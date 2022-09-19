Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbu.org
$300,000 in utility bill assistance is available to Peoria's lower-income families
The City of Peoria launched their Utility Assistance Program on Monday to provide lower-income renters and homeowners with financial assistance to pay their utility bills. A total of $300,000 has been dedicated to the program. The money can provide up to four months of relief for bills in up to 500 households.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire to hire 11 new firefighters with $4 million grant
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger announced that the Peoria Fire Department has been awarded the SAFER grant Wednesday. The $4 million will go towards hiring 11 new firefighters to help staff Engine 2. “45% of that of those 11 is from minority and protected class,...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin City Council hires downtown revitalization consultant
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin City Council awarded nearly $15,000 on Monday to hire a local development consultant, with goals to create a downtown revitalization plan for Court St. and beyond. “It will probably be the biggest movement that Pekin has seen in a couple decades. We have reached...
1470 WMBD
Local agencies get grant money from sale of legalized marijuana
PEORIA, Ill. – There are still plenty of people who don’t look — for lack of a better term — highly at the sale of legal recreational cannabis in Illinois. But, the sale is helping communities like Peoria. Thanks to state law, proceeds from the pot sales have resulted in $45 million in grants across the state being funded.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin council member announces mayoral bid
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Longtime Pekin resident and council member David Nutter announced Wednesday that he is throwing his hat in the ring to be Pekin’s next mayor. Pekin’s mayoral election is in 2023. Nutter will face incumbent and State Rep. Mark Luft, as well as fellow council member Becky Cloyd.
25newsnow.com
Peoria mayor becomes Peoria principal for a day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - All three Peoria high schools had a new principal reading their morning announcements Tuesday. At Manual High School, it was Peoria Mayor Rita Ali patrolling the halls this morning, with the new title of principal. She spent the day talking with students, and facing the...
Central Illinois Proud
City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
1470 WMBD
East Peoria Council passes resolution demanding revisions to SAFE-T Act
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — East Peoria elected leaders are adding their collective voice to the growing chorus of opposition to Illinois’ upcoming implementation of the SAFE-T Act. East Peoria Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a resolution demanding state lawmakers make changes to the new law. They...
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
Peoria homeowners turn to high-tech filter to remove ‘forever’ chemicals from water
PEORIA (25 News Now) - BL Plumbing owner Shannon Lamie did something he’s never done before as a part of his plumbing business. He installed a filter meant to catch persistent particles known as “forever chemicals.”. Tiny plastic particles can come off common household materials, get in the...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal approves $3.9 million project to upkeep water quality
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal is working to keep its water healthy for its residents. At Monday’s council meeting the town decided to move forward with a project to upkeep its water quality. The Main Street Water Main Replacement Project has been approved for $3,942,980....
1470 WMBD
Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power
PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
Central Illinois Proud
Vote for your favorite Peoria County Flag design
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County residents are invited to vote for the flag design they feel best represents the county. Peoria County Board members said neighbors have until Oct. 2 to vote on three finalists in its flag design contest. The three flags can be viewed below:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25newsnow.com
Compensation possible for long power outages due to storms
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Thousands of area residents and businesses were without electricity from storms that hit the area late Sunday night and early Monday morning. For some customers, power was out for more than 10 hours. Monday night, some 300 Peoria County customers were still in the dark.
1470 WMBD
Teachers vote to approve contract with PPS
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s all but a done deal now. The Peoria Federation of Teachers says on social media teachers have overwhelmingly approved the contract worked out on Thursday with the Peoria Public Schools, months after the last contract expired, and after a third meeting with a federal mediator.
977wmoi.com
Renovations, Relocations, and New Projects for OSF HealthCare
With the opening of the redesigned emergency department on the OSF Holy Family Medical Center campus in Monmouth and the addition of a wound care clinic, relocations and upgrades have also occurred within the St. Mary campuses, shares President and CEO Lisa DeKezel:. “We have relocated the OSF Prompt Care...
25newsnow.com
40,000 pounds of food makes trip from Salt Lake City to Bloomington/Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A massive food donation arrived at the Midwest Food Bank headquarters in Bloomington-Normal on Wednesday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints sent the shipment of 40,000 pounds of various non-perishable food items from their headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. Local leader Corey Wurtzbacher said when they have an abundance of food, they try to find areas of greatest need to send donations.
25newsnow.com
Peoria teachers’ union holds near-unanimous vote to approve contract
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s teachers’ union has agreed to ratify the new deal struck with District 150. Sunday afternoon, members of Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 gathered at Richwoods High School for the proceedings. 99% of the 537 present voted to approve the deal. President...
wglt.org
Teacher whose resignation was rejected by Unit 5 speaks out
A Unit 5 teacher whose resignation was rejected says she feels like a hostage now, working for the district. Jennifer Hawkins’ family learned in late July they’d need to relocate to Springfield. But district leaders told the Cedar Ridge Elementary resources teacher, if she did leave to teach...
Central Illinois Proud
How this new program aims to lower gun violence in schools
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Public Schools will implement a new program to remind parents about safe gun storage at home in the 2023-2024 school year. On Wednesday night, the District 87 School Board approved the Be Smart campaign that aims to raise awareness when it comes to storing guns at home.
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Peoria man is dedicated to service, bringing community transformation
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Whether greeting little ones getting off the school bus or guiding older ones behind bars, Angel Cruz has embodied the term “service” in the Peoria community. This week’s CI Hero coincides with Hispanic Heritage month and Cruz said he’s embracing dedication and Latino...
Comments / 4