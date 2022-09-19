ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

kezi.com

Sutherlin police arrest suspicious individuals after report from neighborhood

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two individuals were arrested early Wednesday morning after their suspicious vehicle and behavior was reported by a resident, Sutherlin Police Department said. According to Sutherlin police, they received a call about a suspicious vehicle and suspect at about 5:40 a.m. on September 21. Police say they were...
SUTHERLIN, OR
kpic

Sutherlin PD arrest two suspects in theft/burglary investigation

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Sutherlin Police arrested two individuals Wednesday, September 21st for burglary and theft after a call of suspicious activity. At around 5:40 a.m. police received a call about a suspicious vehicle and a suspicious subject in the area of 1200 E Central Avenue. The suspect was...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC

Roseburg Police cited a man for drinking in public, on Tuesday. A report from Roseburg Police said at 10:30 a.m. the 41-year old from Eugene was passed out in front of a business in the 2200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. The suspect had a half empty fifth of alcohol, and reportedly admitted to drinking. He was released after the citation was issued.
ROSEBURG, OR
Roseburg, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Roseburg, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT INCIDENT

A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident early Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 6:00 a.m. the 48-year allegedly started a fire at her house in the 3300 block of Northwest Broad Street, which Roseburg firefighters responded to. About an hour later, she allegedly ran around the neighborhood wearing only pajama bottoms and a bra. The suspect was yelling incessantly and reportedly starting throwing rocks at children waiting for a school bus.
ROSEBURG, OR
KXL

Grants Pass Police Officer Shoots Man

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass Police Officer shot a man Monday night. Police say the officer was responding to a report of suspicious activity in a city park when he shot the man. The officer is now on leave. State Police is investigating what happened.
Klamath Alerts

MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR

Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kpic

Use of force investigation of Cottage Grove Police ongoing

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — KVAL continues following the investigation into the use of force by Cottage Grove police officers earlier this month. Last week, 26-year-old Alexander Harrelson pleaded "No Contest" to the charge of resisting arrest. Our newsroom spoke to his mother on Monday, who says she's angry and...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kezi.com

Roseburg man arrested for several charges following armed standoff

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A Roseburg man is facing several charges following an armed standoff with police on Saturday night. 40-year-old Jeff Reece is in Douglas County Jail under charges of reckless driving, felon in possession of firearm, unlawful possession, attempt to elude and reckless endangering. Roseburg Police said around 9:00...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Hwy 38 crash in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — One person died from injuries suffered in a crash on Sunday, the Oregon State Police reported. Another person suffered critical injuries. Around 1:35 p.m. on September 18, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
iheart.com

Illegal Marijuana Grow Near Grants Pass Shutdown

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon. Located on the property...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kptv.com

Passenger dies, driver critically injured in Douglas County crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 58 in Douglas County, according to Oregon State Police. Just after 1:30 p.m., on Sunday, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 53. OSP said an investigation revealed the driver of a Toyota Prius was westbound when they lost control on a curve. The car then left the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Semi-truck carrying paint products crashes on I-5

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A semi truck and trailer carrying paint products has crashed blocking the northbound right lane on Interstate 5 near Glendale, OR. The Oregon Department of Transportation says to expect congestion and delays as back-up behind the crash is reportedly five miles. ODOT says crews are...
GLENDALE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENT

A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged assault incident on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 5:30 p.m. 32-year old Kathlin Peterson allegedly broke a cane over a victim’s head, spit on him and barricaded herself in the victim’s bathroom in the 2700 block of West Jay Avenue. The victim reportedly told Peterson to leave but she refused. Peterson allegedly spit on two officers and a doctor prior to being taken into custody.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Eugene apartment seriously damaged after fire

EUGENE, Ore. -- The first floor of an apartment building in southern Eugene may be a total loss after a fire today, according to Eugene Springfield Fire. Eugene police and ESF were called to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Oak Street at about 1 p.m. on September 19. Upon arrival, they found an active fire in a first-floor apartment that was quickly spreading to other apartments and outside. Residents had evacuated, and the fire was able to be put out in about five minutes once crews were on scene, according to ESF Battalion Chief Mike Barnebey.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Park maintenance briefly closing Fir Grove Park play area

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The play structure at Fir Grove Park will be closed through 5 p.m. Wednesday for maintenance. The play structure closed Monday afternoon to allow a subcontractor to replace the poured-in-place rubber surfacing. The warranty work was expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Monday. The play...
ROSEBURG, OR

