Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Welcomes Jenifer Powers, M.D. – Board Certified Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon

LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medical is hosting its annual Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic. Protect yourself and your family. Get this year’s shot. While focused on patients, the event is open to the public. There’s no need to get out of the car – in typical drive-thru fashion, just put your arm out the window and get your flu shot hassle free. Please wear a mask. It’s open to everyone, with no appointment necessary (kids must be 6-months or older). Cost varies depending on your insurance co-pay ($65 for non-insured patients). The first 200 cars to arrive will receive a Vegas Golden Knights thank you gift.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO