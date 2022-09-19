The Sandwich School District had to keep students indoors during a police search in the area near school buildings Wednesday morning. According to a message sent to families by Superintendent Tom Sodaro, the Sandwich Police Department had contacted the school district at around 8:30 to say that officers were attempting to apprehend a suspect and recommended that students be kept indoors. The district says the situation was resolved just after nine.

