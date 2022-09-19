ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Entire Grand Theft Auto video game series in order

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago

Every GTA in order

First appearing on shelves decades ago, the Grand Theft Auto video game series is a highly-anticipated buy every time a new one is released. While Rockstar has not confirmed a release date for the latest edition, we do have some leaks
. While that wait continues, if you'd like to take a walk down memory lane and get your hands on one of the original or older versions of GTA, we've got you covered. Check out the list below for the entire series in chronological order:

1. GTA

Release year: 1997 Sales: 3 million units sold

2. GTA II

Release year: 1999 Sales: 2 million units sold

3. GTA III

Release year: 2001 Sales: 5 million units sold

4. GTA: Vice City

Release year: 2002 Sales: 5 million units sold

5. GTA: San Andreas

Release year: 2004 Sales: 5 million units sold

6. GTA IV

Release year: 2008 Sales: 25 million units sold

7. GTA V

Release year: 2013 Sales: 140 million units sold

8. GTA Online

Release year: 2013 Sales: 220 thousand peak concurrent players on Steam

9. GTA VI

Release year: TBD Sales: N/A

