Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Mosby says if DNA does not match Adnan Syed, she will drop case against him

BALTIMORE -- While Adnan Syed is free right now, the decision on whether to move forward with a new trial for the murder of Hae Min Lee is up to Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Mosby spoke one-on-one with WJZ about the case and the judge's decision to throw out the conviction for the 1999 killing that placed Syed in prison for 23 years. Mosby told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren she is still waiting on new DNA test results of evidence to come back."If that DNA comes back inconclusive, I will certify that he's innocent," Mosby said. " If it comes...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Pizza tab led authorities to track suspect in Maryland

ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
HALETHORPE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore rapper 'LonnieDaGoat' killed in Cherry Hill shooting

BALTIMORE -- A popular Baltimore rapper who went by LonnieDaGoat was killed in a shooting earlier this week in Cherry Hill, WJZ has learned.Police said officers responded Tuesday at 9 a.m. to the 2800 block of Bookert Drive for the report of an unresponsive man. There, they found Baltimore City medics on the scene who'd already pronounced the victim dead. Police did not immediately release the victim's name, but his mother identified him as Delon Bushrod Jr. "My family is not good at the moment. We are not good," said his mother Kia Bushrod. "It's my only son. They just...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebeat.com

Baltimore Cops Scroll Social Media and Catfish for Suspects

Bail review hearings are one step in a criminal ‘justice’ system that feeds on the destruction of human beings. During a bail review, a legally innocent person accused of one or more crimes is petitioning the court to not be caged while awaiting their trial. The hearing may last a mere five or 10 minutes, but the outcome impacts people’s lives for much longer. People have routinely lost jobs, housing, income, and custody of their children while awaiting trial.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

I-Team: Mother-in-law likely was target of explosive found near school

CARNEY, Md. — Baltimore County police identified a husband and wife who were charged after Tuesday's discovery of a suspicious package that prompted theevacuations of schools and homes. Joseph Vickery, 43, was charged with several possession of explosive device-related charges. He was also charged with drug and firearm-related offenses....
CARNEY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Remember the new travel policy that was enacted in the wake of Marilyn Mosby’s overseas trips?

Crafted by the mayor and his top aides, those rules were cast aside yesterday to accommodate a $9,000 travel request by her husband’s chief of staff. In the first months of Brandon Scott’s administration, the question of whether Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby should have gotten Board of Estimates approval for her travels to Europe, Africa and the United Kingdom preoccupied his top aides and others.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

DC rapper faces 2 more charges in Tysons mall shooting

A Fairfax County grand jury has approved seven charges against the D.C. rapper who is accused of firing three shots inside Tysons Corner Center on June 19. No one was hit by the gunfire, but the shots sent panicked shoppers running. Noah Settles, 22, also known as “No Savage,” was...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
dcwitness.org

Judge Sets Tentative Trial Date for Homicide Defendants

Parties in a homicide case settled on a tentative date for trial under the counsel of DC Superior Court Judge Rainey Brandt. The next available date isn’t until nearly three years after the incident. On Apr. 21, 2020, brothers, Daivion Williams, 24, and Dijon Williams, 23, allegedly opened fire...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Violent Night In Baltimore Ends With Early Morning Murder In Maryland, Police Say

Multiple investigations have been launched following several separate shootings in Baltimore that ended on Tuesday morning with one man dead, police said. The night of mayhem began shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, when officers followed a blood trail nearly a quarter-mile, where they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head.
CBS News

Family of man killed servicing ATM in Baltimore announces $88K reward for info

BALTIMORE -- The family of a man who was shot and killed while he was servicing an ATM in West Baltimore early last year announced an $88,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Kenneth Gerstly was working outside a convenience store on Brighton Street on Jan. 30, 2021 when...
CBS Baltimore

WJZ Anchor Denise Koch does the Park Heights Strut in viral video

BALTIMORE -- A performance at a fundraiser for Camp Opportunity in 2019 led to the creation of a viral video that captured WJZ's Denise Koch dancing with a Baltimore dance crew.Terry, Shaggy, and Spazz performed at a Baltimore Ravens venue on Ostend Street in November 2019.Following their performance, the trio, who specializes in Baltimore club dancing, taught Koch a few moves.She learned from them how to dance the Park Heights Strut.The dance crew thought it would be a great thing for the city to see Koch embrace a few street moves.Koch said she learned to step over, slide back, then step over again.Years later, her efforts garnered a spike in attention and 129,000 views on Facebook.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Mike Rowe Visits Harborview Liquors and Accepts Invitation to Party Next Door, Shares More About His “Authentic” Baltimore Experience

Baltimore native, Towson State graduate, and television host and narrator Mike Rowe has been living in Northern California for many years but, if you have just a brief conversation with him, you’ll realize he’s as Baltimore as it gets. He loves Old Bay, however, notes much of what we eat at restaurants is actually “No. 2” by J.O. Spice Company; he knows when someone from Baltimore asks you “What school did you go to?” they mean what high school, not what college; and he has a chip on his shoulder that can only come from growing up in Charm City.
BALTIMORE, MD

