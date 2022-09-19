EUGENE, Ore. -- The first floor of an apartment building in southern Eugene may be a total loss after a fire today, according to Eugene Springfield Fire. Eugene police and ESF were called to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Oak Street at about 1 p.m. on September 19. Upon arrival, they found an active fire in a first-floor apartment that was quickly spreading to other apartments and outside. Residents had evacuated, and the fire was able to be put out in about five minutes once crews were on scene, according to ESF Battalion Chief Mike Barnebey.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO