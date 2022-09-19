ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

Association of American University Women/Kiwanis Book Sale begins Tuesday in Wayne County

 2 days ago
WOOSTER − The 65th annual AAUW/Kiwanis Book Sale is the largest fall used book sale in Ohio with more than 45,000 books.

All are bargain-priced, cleaned and sorted in more than 60 categories with many recent best sellers, vintage and autographed books, as well as children’s literature, according to a news release.

The sale has added an early bird session from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. Admission to the early bird event is $10 per person. On regular sale days, admission is free.

Regular sale days begin on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and end on Saturday, Oct. 1. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Sale is located at the Wayne County Fairgrounds campus (Buss Hall).

Tables are restocked continuously. All books have been donated from the local community. Major credit cards accepted. No taxes are collected. Parking is free.

Books are typically priced from $1 to $5. Collectible vintage books are typically priced at 75% less than online prices for comparable books. Friday is half price day. Saturday is $5 bag day (fill a grocery bag for $5 per bag).

This event is sponsored by the Wooster Branch of the Association of American University Women (AAUW) and the Kiwanis Club of Wooster.

Last year’s book sale raised over $20,000, which was shared by the two clubs. AUW uses their portion to provide scholarships for women whose education has been interrupted. Kiwanis proceeds are used for projects that benefit local youth such as playgrounds and literacy programs.

For more information, visit woosterkiwanis.org/booksale or email: woosterkiwanis@gmail.com. Text or call: 330-439 2093.

