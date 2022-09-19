Read full article on original website
Umatilla Tribal Member, 39, killed by police in domestic disturbance response
PENDLETON, Ore. — Further details regarding the shooting death of a 39-year-old registered member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) during a response to a domestic incident earlier this week. According to an announcement made by the CTUIR via Facebook, the man who was killed...
elkhornmediagroup.com
More details released in shooting
Mission, OR – The fatal shooting of a man on the Umatilla Indian Reservation is still. being investigated, but law enforcement officials have confirmed the identity of the. deceased as Jeremiah James Johnson. Johnson, 39, was an enrolled member of the. Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR).
elkhornmediagroup.com
Apply Now to Obtain I-84 Chain-Up Helper Permits for the Pendleton, La Grande or Ontario area
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will issue permits for individuals interested in chaining up commercial vehicles during the winter months along specific sections of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon. These areas include the snow zones between Pendleton and La Grande, Ladd Canyon east of La Grande and the area west of Ontario. This year the ODOT District 12 office in Pendleton, the District 13 office in La Grande and the District 14 office in Ontario will each issue permits, depending on the need and number of applicants. Interested parties need to contact the appropriate ODOT district office (see contact information below) between October 1 and October 31 for details and application requirements (such as appropriate ANSI 3 safety vests, etc.). Random drawings held November 1 at each ODOT office will determine who will be offered the ODOT permits.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Confirmed Wolf Depredation in Union County
UNION COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) September 20, 2022 – Union County (Balloon Tree area) General situation and animal information: On 9/20/22, a herder found the intact carcass of a 110 lb. dead sheep in a private commercial timber land pasture. It was estimated that the sheep died less than eight hours prior to the investigation.
elkhornmediagroup.com
EOU board of trustees calls special meeting
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) Eastern Oregon University’s board of trustees will host a special board meeting on Monday, September 26, from noon to 1 p.m. to discuss and take action on a resolution describing the search process for EOU’s next president. The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom. Members of the public can view the meeting on the board’s livestream.
elkhornmediagroup.com
ODFW to build new office near Southgate
PENDLETON – The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved purchasing 9.25 acres of land on Southwest 37th Street to build a new John Day Watershed District Office. The land is currently owned by Gale Marshall and is appraised at more than $1 million. He is selling it to ODFW for $550,000, stating in the purchase agreement that he intends for the discount to be treated as a charitable contribution.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Volunteers Cleaning up Baker and Malheur Counties for National Public Lands Day
HUNTINGTON, OR – (Release from the Bureau of Land Management) Volunteers who love their public lands are invited to celebrate National Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 24, with a cleanup day on the Lower Owyhee in Malheur County or at Spring Recreation Site in Huntington, Ore. Friends of the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Illegal Hunting Guides, convicted
ENTERPRISE — (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.) Two Oregon men convicted of illegally guiding hunters in Wallowa County forfeited mules and gear, among other penalties, following a multi-state investigation. The case activated a new Turn in Poachers (TIP) reward program directed by the Oregon Outfitter Guide Association (OOGA), according to law enforcement.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla police identify man who died Monday. Meanwhile, suspect awaits formal charges
Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com. Jeremy covers courts and public safety for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.
northeastoregonnow.com
elkhornmediagroup.com
Justin Ash Earns Back-to-Back CCC Runner of the Week Honors
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) Thanks to another dominant performance, this time at the EOU Invitational in La Grande, Oregon on Friday, September 16, Justin Ash has been named the rize Laboratory Runner of the Week. Ash finished in first in the No. 13 Mounties’ only home meet of the year. With the honor, Ash has now won the award both times in its opening two weeks.
elkhornmediagroup.com
County has trouble buying cars
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners have approved ordering 15 new vehicles for various departments. If that sounds familiar, it’s because ordering vehicles is not the same things as actually getting them. “As of this point, we haven’t seen the vehicles from 2021 nor the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker City Municipal Airport Kicks Off Master Plan Process
BAKER CITY – (Release from Baker City Public Works) Baker City Municipal Airport announced the launch of its 2022 Airport Master Plan which will help guide the next 20 years of growth at the airport. The community is encouraged to attend the kick-off meeting which will take place Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held at City Hall, 1655 1st Street.
elkhornmediagroup.com
County considers quarry expansion
PENDLETON – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners holds a public hearing at its meeting at 9 this morning (Wednesday) to expand the Scheuning aggregate quarry near Westgate by 25.8 acres. The board will also consider making repairs to the emergency management trailer and begin the discussion of setting up a charter review committee.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Parks and Recreation Hosting Fall Tree Planting Day
LA GRANDE – (Information from La Grande Parks and Recreation) La Grande is a Tree City USA, which warrants a continued dedication to urban forestry and conservation. As October is Neighborwoods, it is the perfect time to get out and plant even more trees. La Grande Parks and Recreation will be hosting its annual Fall Community Tree Planting Day Saturday, October 8 from 9:00 A.M. to Noon. The following information has been provided for volunteers:
elkhornmediagroup.com
City will fund most of road upgrade
PENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council has approved contributing no more than $749,999.99 towards making major improvements in Franklin Grade Road. Horizon Project, which is building South Hill Commons, a low-income housing development there, will pay $300,000 for road work. A lot of work is needed. “The subgrade of...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Construction to begin on making plaza permanent
WALLA WALLA – Construction is coming to what is currently being referred to as First Avenue Plaza in downtown Walla Walla. The contractor, Nelson Construction, is anticipating starting construction on Oct. 3. The city of Walla Walla closed First Avenue and converted the space into a temporary public plaza in the summer of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to overwhelming support, the city moved forward to make the plaza permanent.
Runaway Bull Busts Though Fence And Launches Poor Soul Into The Air At Pendleton Round-Up
Pendleton Round-Up Week is in full swing where rodeo fans have gathered in Pendleton, Oregon, to see some of the sport’s finest competitors. This year’s 112th Round-Up features bull riding, saddled and bareback bronc riding, mutton bustin’, fine shopping, and more. And it wouldn’t be rodeoing without...
Man charged with attempted murder after armed casino robbery
Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, pointed a gun at a cashier after demanding $1 million. He also threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.”
Yakima Herald Republic
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire
Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
