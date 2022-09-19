ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

Comments / 0

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

More details released in shooting

Mission, OR – The fatal shooting of a man on the Umatilla Indian Reservation is still. being investigated, but law enforcement officials have confirmed the identity of the. deceased as Jeremiah James Johnson. Johnson, 39, was an enrolled member of the. Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR).
ADAMS, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Apply Now to Obtain I-84 Chain-Up Helper Permits for the Pendleton, La Grande or Ontario area

LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will issue permits for individuals interested in chaining up commercial vehicles during the winter months along specific sections of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon. These areas include the snow zones between Pendleton and La Grande, Ladd Canyon east of La Grande and the area west of Ontario. This year the ODOT District 12 office in Pendleton, the District 13 office in La Grande and the District 14 office in Ontario will each issue permits, depending on the need and number of applicants. Interested parties need to contact the appropriate ODOT district office (see contact information below) between October 1 and October 31 for details and application requirements (such as appropriate ANSI 3 safety vests, etc.). Random drawings held November 1 at each ODOT office will determine who will be offered the ODOT permits.
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Confirmed Wolf Depredation in Union County

UNION COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) September 20, 2022 – Union County (Balloon Tree area) General situation and animal information: On 9/20/22, a herder found the intact carcass of a 110 lb. dead sheep in a private commercial timber land pasture. It was estimated that the sheep died less than eight hours prior to the investigation.
UNION COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Grande, OR
La Grande, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
elkhornmediagroup.com

EOU board of trustees calls special meeting

LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) Eastern Oregon University’s board of trustees will host a special board meeting on Monday, September 26, from noon to 1 p.m. to discuss and take action on a resolution describing the search process for EOU’s next president. The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom. Members of the public can view the meeting on the board’s livestream.
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

ODFW to build new office near Southgate

PENDLETON – The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved purchasing 9.25 acres of land on Southwest 37th Street to build a new John Day Watershed District Office. The land is currently owned by Gale Marshall and is appraised at more than $1 million. He is selling it to ODFW for $550,000, stating in the purchase agreement that he intends for the discount to be treated as a charitable contribution.
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Illegal Hunting Guides, convicted

ENTERPRISE — (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.) Two Oregon men convicted of illegally guiding hunters in Wallowa County forfeited mules and gear, among other penalties, following a multi-state investigation. The case activated a new Turn in Poachers (TIP) reward program directed by the Oregon Outfitter Guide Association (OOGA), according to law enforcement.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Clark
northeastoregonnow.com

I-84 Chain-Up Helper Permits Available for the Pendleton & More

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will issue permits for individuals interested in chaining up commercial vehicles during the winter months along specific sections of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon. These areas include the snow zones between Pendleton and La Grande, Ladd Canyon east of La Grande and the area...
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Justin Ash Earns Back-to-Back CCC Runner of the Week Honors

LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) Thanks to another dominant performance, this time at the EOU Invitational in La Grande, Oregon on Friday, September 16, Justin Ash has been named the rize Laboratory Runner of the Week. Ash finished in first in the No. 13 Mounties’ only home meet of the year. With the honor, Ash has now won the award both times in its opening two weeks.
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

County has trouble buying cars

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners have approved ordering 15 new vehicles for various departments. If that sounds familiar, it’s because ordering vehicles is not the same things as actually getting them. “As of this point, we haven’t seen the vehicles from 2021 nor the...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basic Skills#On The Job Training#Lgpd#The Basic Police Academy#The Police Academy#Field Training Program
elkhornmediagroup.com

Baker City Municipal Airport Kicks Off Master Plan Process

BAKER CITY – (Release from Baker City Public Works) Baker City Municipal Airport announced the launch of its 2022 Airport Master Plan which will help guide the next 20 years of growth at the airport. The community is encouraged to attend the kick-off meeting which will take place Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held at City Hall, 1655 1st Street.
BAKER CITY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

County considers quarry expansion

PENDLETON – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners holds a public hearing at its meeting at 9 this morning (Wednesday) to expand the Scheuning aggregate quarry near Westgate by 25.8 acres. The board will also consider making repairs to the emergency management trailer and begin the discussion of setting up a charter review committee.
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande Parks and Recreation Hosting Fall Tree Planting Day

LA GRANDE – (Information from La Grande Parks and Recreation) La Grande is a Tree City USA, which warrants a continued dedication to urban forestry and conservation. As October is Neighborwoods, it is the perfect time to get out and plant even more trees. La Grande Parks and Recreation will be hosting its annual Fall Community Tree Planting Day Saturday, October 8 from 9:00 A.M. to Noon. The following information has been provided for volunteers:
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

City will fund most of road upgrade

PENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council has approved contributing no more than $749,999.99 towards making major improvements in Franklin Grade Road. Horizon Project, which is building South Hill Commons, a low-income housing development there, will pay $300,000 for road work. A lot of work is needed. “The subgrade of...
PENDLETON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
elkhornmediagroup.com

Construction to begin on making plaza permanent

WALLA WALLA – Construction is coming to what is currently being referred to as First Avenue Plaza in downtown Walla Walla. The contractor, Nelson Construction, is anticipating starting construction on Oct. 3. The city of Walla Walla closed First Avenue and converted the space into a temporary public plaza in the summer of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to overwhelming support, the city moved forward to make the plaza permanent.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire

Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
LA GRANDE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy