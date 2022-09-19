Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Prentiss County woman returns to pursuing dreams at NEMCC
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County woman is proof that it is never too late to pursue your dreams. JaLisa Estes is the new Information System Technology (IST) Instructor at North East Mississippi Community College. The 33-year-old dropped out of high school at the age of 17, got married, and raised her family. When she was 30, she decided to get her GED through a program at NEMCC.
Franklin County Times
RHS Marching Hundred hosts Northwest Alabama Classic
The RHS Marching Hundred will host the annual Northwest Alabama Marching Classic band competition Sept. 24 at the Russellville High School stadium. “It’s an opportunity for the students to see groups they might not normally get to watch perform,” explained RHS Marching Hundred Band Director Jeremy Willis – who added that hosting a competition, compared going to one, is “very different.”
Mississippi school teacher takes spins and wins on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
A Mississippi school teacher took a spin on the game show “Wheel of Fortune” and walked away with more than $68,000 in cash and prizes. The Northeast Daily Journal reports that Ashlee Martin, 37, an elementary school teacher at Marietta Elementary School was featured on Monday night’s episode of the popular game show.
Franklin County Times
GFWC Book Lovers Study Club Plans Wellness/Breast Cancer Walk
The first meeting of the GFWC Book Lovers Study Club for the 2022-2023 calendar year was held Sept. 8 at the Russellville First Baptist Church Green Room. Members were asked to wear their favorite team colors. Tables were decorated for Auburn University, University of Alabama, University of North Alabama, Russellville High School Tigers and more. The refreshments – chicken fingers, chips, dips, candy and drinks – were served in tailgate fashion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullman High School unveils 2022 homecoming court
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman High School homecoming game is set for Sept. 23 against the Mortimer Jordan Blue Devils. The 2022 CHS Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime, and the homecoming court has been confirmed.The Freshman Homecoming Court includes Sadie Robinson and Darcy Hall.The Sophomore Homecoming Court includes Bella Caretti and AliceAnn Kontogeorge.The Junior Homecoming Court includes Lane McLeod and Saley Winn.The Senior Homecoming Court includes Kathryn Dueland, Mimi Lunsford, Anna Beth Mauldin, Katia Peterson and Lindsey Skinner.
wtva.com
Lockdown at Tupelo High School lifted
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Wednesday morning following a bomb threat. According to the school district, the lockdown happened at approximately 8:00. Students and staff were evacuated. School administrators and Tupelo Police are searching the grounds.
Thousands of North Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears
Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride.
WAFF
City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Booneville shooting suspect captured seven months later
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured a suspect wanted in connection with a January shooting. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said marshals arrested Sentrale Friar on Wednesday in Alcorn County. Police sought Friar for the Jan. 26 shooting at the August Circle Apartments in Booneville. He’s the third arrest made...
For the community: Chambers holds 2nd annual fall festival
CULLMAN, Ala. – Chambers Farm and Garden Supply held its second annual fall festival Saturday, continuing its effort to bring the community and its customers together. Judy Snead of Snead’s Farmhouse was an organizer of the event, which had a strong turnout for its first year and an even bigger showing this year. In all, 63 vendors set up booths with arts and crafts and food items for sale. There were plenty of kids’ activities, including face painting, bounce houses and a balloon artist. Eight different vendors brought animals to create a petting zoo with pigs, goats, ducks and chickens. Most of...
wtva.com
Porch camera caught moment when tree crashed into homes in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tree fell onto two homes Monday evening in Tupelo and a porch camera captured the moment. The homes, which are on Woodlawn Street, suffered serious damage. One home suffered damage to its roof and porch. The second home suffered fire damage after the tree pulled...
Sportsman Lake countywide yard sale a success
CULLMAN, Ala. – The beautiful blue sky, towering pines trees and moderate temperatures provided the perfect backdrop for the fall rendition of the Sportsman Lake countywide yard sale, a favorite among bargain shoppers near and far. The grounds of the park were covered by vendors in the former campsites, pavilions and pathways selling their wares. Perusing everything available, from custom woodworking, clothing, shoes, hospital equipment, home decorations and everything in between, shoppers walked the grounds of the park looking for good deals. Parking continued beyond the park grounds and deal finders walked along the road in search of the deal of the day. Sportsman Lake Park is operated by Cullman County Parks and Recreation and is open seven days a week. The park and walking trails are free with train rides, miniature golf, fishing, paddle boats and kayaks available for a fee. For more information, visit www.cullmancountyparks.com/sportsman.html. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Franklin County Times
Golden Tigers dominate East Limestone to stay atop region standings
The Russellville Golden Tigers continued their hot streak in football region play by taking down the East Limestone Indians 52-7 for a home win Friday night. RHS has won three consecutive games to improve to 3-2 on the season and 3-0 in Class 5A, Region 8. The Golden Tigers outgained ELHS 472-237 in total yards, with Conner Warhurst rushing for 186 on 12 carries to help lead the way to victory. Harrison Burch added 120 yards passing, and TJ King had two receptions for 67 yards.
Alabama father arrested following 6-year investigation into child with skull fractures
A Lawrence County man has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse six years later, after a lengthy investigation revealed multiple skull fractures, according to authorities.
wtva.com
Pontotoc County supervisor arraigned on drug charges
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge formally arraigned a member of the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors on drug charges. District 5 Supervisor Dan McKnight is officially charged with the alleged possession of between 2 to 10 grams of methamphetamine. His arraignment was held this week in Lee County. State...
wtva.com
Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
wtva.com
Tupelo Airport to bring in third-party to audit safety measures
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Airport Authority Board voted Tuesday afternoon to audit the airport's security measures. This means a third-party will review safety measures at the Tupelo Regional Airport. Airport Director Joseph Wheeler said the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) conducts an annual inspection and the airport has received...
wtva.com
Teenager arrested for shooting death of another teenager in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested a teenager for the weekend shooting death of another teenager in Pontotoc County. The incident happened Saturday night, Sept. 17. Matthew Westmoreland, 17, was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane in the Toccopola community. Pontotoc County...
Dog owner faces second manslaughter indictment after Red Bay woman dies from injuries
An Alabama dog owner is facing a second manslaughter indictment and Emily's Law violation after the death of a Red Bay woman following a dog attack.
Mississippi woman turns $10 into half-a-million dollars with Mississippi Lottery scratch-off win
A Mississippi woman turned $10 into half-a-million dollars with the purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Officials with the Mississippi Lottery said the woman from Saltillo won $500,000 on a $10 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game. The scratch-off game was purchased from a store on Barnes Crossing Road in...
Comments / 0