season, the show was nominated for six total Emmy awards. Included among the nominations was Sheryl Lee Ralph for Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Ralph won the category, making her only the second Black woman in Emmys history to do so. This win also marks the first-ever Emmy win for Ralph.
Sheryl Lee Ralph had ‘horrible’ fashion emergency before Emmys 2022
This wardrobe emergency could have gotten someone sent straight to the principal. “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday, September 12, wearing a sleek, strapless black velvet gown with an orange lining — but she almost suffered a serious fashion faux pas by showing up in the same dress as someone else. “A designer gave my co-star and me the same sketch for the same gown,” the sitcom star told the Associated Press on the carpet. Ralph discovered the situation on set when said co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, showed Ralph a picture of...
Days Of Our Lives' Jackée Harry Welcomes Emmy Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph Into A Special Club
"Days of Our Lives" star Jackée Harry made history when she took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on "227" back in 1987 (via CNN). At the time, Harry was the only Black woman to ever take home the Emmy in the category and that remained true until Monday night when actress Sheryl Lee Ralph won the Emmy in the same category for her role on "Abbot Elementary," per People.
tvinsider.com
‘Welcome to Chippendales’: Kumail Nanjiani Mixes Crime & Pleasure in First Teaser (VIDEO)
Comedian Kumail Nanjiani is taking on his most nefarious role yet in Hulu‘s upcoming limited drama series Welcome to Chippendales which will officially premiere Tuesday, November 22. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Hulu is giving fans their first look with an all-new teaser previewing Nanjiani’s turn as Somen...
411mania.com
Correction on Heels’ Season Two Premiere Date
An update has been revealed correcting a previous report about Heels’ season two premiere plans. It was reported yesterday that the Starz drama was set to premiere on October 9th. PWInsider has since issued a correction noting that several sources at Starz have reached out to say that the series is not in fact premiering then, and that no premiere date has been announced.
Law & Order Stars Tease Must-Watch Crossover Premiere — 'That's How We Roll,' Says Christopher Meloni
Hugh Dancy teases the historic, three-hour Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime "crossover on steroids," also starring Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Sam Waterston and more In the criminal justice system ... things are about to get epic. As part of a historic crossover event, the squads from Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime will join forces in a supersized premiere next week — and PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look! Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Sam Waterston, Ice T, Jeffrey Donovan are among the...
Emmys 2022 Best Moments: Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Almost Kiss, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast Supports Sheryl Lee Ralph and More!
A night to remember! Hollywood's biggest stars came together to celebrate TV at the 2022 Emmys in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, bringing the laughs and more. The big event kicked off with host Kenan Thompson remixing hit songs from shows including Friends, The Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things. […]
toofab.com
Tell Me Lies Star Jackson White Talks Working with Mom Katey Sagal
The actor's real-life mom also plays his mother on the Hulu series, admitting it was more "challenging" than he expected. The show's executive producer Meaghan Oppenheimer also opens up about how Sagal wound up on the series.
‘CSI: Las Vegas’: Marg Helgenberger Missed Catherine Willows But “I Wanted To Make Sure There Was A Reason She Would Come Back To The Job”
When Marg Helgenberger left the first iteration of CSI back in Season 12, she did it because, well, she needed the break. She was the original female lead opposite Billy Petersen. “I played the role for so long. It felt like it had become a part of my identity,” she told reporters Friday during CBS’ TCA panel. So when the CSI: Vegas producers called Helgenberger to join the cast in Season 2, it took a minute before she could commit to stepping inside the yellow tape again. (She couldn’t join the spinoff in the first season because she was busy on All...
‘NCIS’ Season 20 Premiere Ratings Revealed
NCIS debuted its milestone 20th season last night, and the episode surprisingly ended with lackluster ratings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hit CBS procedural only drew in 5.82 million viewers on Sept. 19. The number is down 31 percent from last year’s opener. It also only earned a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic. In all, NCIS has its smallest one-day audience in series history.
Collider
'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 4 Premiere Promo Teases Dylan McDermott's Action-Packed Return
After months away, FBI: Most Wanted returns to the small screen on Tuesday, September 20, for its fourth season. Now, ahead of the Season 4 premiere, CBS is sharing key details and a new look at the upcoming episode to excite fans and viewers. In true form for the FBI...
