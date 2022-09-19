Good2Go Auto Insurance Review [2022]: Does It Provide Good Coverage for High-Risk Drivers?

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

Finding affordable car insurance after a DUI or suspended license can be next to impossible. Some insurance companies won’t even work with high-risk drivers. If they do, car insurance costs for a high-risk driver can be considerably more expensive.

Good2Go may look like a good option for high-risk drivers because the company offers cheap auto insurance, especially for people with a less-than-perfect driving record. Unfortunately, it has a high number of complaints and it’s difficult to get an online quote from Good2Go or one of its partner companies.

So, can Good2Go save you money on high-risk car insurance? In this Good2Go auto insurance review, we’ll dive into the details so you can decide.

Good2Go auto insurance: Is it worth it?

Pros Cons

Numerous discounts

Coverage for high-risk drivers

Our verdict: If you are a high-risk driver who is having trouble finding affordable car insurance, Good2Go’s auto insurance marketplace may be a good option for you to find coverage. But keep in mind that Good2Go has a higher-than-average number of complaints.

What is Good2Go auto insurance?

Good2Go Auto Insurance isn’t an insurance company but a group of insurance underwriting companies that came together to offer affordable car insurance, especially for high-risk drivers. Founded in 1992 under the name American Independent Companies, Inc. (AICI), the company changed its name to Good2Go Auto Insurance in 2016.

Good2Go Auto Insurance is comprised of the following insurance underwriting companies:

American Independent Insurance

Apollo Casualty

Bankers Independent Insurance

Omni Insurance

Omni Indemnity

Personal Service Insurance

Good2Go also partners with the following insurance companies to provide car insurance for its customers:

Arrowhead General Insurance Agency, Inc.

Bristol West Insurance Group

Dairyland Auto Insurance

The General Insurance

Kemper Auto | Infinity Insurance

National General Insurance

Plymouth Rock Management Company of NJ

Progressive

Headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, Good2Go Auto Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and Port St. Lucie, Florida. The company offers car insurance in all U.S. states except Alaska, Kansas, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Montana, and Rhode Island.

According to National Association of Insurance Commissioner (NAIC) data, Good2Go car insurance has more customer complaints than most car insurance companies. Customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau also give Good2Go car insurance only 1.45 stars out of 5.

Good2Go does have significantly better ratings on Trustpilot, however, with 4.5 stars out of 5 averaged over more than 266 reviews.

Year founded 1992

Types of coverage

Liability

Uninsured/underinsured motorist

Comprehensive

Collision

Roadside assistance

Personal injury protection (PIP)

Discounts available

Good driver

Student driver

Homeownership

Multi-vehicle

Paid-in-full

Renewal

Defensive driving course

Airbag and passive restraint

Anti-theft system and VIN etching

Prior insurance

Non-owner

Good student

Driver’s education

Cell Phone Safety Option

Where you can use it Online portal at https://www.good2go.com (there is no mobile app)

Customer support

Phone number: 800-727-6664

Email: CustomerService@good2go.com

Availability All U.S. states except Alaska, Kansas, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Montana, and Rhode Island.

What insurance does Good2Go offer?

Do you have multiple traffic violations, poor credit history, or a DUI on your driving record? If so, you may be just the kind of high-risk customer Good2Go is looking for. The company specializes in high-risk auto insurance and getting drivers the minimum coverage required in their state.

Almost all states require drivers to carry liability insurance, and some also require drivers to have uninsured/underinsured insurance coverage. If you lease your vehicle or are still making car loan payments, you may also be required to carry collision or comprehensive insurance coverage.

Although the insurers that make up Good2Go auto insurance may specialize in providing state minimum liability and uninsured/underinsured insurance for high-risk drivers, the company’s partner insurers, such as Progressive, may offer a broader range of coverage such as collision and comprehensive coverage.

Coverage options could include:

Liability: This helps to cover vehicle repairs and medical bills if you’re in an at-fault accident.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist: This helps with your costs if you’re in an accident involving an uninsured driver or a driver who doesn’t have adequate coverage.

Personal injury protection (PIP) : This coverage helps to cover the medical costs of you and your passengers if you’re involved in an accident.

: This coverage helps to cover the medical costs of you and your passengers if you’re involved in an accident. Comprehensive: This assists in covering repairs or vehicle replacements from events that aren’t a collision, such as theft or vandalism

Collision: This helps to cover repairs to your vehicle if you’re in a collision with another vehicle or an object.

Roadside assistance: This service typically provides towing and assistance in the event of a flat tire, dead battery, or other issues.

Good2Go auto insurance is available in most U.S. states except for Alaska, Kansas, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Montana, and Rhode Island.

The Good2Go website does have an option to get a free quote for other types of insurance, including:

Homeowners

Home warranty

Term life

Travel

Legal

Flood

Motorcycle

However these insurances aren’t provided by Good2Go itself. If you click the links to the different insurance options, Good2Go provides the following disclaimer, ”By accessing the link provided as a courtesy, you will be leaving Good2Go Insurance, Inc.’s website and entering a website hosted by another party.” Good2Go refers customers looking for other insurance products to MyLifeProtected, which is a service provided by MassDrive Insurance Group, LLC.

Whether Good2Go offers discounts for bundling different insurance products is vague. Although there is a statement during the free quote process that says you could save money by bundling your car insurance with other insurance products, there isn’t any more specific information available on the Good2Go website about bundling discounts.

Good2Go auto insurance: How cheap is it?

Good2Go claims that it sells cheap car insurance with low down payments, however, it is hard to compare prices with other car insurance companies because the company doesn’t provide instant quotes. Instead, your information is farmed out to Good2Go’s partner auto insurance companies, including its own company, Good2Go auto insurance, who then contact you with their rates for car insurance coverage

How to find discounts

The Good2Go website does include descriptions of different discounts that are commonly offered with auto insurance; however, the site doesn’t say specifically that Good2Go customers will get these discounts.

The available auto insurance discounts will vary depending on which insurance carrier you choose.

Common types of discounts on auto insurance policies include:

Good driver discounts : If you have a good driving record with no accidents and minimal traffic violations, you could save between 10% and 35% on your car insurance.

: If you have a good driving record with no accidents and minimal traffic violations, you could save between 10% and 35% on your car insurance. Student driver discounts : Parents of teen drivers can save between 5% and 20% on car insurance if the student maintains a B average grade or higher.

: Parents of teen drivers can save between 5% and 20% on car insurance if the student maintains a B average grade or higher. Homeownership discounts : You may qualify for a 5% to 10% discount on your car insurance just for owning a home.

: You may qualify for a 5% to 10% discount on your car insurance just for owning a home. Multi-vehicle discounts : Insuring more than one vehicle on a single car insurance policy can save you up to 25%.

: Insuring more than one vehicle on a single car insurance policy can save you up to 25%. Paid-in-full discounts : You can save up to 10% on your car insurance by paying your premiums annually rather than monthly.

: You can save up to 10% on your car insurance by paying your premiums annually rather than monthly. Renewal discounts : Many insurance companies will reward you with up to a 5% discount for being a loyal customer and renewing your policy.

: Many insurance companies will reward you with up to a 5% discount for being a loyal customer and renewing your policy. Defensive driving course discounts : Taking a defensive driving course could enable you to save up to 15% on your car insurance.

: Taking a defensive driving course could enable you to save up to 15% on your car insurance. Airbag and passive restraint discounts : Some insurers will give you a discount of up to 5% for having safety features such as air bags and a passive restraint system.

: Some insurers will give you a discount of up to 5% for having safety features such as air bags and a passive restraint system. Anti-theft system and VIN etching discounts : If you etch your car’s vehicle identification number (VIN) in the front window or have an anti-theft system installed you could save up to 5% on your car insurance.

: If you etch your car’s vehicle identification number (VIN) in the front window or have an anti-theft system installed you could save up to 5% on your car insurance. Prior insurance discounts : Having continuous car insurance coverage for at least six months may qualify you for a discount of as much as 40% off your car insurance.

: Having continuous car insurance coverage for at least six months may qualify you for a discount of as much as 40% off your car insurance. Non-owner discounts : If you don’t own a car but often rent one or borrow a friend’s car, you may be able to get a non-owner car insurance policy, which could be up to 25% less than a standard car insurance policy.

: If you don’t own a car but often rent one or borrow a friend’s car, you may be able to get a non-owner car insurance policy, which could be up to 25% less than a standard car insurance policy. Driver’s education discounts: Young drivers age 24 and younger may qualify for an up to 10% discount on car insurance by completing a driver’s education course.

One discount unique to Good2Go auto insurance is the Cell Phone Safety Option Discount which enables customers to save up to 5% on their car insurance by using a text message blocking app called the LifeSaver app.

The app is free for policyholders to download and use on an iPhone or Android phone. It sends a “keep your eyes on the road” notification if the user gets a text message while driving.

Once you sign up with insurance through Good2Go Direct, you are sent a link to download the LifeSaver app. Good2Go insurance customers can also get the Cell Phone Safety Option Discount if they use other text-blocking apps simply by providing Good2Go with a receipt for similar apps such as TextBuster, Cellcontrol, Origo, or Quiet Zone Drive.

The Cell Phone Safety Option Discount is only available for Good2Go customers in 11 states. Those states are Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

How to maximize savings

Good2Go and some of its partner companies specialize in bare-bones, minimum-limit policies. That usually means the Good2Go car insurance policies only offer liability coverage. Depending on state laws, it may also offer personal injury protection, medical payment coverage, and possibly uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage to meet state requirements.

Although you may save money by not having comprehensive or collision coverage on your car insurance policy, you may be required to carry it if you are still making payments on a car loan or are leasing your vehicle.

You can also improve your credit score and maintain a clean driving record to save money on your car insurance.

How to get an insurance quote from Good2Go auto insurance

Every webpage on the Good2Go website has a link where you can get car insurance quotes by entering your zip code.

Once you’ve entered your zip code, the system will take you through a series of questions regarding the car you drive. You will need to provide the vehicle:

Year

Make

Model

Trim

You’ll also need to disclose:

Whether you own or lease

Primary use (commuted, personal, business, or farming)

Annual mileage

You will then be asked how much insurance coverage you need. It gives four options: state minimum, lowest level coverage, typical level of coverage, and the highest level of coverage.

The “state minimum” option will get you a quote based on the lowest amount of bodily injury and property damage liability required in your home state. It may also include uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage or personal injury protection (PIP) if your state requires those coverages. Choosing the highest level coverage option would include comprehensive and collision insurance coverage.

The system asks you if you want to add a second vehicle and notes that you could save an additional 20% by doing so. You’ll also be asked if you’ve been insured within the past 30 days, who your insurer is, how long you have continuously had insurance, and how many drivers you are adding to the policy.

Other information you need to provide includes your:

Gender

Marital status

Educational level

Occupation

Credit score

Whether you own or rent your home

Military service

You’ll also need to provide information on any at-fault accidents, tickets, DUI convictions, and license suspensions or revocations you’ve had in the past three years.

A screen will then ask “How can we help you?” and whether you are looking for savings or are just curious about Good2Go insurance rates.

Regardless of which option you choose, you’ll be asked your birthdate, name, street address, email, and phone number.

Don’t expect to see Good2Go’s rates for car insurance after going through the whole process. Instead, you’ll get a message saying that local agents will be in touch with quotes within 24 hours, so be prepared for phone calls and emails.

A disclaimer on the web page asking for your phone number states that by providing your number, you consent to being contacted by at least 27 different companies.

Good2Go auto insurance FAQs

Does Good2Go offer full coverage?

Yes, Good2Go offers full coverage car insurance through the insurance companies it partners with. For example, Good2Go partners with Progressive, the third largest insurance company in the U.S., and Progressive offers comprehensive and collision insurance coverage. However, Good2Go specializes in providing liability-only coverage policies for high-risk drivers.

Does Good2Go have a customer service number?

Yes, Good2Go has several customer service phone numbers for its auto insurance policyholders. Its primary number is 800-777-6664. Good2Go policyholders who are moving can call 888-303-3430 and it is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. EST.

The customer service number to file an insurance claim is 888-925-6547. Customers with questions about their claim can call 800-727-6664.

What are Good2Go’s car insurance rates?

Finding out what Good2Go’s car insurance rates are isn’t as simple as the company’s website says it is. You won’t get a quick quote by going through the Good2Go website’s quote process. Instead, you’ll likely get a message telling you that local agents will be contacting you (via phone or email) soon with your quote.

Bottom line

Good2Go specializes in insurance for high-risk drivers. For some of the insurance companies that Good2Go works with, like Progressive or The General, it may be a better idea to go to them directly rather than through Good2Go insurance. Its high number of complaints from the NAIC are also a red flag.

Even if you have a less-than-stellar driving record, it can pay to shop around for auto insurance. Contact insurance companies such as Progressive or Geico directly to find out whether you qualify for a policy and compare premiums.

Methodology

FinanceBuzz researches a number of factors in each auto insurance provider to create our reviews. These factors include cost and discounts, complaints and customer satisfaction, coverage, and ease of use. We also gather information from sources such as J.D. Power, AM Best, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), and the Better Business Bureau to ensure we provide the most useful information to our readers