PEORIA (25 News Now) - A massive food donation arrived at the Midwest Food Bank headquarters in Bloomington-Normal on Wednesday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints sent the shipment of 40,000 pounds of various non-perishable food items from their headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. Local leader Corey Wurtzbacher said when they have an abundance of food, they try to find areas of greatest need to send donations.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO