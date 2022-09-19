ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

packinsider.com

4-Star SF Dennis Parker Includes NC State in Final 5 Schools

4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’6″/175) has revealed his Final 5 schools, and NC State made the cut along with Georgetown, Missouri, Oklahoma State, and USC. After taking an Official Visit to Missouri this upcoming weekend, Parker will have taken Official Visits to all 5 schools. Parker took his Official to NC State on the weekend of September 9th.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll

Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Head coach Mike Elko talks Duke’s 3-0 start, upcoming matchup with Jayhawks

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke heads to Lawrence, Kansas for a matchup with the Jayhawks on Saturday. Duke’s 3-0 record is the school’s best start to the season since 2018 when it started 4-0. After scoring on its opening drive against North Carolina A&T, Duke is now 13-1 when scoring a touchdown on its opening possession since the start of the 2017 season.
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Duke basketball coaches visit three prospects at Overtime Elite

The Duke basketball coaching staff took to the road to visit three intriguing prospects. Overtime Elite continues to churn out interesting prospects and the Duke basketball program is taking notice as the coaching staff made the trip to Atlanta to get an up close look at some future Blue Devils, according to multiple reports.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils heat up pursuit of top-ranked recruit

Last week, Lake Highlands (Texas) shooting guard Tre Johnson jumped two spots to No. 1 among his 2024 peers in the eyes of 247Sports, received a visit from Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari, and took an official visit to Texas. Perhaps all of that action prompted Duke basketball ...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Mack Brown gives Injury Report following Tar Heels Bye Week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Football Head Coach Mack Brown told media on Monday morning that Offensive Tackle Spencer Rolland and Defensive Tackle Myles Murphy practiced last week and will be available for Saturday’s match-up with Notre Dame. Meanwhile, Wide Receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Social district interest spreading across central NC

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Since the state legislature passed HB 890 in Sept. 2021 allowing for social districts, interest has grown for the idea in larger cities across central North Carolina. It has been one month since Raleigh leaders implemented its first pilot social district area where people can...
RALEIGH, NC
WSLS

POW: Martinsville’s Jahmal Jones scampers to Week 4 honors

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville welcomed Dan River Friday night with a chance to be 3-0 for the first time since 2016, and senior running back Jahmal Jones made sure there would be no doubt in the outcome. The three-time VHSL state track champion rushed for 318 yards on just...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Chow Downtown starts Tuesday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting on Tuesday, you can catch some food and drink specials at some of the best restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Chow Downtown is a way to encourage more people to visit downtown Greensboro and support local businesses. Organizers say the event is about showcasing the variety downtown Greensboro has to offer. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Book Talk To Highlight NC’s First African American Woman To Practice Law

SMITHFIELD – A path-breaking attorney and judge in Greensboro, NC, will be the topic of a book talk at the Johnston County Heritage Center in Smithfield on Thursday, September 29, at 7:00 pm. Historian Virginia L. Summey of Winston-Salem will discuss her book, The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism Within the Courts (University of Georgia Press, 2022).
SMITHFIELD, NC
cbs17

Hurricane names and how they are selected

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We have learned to expect the unexpected with this year’s tropical hurricane season. In June, it started off hot with three named storms within the first six weeks of the season, outpacing a normal year by nearly one month. And then… crickets. Hurricane...
RALEIGH, NC

