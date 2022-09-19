Read full article on original website
ACC’s choice to leave Greensboro says a lot about what league is now — big business
Greensboro was good enough for the ACC for six decades, but the people in charge have decided it is not good enough for a seventh, as N&O columnist Luke DeCock writes.
packinsider.com
4-Star SF Dennis Parker Includes NC State in Final 5 Schools
4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’6″/175) has revealed his Final 5 schools, and NC State made the cut along with Georgetown, Missouri, Oklahoma State, and USC. After taking an Official Visit to Missouri this upcoming weekend, Parker will have taken Official Visits to all 5 schools. Parker took his Official to NC State on the weekend of September 9th.
cbs17
Is NC State’s Dave Doeren thinking UConn is a trap game this weekend?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University left 14 points on the field Saturday, and today at his weekly press conference, head coach Dave Doeren said the Wolfpack has to do better. Is this week’s game against the University of Connecticut a trap game?. How much did...
Local state champion wrestler commits to NC State
Louie Gill won a state championship at Hickory his freshman year and in two years in the Hornets' program, went 72-7.
cbs17
Shaw University head coach Adrian Jones celebrates first win for the Bears
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Shaw Bears handed Bowie State their first loss in conference play and head coach Adrian Jones picked up his first win over a ranked opponent Saturday—but the season is just getting started. Coach knows it’s just one win and they need to refocus...
NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll
Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
cbs17
Head coach Mike Elko talks Duke’s 3-0 start, upcoming matchup with Jayhawks
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke heads to Lawrence, Kansas for a matchup with the Jayhawks on Saturday. Duke’s 3-0 record is the school’s best start to the season since 2018 when it started 4-0. After scoring on its opening drive against North Carolina A&T, Duke is now 13-1 when scoring a touchdown on its opening possession since the start of the 2017 season.
packinsider.com
NC State Makes 4-Star SG Davin Crosby Jr.’s Final 4…Commitment Coming Saturday
Fresh off of his Official Visit to NC State, 4-Star 2023 Shooting Guard Davin Cosby Jr. (6’5″/185) has trimmed his list to 4 schools (NC State, Alabama, Virginia and Wake Forest), and will be announcing which school he will be committing to this Saturday, September 24th. Rivals ranks...
Duke basketball coaches visit three prospects at Overtime Elite
The Duke basketball coaching staff took to the road to visit three intriguing prospects. Overtime Elite continues to churn out interesting prospects and the Duke basketball program is taking notice as the coaching staff made the trip to Atlanta to get an up close look at some future Blue Devils, according to multiple reports.
Blue Devils heat up pursuit of top-ranked recruit
Last week, Lake Highlands (Texas) shooting guard Tre Johnson jumped two spots to No. 1 among his 2024 peers in the eyes of 247Sports, received a visit from Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari, and took an official visit to Texas. Perhaps all of that action prompted Duke basketball ...
cbs17
Mack Brown gives Injury Report following Tar Heels Bye Week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Football Head Coach Mack Brown told media on Monday morning that Offensive Tackle Spencer Rolland and Defensive Tackle Myles Murphy practiced last week and will be available for Saturday’s match-up with Notre Dame. Meanwhile, Wide Receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green,...
cbs17
Wake Tech plans new campus in Apex, pending a $353 million bond on the ballot
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Tech has released its plans for a new campus in western Wake County and it all hinges on whether voters approve a bond that’ll be on the November ballot. On Wednesday, county leaders were able to get a look at the 34-acre site...
cbs17
Social district interest spreading across central NC
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Since the state legislature passed HB 890 in Sept. 2021 allowing for social districts, interest has grown for the idea in larger cities across central North Carolina. It has been one month since Raleigh leaders implemented its first pilot social district area where people can...
WSLS
POW: Martinsville’s Jahmal Jones scampers to Week 4 honors
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville welcomed Dan River Friday night with a chance to be 3-0 for the first time since 2016, and senior running back Jahmal Jones made sure there would be no doubt in the outcome. The three-time VHSL state track champion rushed for 318 yards on just...
Chow Downtown starts Tuesday in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting on Tuesday, you can catch some food and drink specials at some of the best restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Chow Downtown is a way to encourage more people to visit downtown Greensboro and support local businesses. Organizers say the event is about showcasing the variety downtown Greensboro has to offer. […]
UNC’s cancer hospital renamed for leader whose ‘relentless drive’ made it possible
The hospital that serves patients from across North Carolina has a new name.
jocoreport.com
Book Talk To Highlight NC’s First African American Woman To Practice Law
SMITHFIELD – A path-breaking attorney and judge in Greensboro, NC, will be the topic of a book talk at the Johnston County Heritage Center in Smithfield on Thursday, September 29, at 7:00 pm. Historian Virginia L. Summey of Winston-Salem will discuss her book, The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism Within the Courts (University of Georgia Press, 2022).
cbs17
Missing. Murdered. Unsolved: Family offers $5,000 reward to find Tonita Brooks
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Tonita Michelle Brooks loves to walk. She walks all over Durham. Although she has a limp from a childhood surgery, she never let that slow her down. “She was giving, she was kind. She could talk to anybody — that is the Tonita I know,” said her brother Michael Brooks.
cbs17
Hurricane names and how they are selected
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We have learned to expect the unexpected with this year’s tropical hurricane season. In June, it started off hot with three named storms within the first six weeks of the season, outpacing a normal year by nearly one month. And then… crickets. Hurricane...
