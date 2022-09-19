ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillman Valley, IL

WSPY NEWS

Sandwich students kept indoors during police search Wednesday morning

The Sandwich School District had to keep students indoors during a police search in the area near school buildings Wednesday morning. According to a message sent to families by Superintendent Tom Sodaro, the Sandwich Police Department had contacted the school district at around 8:30 to say that officers were attempting to apprehend a suspect and recommended that students be kept indoors. The district says the situation was resolved just after nine.
SANDWICH, IL
WIFR

SHIELD testing site moving to Rockford’s southwest side Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s COVID SHIELD testing site is on the move: you’ve been able to get a saliva test at the University of Illinois College of Medicine. But starting Monday, the testing site will switch to Providence Baptist Church. The CDC uses its Social Vulnerability Index...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

UW Health hosted employee picnic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UW Health leaders showed their appreciation and dedication to their employee’s by offering them a free lunch. The picnic was located at the State St. campus Wednesday afternoon, with free food that ranged from pulled pork sandwiches to burgers. This was the first time in...
ROCKFORD, IL
Government
WIFR

Pecatonica man killed in school bus crash identified

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Pecatonica man killed Monday in a crash involving a Winnebago School District bus, is identified. Jericho Porter, 20, was the front seat passenger in a car that investigators say rear-ended a stopped school bus. He was wearing his seat belt at the time. Porter...
PECATONICA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford high schooler earns perfect ACT score

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Auburn High School senior accomplished something fewer than half of a percent of ACT test takers do each year; He earned a perfect score. Sinecio Morales got a 36 on the exam. Less than 6,000 students got a perfect score on the ACT in 2020, according to Best Colleges. Sincecio […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

SHIELD testing site moving to Providence Baptist Church in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The SHIELD Illinois community COVID-19 testing site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, 1601 Parkview Ave., is closing on Friday, Sept. 23, but another site is opening on the west side of Rockford. Providence Baptist Church, 2209 Clifton Avenue, will offer free PCR testing...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Poplar Grove man charged in drunk-driving crash

HARLEM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A Poplar Grove man has been charged with DUI after allegedly slamming his Ford F-150 into a car, seriously injuring the driver. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Dobner, 34, was traveling westbound on Route 173 when he disobeyed the traffic light at the intersection of Belvidere Road […]
POPLAR GROVE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

28-year-old Rochelle woman named as victim of Sunday fire

ROCHELLE — On Wednesday morning, the Rochelle Police Department released the name of the female victim of a Sunday morning house fire in town. Devin K. Gibbons, 28, of Rochelle passed away as a result of the incident. RPD Chief Eric Higby declined to comment further on the matter...
ROCHELLE, IL
WIFR

Dairyhäus in Rockton to stay open into fall

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A summer favorite in the Rockton area will remain open into the fall season. Owner Brent Murray shared the announcement Wednesday via Facebook, asking the question “What if Dairyhäus didn’t close this season?”. The Dairyhäus, located at 113 E. Main Street, features homemade...
ROCKTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cherry Valley Police welcomes first comfort dog

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A black Labrador named Stormy is Cherry Valley Police Department’s first comfort dog. Stormy is 4-years-old and is a former shelter dog. She was trained as a therapy dog, according to the department, and had some training with inmates inside a Florida jail. Two handlers will work with Stormy during […]
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford bridge could close without $14M repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members are considering their options to pay for renovations to an important bridge used by 6,900 cars every day. Engineering experts say more than $14 million will be needed to perform needed repairs to the 15th Avenue bridge or it will close within the next decade. City engineers […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

3 arrested for LaSalle County burglary

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals in relation to a burglary Sunday. According to a sheriff’s office press release, deputies initially responded to a burglary in progress near the 3000 block of E 18th Road at approximately 11:16 p.m.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls Creates a Reserve Fund in the Event of an Emergency or Disaster

The Rock Falls City Council met in regular session last Tuesday evening and made quick work of a rather lite agenda. One ordinance that came up for second reading and adoption was the authorizing of the sale of a 2014 Ford Interceptor Utility Vehicle and a 1995 United Cargo Trailer. Another ordinance was amended relating to the Rock Falls municipal code for Fire Lane Designation for certain city streets.
ROCK FALLS, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Seriously Injured in Semi Rollover

Just after 8:00 am Friday morning, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 4600 block of North Silver Creek Rd in reference to an overturned semi-truck/dump trailer. An investigation revealed a Mack semi-truck loaded with ag lime, being driven by 78-year-old Roger Watts of Oregon failed to reduce speed while navigating a curve in the roadway. The truck/trailer was unable to maintain control and overturned.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several emergency personnel were working a scene in Machesney Park

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL

