New Sports Hall of Fame members honored
The newly inducted members of the Oak Ridge Sports Hall of Fame were introduced to the Wildcat crowd on Friday night during halftime of the Oak Ridge High School-Lenoir City football game. The four former ORHS athletes are James Mitchell, Halston Lane, Johnnie Williams, and Trenna Howell Underwood. The inductees...
Volleyball coach and players are featured guests for the Optimists
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s guests Wednesday were Katie DeHoff, Social Studies Teacher and Head Volleyball Coach at Junction City High School; Armani Coleman, JCHS junior and Macie Muto, JCHS senior. DeHoff explained that she student taught at JCHS, graduated from Kansas State University, and has taught students about...
#1StudentNWI: Merrillville High School begins the year with football and festivities
Merrillville High School (MHS) football team has kicked off the 2022 season with a strong start. Friday nights are often filled with a buzzing crowd, fans cheering, and a truly indescribable feeling for players. “When I step on the field with another opponent on the other side, I am ready...
China Spring basketball players team up with disabled children for a life-changing experience
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Some local high school basketball players who spent the day teaming up with athletes with disabilities for the tipoff of their season say they went to give of their time but walked away with so much more. 14 China Spring basketball players, mostly varsity, but...
Field hockey game 'remembers the light' of slain Henrico teenager
Lucia Bremer was just 13 years old when police said she was shot and killed by a classmate while walking home from school in Henrico County in March 2021.
