Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Welcomes Jenifer Powers, M.D. – Board Certified Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon

Read full article on original website
Related
963kklz.com
Best BBQ Spot In Downtown Las Vegas
Who knew that when looking for some great BBQ and “live” music, it was as close as hitting downtown on Main Street here in Las Vegas! I have to admit that after all the years of living in Las Vegas, it had been a long time since my wife and I made our way down to Main Street!
Pickleball popularity growing, 4-day clinic being offered
Although the Las Vegas Pickleball Open was recently canceled, a four-day clinic will be held with professional player Steve Cole for any interested participants.
nevadabusiness.com
Fun Dinner and Show With Live Entertainment and Supporting Charities St.Jude Children Hospital , Miracle Flights and Angels of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV – In order to give back to the community Via Brasil Las Vegas calls home, each evening of the. anniversary celebration, the restaurant will donate portion of profits to different. charity each night. On each Night at Via Brasil you can meet and greet representatives of...
nevadabusiness.com
Become a Sponsor for Miss Silver State
LAS VEGAS, NV (September 2022) – The search is on for sponsors for Miss Silver State. The rebranded pageant utilizes sponsorships to help fund pageants, prizes, recruiting events, workshops and more. Sponsors of the Miss Silver State Pageant, past and present, include:. Beauty Kitchen. Sunkissed Bottoms. Blake Walters Beauty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDWN
Top Chef Driven Fast Food Restaurant In Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Strip is inundated with fast food, causal dining restaurants and little hole in the wall places to eats. Very similar to New York City, the Las Vegas Strip can be intimidating with all of the hustle and bustle. While you’re on journey of exploration through Las Vegas...
restaurantclicks.com
Las Vegas Brunch Spots to Try This Week
Las Vegas has a world-famous reputation for being the ultimate adult playground. The lavish casinos and bars aren’t just open all night, but they deliberately lack clocks so that the party will continue till the sun comes up. In fact, the party never stops. You can continue to enjoy...
mountainlionmessenger.com
Shyann Richardson, Assistant Editor
Shyann Richardson is a senior in high school. She was born and raised in Las Vegas. This is Shyann’s second year of journalism but first year taking journalism at Sierra Vista. She enjoys spicy food, traveling and reviewing news stories, specifically true crime cases.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Las Vegas 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Las Vegas, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nevadabusiness.com
Betson Enterprises to Open State-Of-The-Art Distribution Center in Las Vegas
Betson Enterprises will open a new state-of-the-art facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. This 45,000-square-foot warehouse is in the Bromigo Industrial Plaza and features 12 dock doors and six grade-level loading doors. The facility will serve as a multi-purpose office location and distribution center for amusement equipment, parts, and gaming monitors.
49th Greek Food Festival
Las Vegas(KLAS)- The 49th Annual Greek Food Festival is happening all throughout this weekend at St John The Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Kendall Tenney chats with Gus, Aleni, and Amalia Flangas about what to expect.
nevadabusiness.com
Southwest Medical Hosting Its Annual Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic Saturday, September 24
LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medical is hosting its annual Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic. Protect yourself and your family. Get this year’s shot. While focused on patients, the event is open to the public. There’s no need to get out of the car – in typical drive-thru fashion, just put your arm out the window and get your flu shot hassle free. Please wear a mask. It’s open to everyone, with no appointment necessary (kids must be 6-months or older). Cost varies depending on your insurance co-pay ($65 for non-insured patients). The first 200 cars to arrive will receive a Vegas Golden Knights thank you gift.
Las Vegas bakers show their skills on Food Network
Korey Wells with Whiskful Thinking Cakes, Christy Horner of ROCKsugar Custom Cakes, and Kristen Hutton with Decorate Me joined forces to form a team to take part in the contest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I just don’t know what’s real and what’s not,’ Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s credit ballooned as he planned time machine in final weeks alive
In the months before his death, former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was running out of cash as he planned a time-traveling spaceship and theme park where visitors would pay in seashells -- all while living in an environment where those around him allegedly took advantage of his deteriorating mental capacity, lawyers for his estate claim.
Fox5 KVVU
Date announced for Formula 1 race in Las Vegas in 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The highly-anticipated Formula 1 race next year in Las Vegas officially has a date. According to F1′s 2023 calendar, the Las Vegas event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. The race will take place with a “historic 10 p.m. ‘lights out’ start.”
8newsnow.com
Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
Costa Vida Looks to Be Headed to Vegas at Last
The chain already has three locations operating in Nevada
A New Pop Up Wedding Event
Las Vegas(KLAS)-There’s a new way to get hitched right here in the wedding capital, and it’s pop up style. Roqui Theus talks with wedding planner Mckenzi Taylor to show us her unique “Cactus Collective” concept.
963kklz.com
Famous Strip Hotel Gets A Multi-Million Dollar Makeover
When was the last time you visited one of the hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip? As locals, we tend to shy away from the traffic and tourists unless we have family and / or friends in town. But one of the most famous hotels on Las Vegas Boulevard recently revealed a multi-million dollar renovation.
nevadabusiness.com
5th Annual Dia De Los Abuelitos-Grandparents Day Extravaganza Offers Free Resources for Underserved Senior Communities
This September, several organizations including Clark County Social Services and Healthcare providers will join Medicare Pros in the 5th annual Dia De Los Abuelitos-Grandparents Day Extravaganza. During this event, seniors will get access to resources that will help them understand their Medicare benefits and plans, as well as get insight into the process of social services available and knowing the different health centers located in town. A dental provider will be also available, for seniors to learn about benefits available to them at no cost or lower cost.
Popular Las Vegas Strip Venue Won't Reopen (Something New Coming)
With visitors coming in droves and the city expanding its population to the highest level its ever been, Las Vegas has been a city of change in the 21st century. The cranes that dot the city skyline are building everything from new casino resorts and new sports arenas to new restaurants and social clubs.
Comments / 0