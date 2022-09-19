Read full article on original website
Selma Blair Doesn’t Let Multiple Sclerosis Hold Her Back in Triumphant ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Debut
Dancing with the Stars Season 31 is already a can’t-miss season — and it just started. The show’s grand Disney+ premiere included quite possibly the strongest lineup of dance numbers of any season premiere in the show’s history, with a whole lot of 7s — and even some 8s — handed out. But beyond the high scores, one of last night’s dances highlighted the grace and beauty of human perseverance — and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. That number belonged to Selma Blair and her partner Sasha Farber. As Blair’s intro video went into, the movie star (Cruel...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' 2022 Premiere Not Airing on ABC: How to Watch
Disney is making television history Monday night with Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, but not on ABC. It will instead stream live on the Disney+ streaming platform, making it the first live competition show to debut on a streamer. This will also be the first time Americans across the country can vote for their favorite dancers, no matter what time zone they live in.
Popculture
Val Chmerkovskiy Unveils New Haircut for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31
Professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is looking a little different for Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. As Heavy noted, the pro dancer debuted a new, shorter haircut in advance of the season premiere. Chmerkovskiy is partnered with Bachelorette star Gabby Windey for Season 31. On Instagram, Chmerkovskiy posted a...
tvinsider.com
‘DWTS’ Season 31 Premiere: [Spoiler] Gets Eliminated in First Live Show on Disney+
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 premiere.]. Well, it’s here. Dancing With the Stars Season 31 kicked off live on Disney+ on Monday, September 19. And the ad-free show wasted no time getting to its first performance from the season. In...
Selma Blair on Her ‘DWTS’ Performance That Brought Audience to Tears (Exclusive)
Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with MS in 2016, brought everyone to tears when she left her cane behind and danced her way to tie for third place on the premiere of “Dancing with the Stars.”. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Selma, and her son Arthur, after the...
purewow.com
The Royal Family Shares a Stunning Final Portrait of Queen Elizabeth on Instagram
On the morning of Monday, September 19, the royal family will gather together to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. Ahead of the monarch's funeral, however, the palace has released one of her final official portraits, which was taken earlier this summer during her Platinum Jubilee.
Rachel Recchia’s Engagement Ring: See Her Sparkler From Tino Franco
Rachel Recchia got the proposal she was hoping for on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette, which was filmed in May and aired on Sept. 20. Tino Franco got down on one knee at the final rose ceremony and popped the question to Rachel with a gorgeous ring. The Neil Lane engagement ring was a giant, emerald cut diamond on a gold band. Rachel was glowing as she accepted the ring from Tino.
Prince Harry and William 'shared surprising conversation' on Harry’s birthday last week
Princes William and Harry reportedly shared a ‘surprising’ exchange on the Duke of Sussex’s birthday last week. The two brothers, whose relationship has been strained following Harry’s move to the US and subsequent Oprah Winfrey interview, were reunited in the UK earlier this month after a long estrangement.
Princess Charlene of Monaco makes rare public appearance as she attends Queen’s funeral
Charlene, Princess of Monaco, has joined other European royals at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, where she wore a black ankle-length gown, a veil and a brooch. The Princess of Monaco, 44, arrived at the Queen’s funeral on Monday 19 September while holding the arm of her husband, Albert II, Prince of Monaco.
Priyanka Chopra Has Once Again Blessed Us With Baby Malti Pics
I love it when celebs post pictures of their babies (who doesn't love babies?), and today's little bundle of Instagram joy comes courtesy of Priyanka Chopra, who has shared more intimate snaps of her baby girl. On September 20 the actor and producer uploaded two photos of herself with baby Malti Marie sitting on a window sill overlooking New York City.
EW.com
Dancing With the Stars premiere recap: A night of half-measures
The energy was high but the scores were low on the season 31 premiere of Dancing with the Stars. Streaming live coast-to-coast and on Disney+ for the first time ever, TikToker Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi, American Idol season 6 winner Jordin Sparks, Bachelorette Gabby Windey and more showed up and showed out for a night of all out fun.
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Seal, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Post Malone, Madonna, Sam Smith and Rihanna
Seal has teamed up with Leica Camera AG and designed the all-new Leica Q2 “Dawn” special edition camera set. Only 500 of his cameras, which’ll cost you $5,995, are for sale on the Leica website. Once again, Ed Sheeran is running around with his Pokémon...
Kate Middleton and Charlotte Shared a Moving Moment at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
Kate Middleton went into parenting mode when her 7-year-old daughter Charlotte became emotional at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. The Duchess was spotted comforting Charlotte, who appeared to be crying. She sweetly put an arm on her arm, while placing a hand on her back. The moment was captured after the royal family watched the coffin of the Queen transported to a hearse following the State Funeral.
Princess Kate praised by royal fans as she reassures Prince George and Charlotte with single gesture
Eagle-eyed fans were quick to praise Princess Kate for her sweet, protective gesture, and many said they were left “in tears”. The children, who were the youngest mourners at their great-grandmother's state funeral today, stood and sung hymns with the 2,000 strong congregation. In moving scenes, George, nine,...
Meghan Touchingly Wears Queen's Favorite Shade of Nail Polish for Funeral
Meghan Markle paid a touching tribute Monday to her late grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, when she attended the monarch's state funeral wearing a special shade of pink nail polish. The Duchess of Sussex attended the funeral alongside her husband, Prince Harry, and her royal in-laws. Among them were the Princess...
jambroadcasting.com
Pentatonix to help ring in the holiday season with newly announced Christmas tour
Chances are if you stream a Christmas playlist, you’ll hear a few Pentatonix songs. The a capella group knows the holidays are their time to shine, so they’re launching an all-out seasonal spectacular for their next tour. Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular promises to be “their biggest tour and...
Kelly Ripa Enjoys Morning Playdate with Andy Cohen's Baby Daughter Lucy: 'Two Cuties'
Andy Cohen snapped an adorable picture on Monday morning of Kelly Ripa holding his 4-month-old daughter Lucy Kelly Ripa is getting in some baby snuggles with Andy Cohen's little one. On Monday, the Bravo star, 54, snapped an adorable picture of Ripa holding his 4-month-old daughter Lucy Eve during a morning visit to his home. In the cute snap, posted to Cohen's Instagram Story, Ripa has a big smile on her face while little Lucy stares at the camera. The infant looks too cute in the photo, wearing a...
jambroadcasting.com
Sam Smith releases “Unholy,” says they have entered their “villain era”
Sam Smith is rocking some newly-bleached blonde hair and a dark new aura for their new music chapter, which the Grammy winner warns is their “villain era.”. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Sam cautioned, “It’s time for my villain era, I think. Time to get sexy.”
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Melanie C, Lance Bass, Scott Hoying and Andy Grammer
Ed Sheeran is running around with his Pokémon again and shared the hilarious video to Instagram. But, if you also find yourself sprinting with a ton of plush toys in your arms, Ed recommends you proceed “with caution.” Fans are wondering if this is him teasing that he has a new Pokémon collab in the works.
jambroadcasting.com
Armie Hammer’s ex breaks silence on ‘House of Hammer’ docuseries
Armie Hammer‘s estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, has watched Discovery+’s docuseries House of Hammer, a look into the salacious allegations that have derailed the career of The Lone Ranger and The Social Network actor. “I definitely was surprised, but I think that’s to be expected,” Chambers told E! News...
