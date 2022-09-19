ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheWrap

David A. Arnold, Comedian, Actor, Producer and TV Writer, Dies at 54

David A. Arnold, a respected stand-up comedian, actor, television writer and producer on shows like “Fuller House,” died suddenly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss,” his family said in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Deadline

Marsha Hunt Dies: Hollywood Actress Who Confronted HUAC Was 104

Marsha Hunt, a veteran actress of the Golden Age of film, radio and Broadway who later saw her career wither over her protests against the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), died of natural causes on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles. Her caregivers, nephew, actor/director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, confirmed her death. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM and Republic, starting her career in 1935. She also appeared in more than 30 staged productions, including six on Broadway. In television’s early days, Hunt appeared as Viola in Twelfth Night, the first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes’ Rounds Out Cast With Fionnula Flanagan, 10 Others

EXCLUSIVE: The Francis Lawrence-directed feature adaptation of the Suzanne Collins prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has added 11 actors in its final casting round. This includes Tony Award nominee Fionnula Flanagan, who’ll play Grandma’am, young Coriolanus Snow’s (Tom Blyth) strict grandmother. Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, the 18-year-old is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a postwar Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel...
MOVIES
SFGate

Picturestart Nabs YA Bestseller ‘Iron Widow’ for Film Franchise (EXCLUSIVE)

Erik Feig’s Picturestart has obtained adaptive rights and is plotting a franchise around the science fiction premise, with J.C. Lee (of the forthcoming “Bad Genius” remake) set to write the screenplay. More from Variety. Mary H.K. Choi Novel 'Yolk' Acquired by Picturestart to Develop as TV Series...
MOVIES
Herbie J Pilato

How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV

There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
People

Sacheen Littlefeather Says 1973 John Wayne Incident Was 'Most Violent Moment' in Oscars History

In June, the Indigenous actress and activist received an apology letter from then-Academy president David Rubin for the mistreatment she received at the 45th Academy Awards Sacheen Littlefeather is addressing her claim that John Wayne attempted to rush the stage and pull her off at the 45th Academy Awards.  In 1973, Littlefeather, 75, stood on the Oscars stage on behalf of Marlon Brando to turn down his Best Actor award for his performance in The Godfather, using the speech to call out the film industry's treatment of Native Americans. The protest garnered...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Documentary Filmmaker Alex Gibney to Be Honored by Camerimage

Camerimage, a film festival focused on cinematography, will honor the documentary director Alex Gibney during its 30th edition. The investigative filmmaker will be present at the event in Toruń, Poland, which runs Nov. 12-19, to accept the award for outstanding achievements in documentary filmmaking. Gibney’s films include “Enron: The...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy

The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Judy Garland – By Myself

This is another kind of great. Or maybe the same kind. Judy Garland in 1964, late in the run of her CBS television series. As so often when she stood alone in a spotlight, a mic in her hand, she sang the truth, her truth. By Myself is the song, by myself was her reality. It comes through so strongly, so blisteringly, that you hurt for her even while you’re drowning in her artistry.
CELEBRITIES
ScreenCrush

New ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Brings Back Original Cast

Eddie Murphy is obviously and undeniably the star of the Beverly Hills Cop series as Detroit police officer Axel Foley. But those movies were also ensemble pieces; you needed lots of quirky California folks for Axel and his Detroit attitude to bounce off of. Without them, it just wouldn’t be Beverly Hills Cop (or at least not a good Beverly Hills Cop).
MOVIES

