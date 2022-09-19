ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Welcomes Jenifer Powers, M.D. – Board Certified Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon

By Kelly Currier
nevadabusiness.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
963kklz.com

Best BBQ Spot In Downtown Las Vegas

Who knew that when looking for some great BBQ and “live” music, it was as close as hitting downtown on Main Street here in Las Vegas! I have to admit that after all the years of living in Las Vegas, it had been a long time since my wife and I made our way down to Main Street!
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Become a Sponsor for Miss Silver State

LAS VEGAS, NV (September 2022) – The search is on for sponsors for Miss Silver State. The rebranded pageant utilizes sponsorships to help fund pageants, prizes, recruiting events, workshops and more. Sponsors of the Miss Silver State Pageant, past and present, include:. Beauty Kitchen. Sunkissed Bottoms. Blake Walters Beauty.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Henderson, NV
Sports
Henderson, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Health
KDWN

Top Chef Driven Fast Food Restaurant In Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Strip is inundated with fast food, causal dining restaurants and little hole in the wall places to eats. Very similar to New York City, the Las Vegas Strip can be intimidating with all of the hustle and bustle. While you’re on journey of exploration through Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
restaurantclicks.com

Las Vegas Brunch Spots to Try This Week

Las Vegas has a world-famous reputation for being the ultimate adult playground. The lavish casinos and bars aren’t just open all night, but they deliberately lack clocks so that the party will continue till the sun comes up. In fact, the party never stops. You can continue to enjoy...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mountainlionmessenger.com

Shyann Richardson, Assistant Editor

Shyann Richardson is a senior in high school. She was born and raised in Las Vegas. This is Shyann’s second year of journalism but first year taking journalism at Sierra Vista. She enjoys spicy food, traveling and reviewing news stories, specifically true crime cases.
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Las Vegas 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Las Vegas, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#Pediatrics#Medical Services#General Health#Crovetti Orthopaedics#The University Of Utah
nevadabusiness.com

Betson Enterprises to Open State-Of-The-Art Distribution Center in Las Vegas

Betson Enterprises will open a new state-of-the-art facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. This 45,000-square-foot warehouse is in the Bromigo Industrial Plaza and features 12 dock doors and six grade-level loading doors. The facility will serve as a multi-purpose office location and distribution center for amusement equipment, parts, and gaming monitors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

49th Greek Food Festival

Las Vegas(KLAS)- The 49th Annual Greek Food Festival is happening all throughout this weekend at St John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Kendall Tenney chats with Gus, Aleni, and Amalia Flangas about what to expect.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Southwest Medical Hosting Its Annual Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic Saturday, September 24

LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medical is hosting its annual Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic. Protect yourself and your family. Get this year’s shot. While focused on patients, the event is open to the public. There’s no need to get out of the car – in typical drive-thru fashion, just put your arm out the window and get your flu shot hassle free. Please wear a mask. It’s open to everyone, with no appointment necessary (kids must be 6-months or older). Cost varies depending on your insurance co-pay ($65 for non-insured patients). The first 200 cars to arrive will receive a Vegas Golden Knights thank you gift.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

‘I just don’t know what’s real and what’s not,’ Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s credit ballooned as he planned time machine in final weeks alive

In the months before his death, former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was running out of cash as he planned a time-traveling spaceship and theme park where visitors would pay in seashells -- all while living in an environment where those around him allegedly took advantage of his deteriorating mental capacity, lawyers for his estate claim.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Date announced for Formula 1 race in Las Vegas in 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The highly-anticipated Formula 1 race next year in Las Vegas officially has a date. According to F1′s 2023 calendar, the Las Vegas event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. The race will take place with a “historic 10 p.m. ‘lights out’ start.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

A New Pop Up Wedding Event

Las Vegas(KLAS)-There’s a new way to get hitched right here in the wedding capital, and it’s pop up style. Roqui Theus talks with wedding planner Mckenzi Taylor to show us her unique “Cactus Collective” concept.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Famous Strip Hotel Gets A Multi-Million Dollar Makeover

When was the last time you visited one of the hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip? As locals, we tend to shy away from the traffic and tourists unless we have family and / or friends in town. But one of the most famous hotels on Las Vegas Boulevard recently revealed a multi-million dollar renovation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

5th Annual Dia De Los Abuelitos-Grandparents Day Extravaganza Offers Free Resources for Underserved Senior Communities

This September, several organizations including Clark County Social Services and Healthcare providers will join Medicare Pros in the 5th annual Dia De Los Abuelitos-Grandparents Day Extravaganza. During this event, seniors will get access to resources that will help them understand their Medicare benefits and plans, as well as get insight into the process of social services available and knowing the different health centers located in town. A dental provider will be also available, for seniors to learn about benefits available to them at no cost or lower cost.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy