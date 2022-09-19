Entire Grand Theft Auto video game series in order
Every GTA in orderFirst appearing on shelves decades ago, the Grand Theft Auto video game series is a highly-anticipated buy every time a new one is released. While Rockstar has not confirmed a release date for the latest edition, we do have some leaks . While that wait continues, if you'd like to take a walk down memory lane and get your hands on one of the original or older versions of GTA, we've got you covered. Check out the list below for the entire series in chronological order:
1. GTARelease year: 1997 Sales: 3 million units sold
2. GTA IIRelease year: 1999 Sales: 2 million units sold
3. GTA IIIRelease year: 2001 Sales: 5 million units sold
4. GTA: Vice CityRelease year: 2002 Sales: 5 million units sold
5. GTA: San AndreasRelease year: 2004 Sales: 5 million units sold
6. GTA IVRelease year: 2008 Sales: 25 million units sold
7. GTA VRelease year: 2013 Sales: 140 million units sold
8. GTA OnlineRelease year: 2013 Sales: 220 thousand peak concurrent players on Steam
9. GTA VIRelease year: TBD Sales: N/A
1
1
Comments / 0