David A. Arnold, a respected stand-up comedian, actor, television writer and producer on shows like “Fuller House,” died suddenly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss,” his family said in a statement.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO