Henry Silva, Distinctive Actor in ‘Ocean’s Eleven,’ ‘Manchurian Candidate,’ Dies at 95
Henry Silva, an actor with a striking look who often played villains and had credits in hundreds of films including “Ocean’s Eleven” and “The Manchurian Candidate,” died of natural causes Wednesday at the Motion Picture Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, Calif., his son Scott confirmed. He was 95.
"Simon & Simon": A Lost and Now Found TV Classic
It was a "buddy" comedy/drama before buddy comedy/dramas came to be defined. It ran originally ran on CBS-TV from November 24, 1981, to September 16, 1989, and can still be seen today on streaming platforms like Pluto.com.
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
David A. Arnold, Comedian, Actor, Producer and TV Writer, Dies at 54
David A. Arnold, a respected stand-up comedian, actor, television writer and producer on shows like “Fuller House,” died suddenly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss,” his family said in a statement.
Marsha Hunt Dies: Hollywood Actress Who Confronted HUAC Was 104
Marsha Hunt, a veteran actress of the Golden Age of film, radio and Broadway who later saw her career wither over her protests against the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), died of natural causes on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles. Her caregivers, nephew, actor/director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, confirmed her death. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM and Republic, starting her career in 1935. She also appeared in more than 30 staged productions, including six on Broadway. In television’s early days, Hunt appeared as Viola in Twelfth Night, the first...
Chris Rock reportedly tells Arizona audience he was asked to host Oscars but declined
Comedian Chris Rock, who was infamously slapped by actor Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, reportedly told an audience in Phoenix that he'd been offered the job of hosting the 2023 Academy Awards but turned it down. According to the local newspaper, The Arizona Republic, Rock made the comments...
These Hallmark Movies Are Based on Books
Where does Hallmark Channel get ideas for its movies? Some of them come straight from books, such as 2022's 'Big Sky River.'
‘Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes’ Rounds Out Cast With Fionnula Flanagan, 10 Others
EXCLUSIVE: The Francis Lawrence-directed feature adaptation of the Suzanne Collins prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has added 11 actors in its final casting round. This includes Tony Award nominee Fionnula Flanagan, who’ll play Grandma’am, young Coriolanus Snow’s (Tom Blyth) strict grandmother. Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, the 18-year-old is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a postwar Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel...
Portuguese Broadcaster RTP Boards Cartoon Forum Player ‘My Brother Is a T-Rez’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Portuguse public broadcaster RTP has taken an undisclosed co-production stake in animated series “My Brother Is a T-Rez,” a Spanish-Portuguese project created and directed by Spaniard Javi Peces (“Bento”). Executive produced by Celine Fernandes at Portuguese animation house Lusco Fusco Animation in co-production with Madrid-based Mr....
Picturestart Nabs YA Bestseller ‘Iron Widow’ for Film Franchise (EXCLUSIVE)
Erik Feig’s Picturestart has obtained adaptive rights and is plotting a franchise around the science fiction premise, with J.C. Lee (of the forthcoming “Bad Genius” remake) set to write the screenplay. More from Variety. Mary H.K. Choi Novel 'Yolk' Acquired by Picturestart to Develop as TV Series...
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
Sacheen Littlefeather Says 1973 John Wayne Incident Was 'Most Violent Moment' in Oscars History
In June, the Indigenous actress and activist received an apology letter from then-Academy president David Rubin for the mistreatment she received at the 45th Academy Awards Sacheen Littlefeather is addressing her claim that John Wayne attempted to rush the stage and pull her off at the 45th Academy Awards. In 1973, Littlefeather, 75, stood on the Oscars stage on behalf of Marlon Brando to turn down his Best Actor award for his performance in The Godfather, using the speech to call out the film industry's treatment of Native Americans. The protest garnered...
Here Are All The "She-Hulk" Details I Spotted In Episode 6, From A "Loki" Easter Egg To A Perfect "Twilight" Reference
This week's She-Hulk has a lot of important Marvel Easter eggs, but also a Twilight reference, so it's pretty amazing.
Variety and Pixel United to Host Leaders in Gaming & Entertainment Breakfast on Oct. 4
Variety and Pixel United will host the first-ever Leaders in Gaming & Entertainment Breakfast on Oct. 4. The in-person breakfast, held in Los Angeles, will bring together some of the biggest names in the gaming industry. Marc Merrill, co-founder and president of games for Riot Games, and Shauna Spenley, president...
Documentary Filmmaker Alex Gibney to Be Honored by Camerimage
Camerimage, a film festival focused on cinematography, will honor the documentary director Alex Gibney during its 30th edition. The investigative filmmaker will be present at the event in Toruń, Poland, which runs Nov. 12-19, to accept the award for outstanding achievements in documentary filmmaking. Gibney’s films include “Enron: The...
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
‘Woman King’ Stars Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Talk Box Office Victory and Defend Film Against Historical Critics: ‘We Have to Take License’
As the filmmaking team for “The Woman King” travels to Brazil to promote the historical epic, Viola Davis and her husband and producing partner Julius Tennon are celebrating the success of the film’s no. 1 debut at the box office, grossing $19 million domestically. The film had...
Ruth Leon recommends… Judy Garland – By Myself
This is another kind of great. Or maybe the same kind. Judy Garland in 1964, late in the run of her CBS television series. As so often when she stood alone in a spotlight, a mic in her hand, she sang the truth, her truth. By Myself is the song, by myself was her reality. It comes through so strongly, so blisteringly, that you hurt for her even while you’re drowning in her artistry.
New ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Brings Back Original Cast
Eddie Murphy is obviously and undeniably the star of the Beverly Hills Cop series as Detroit police officer Axel Foley. But those movies were also ensemble pieces; you needed lots of quirky California folks for Axel and his Detroit attitude to bounce off of. Without them, it just wouldn’t be Beverly Hills Cop (or at least not a good Beverly Hills Cop).
23 Times Complete And Total Strangers On The Internet Totally, Completely, 100% Nailed Their Response
These folks sure have a way with their keyboards.
