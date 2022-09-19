Read full article on original website
Kane County residents speak out about problematic intersection
Community members addressed the Kane County Transportation Committee Tuesday morning, calling for safety improvements at the corners of Randall and Red Gate Roads.
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich students kept indoors during police search Wednesday morning
The Sandwich School District had to keep students indoors during a police search in the area near school buildings Wednesday morning. According to a message sent to families by Superintendent Tom Sodaro, the Sandwich Police Department had contacted the school district at around 8:30 to say that officers were attempting to apprehend a suspect and recommended that students be kept indoors. The district says the situation was resolved just after nine.
WIFR
SHIELD testing site moving to Rockford’s southwest side Monday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s COVID SHIELD testing site is on the move: you’ve been able to get a saliva test at the University of Illinois College of Medicine. But starting Monday, the testing site will switch to Providence Baptist Church. The CDC uses its Social Vulnerability Index...
WIFR
UW Health hosted employee picnic
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UW Health leaders showed their appreciation and dedication to their employee’s by offering them a free lunch. The picnic was located at the State St. campus Wednesday afternoon, with free food that ranged from pulled pork sandwiches to burgers. This was the first time in...
WIFR
Pecatonica man killed in school bus crash identified
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Pecatonica man killed Monday in a crash involving a Winnebago School District bus, is identified. Jericho Porter, 20, was the front seat passenger in a car that investigators say rear-ended a stopped school bus. He was wearing his seat belt at the time. Porter...
Rockford high schooler earns perfect ACT score
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Auburn High School senior accomplished something fewer than half of a percent of ACT test takers do each year; He earned a perfect score. Sinecio Morales got a 36 on the exam. Less than 6,000 students got a perfect score on the ACT in 2020, according to Best Colleges. Sincecio […]
WIFR
SHIELD testing site moving to Providence Baptist Church in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The SHIELD Illinois community COVID-19 testing site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, 1601 Parkview Ave., is closing on Friday, Sept. 23, but another site is opening on the west side of Rockford. Providence Baptist Church, 2209 Clifton Avenue, will offer free PCR testing...
Poplar Grove man charged in drunk-driving crash
HARLEM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A Poplar Grove man has been charged with DUI after allegedly slamming his Ford F-150 into a car, seriously injuring the driver. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Dobner, 34, was traveling westbound on Route 173 when he disobeyed the traffic light at the intersection of Belvidere Road […]
Rochelle News-Leader
28-year-old Rochelle woman named as victim of Sunday fire
ROCHELLE — On Wednesday morning, the Rochelle Police Department released the name of the female victim of a Sunday morning house fire in town. Devin K. Gibbons, 28, of Rochelle passed away as a result of the incident. RPD Chief Eric Higby declined to comment further on the matter...
Plainfield community rallies behind ISU students hit by car while leaving Normal pub
A north suburban community has been rallying behind two ISU students who were hit by a car while leaving a pub.
WIFR
Dairyhäus in Rockton to stay open into fall
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A summer favorite in the Rockton area will remain open into the fall season. Owner Brent Murray shared the announcement Wednesday via Facebook, asking the question “What if Dairyhäus didn’t close this season?”. The Dairyhäus, located at 113 E. Main Street, features homemade...
WIFR
Winnebago County explain to residents how they can receive a free Ring Doorbell
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County leaders hope their new safety initiative that uses Ring Doorbells promises residents peace of mind, while helping area law enforcement fight crime. Tuesday night, dozens of community members gathered to learn how they can get their hands on one of the 677 the county is offering.
Cherry Valley Police welcomes first comfort dog
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A black Labrador named Stormy is Cherry Valley Police Department’s first comfort dog. Stormy is 4-years-old and is a former shelter dog. She was trained as a therapy dog, according to the department, and had some training with inmates inside a Florida jail. Two handlers will work with Stormy during […]
Rockford bridge could close without $14M repairs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members are considering their options to pay for renovations to an important bridge used by 6,900 cars every day. Engineering experts say more than $14 million will be needed to perform needed repairs to the 15th Avenue bridge or it will close within the next decade. City engineers […]
Shooting at Days Inn in Cherry Valley, suspect arrested
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A person was shot at the Days Inn, at 220 S. Lyford Road, Tuesday night and the suspect has been arrested, according to police. Cherry Valley Police responded to the hotel around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and said the victim had been shot in the parking lot and […]
Central Illinois Proud
3 arrested for LaSalle County burglary
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals in relation to a burglary Sunday. According to a sheriff’s office press release, deputies initially responded to a burglary in progress near the 3000 block of E 18th Road at approximately 11:16 p.m.
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Creates a Reserve Fund in the Event of an Emergency or Disaster
The Rock Falls City Council met in regular session last Tuesday evening and made quick work of a rather lite agenda. One ordinance that came up for second reading and adoption was the authorizing of the sale of a 2014 Ford Interceptor Utility Vehicle and a 1995 United Cargo Trailer. Another ordinance was amended relating to the Rock Falls municipal code for Fire Lane Designation for certain city streets.
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Seriously Injured in Semi Rollover
Just after 8:00 am Friday morning, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 4600 block of North Silver Creek Rd in reference to an overturned semi-truck/dump trailer. An investigation revealed a Mack semi-truck loaded with ag lime, being driven by 78-year-old Roger Watts of Oregon failed to reduce speed while navigating a curve in the roadway. The truck/trailer was unable to maintain control and overturned.
17 Highcrest homes flooded, residents petition for stormwater improvements
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of Rockford Township residents are asking for help after their homes were damaged by stormwater. Paula Lawson, who lives in the 4200 block of Highcrest Road, woke up to a flooded basement on Sept. 11, and noticed water coming in through the floor. She spent the next several days wading […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several emergency personnel were working a scene in Machesney Park
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
