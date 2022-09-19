Yampa Valley Housing Authority has made an offer of $3.125 million dollars by buy the Whitehaven Mobile Home park. The offer is being made on behalf of the residents of Whitehaven. Two anonymous donations were made totaling $750,000. With loans, the housing authority has the money to buy the mobile home park and help work with residents to make upgrades and transition the park to a resident-owned co-op. Last month, the residents at Whitehaven were told that the owner of the land had a pending offer to purchase the park and the 27 households on the property would have lost their homes.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO