Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Cleveland Guardians called up the next Michael Brantley
The Cleveland Guardians have called up Will Brennan. The Cleveland Guardians are once again calling up a rookie to round out the roster heading into the final two weeks of the season. Will Brennan, one of the Guardians’ best prospects in the outfield, will join the club for the foreseeable future.
numberfire.com
Jake Cave joining Twins' bench Wednesday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The lefty-hitting Cave will take a seat versus the Royals' southpaw. Nick Gordon will move to left field in place of Cave and hit fifth while Jermaine Palacios enters the order to play second base and bat seventh.
numberfire.com
Yu Chang sitting Wednesday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Chase Anderson and the Cincinnati Reds. Triston Casas will replace Chang on first base and bat sixth. Chang started the previous three games. Casas has a $2,300 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project...
Math, time working against Sox after loss to Guardians
Fans at Guaranteed Rate Field began heading for the exits after Guardians outfielder Myles Straw drove a go-ahead, two-run double into the left field corner in the 11th inning Tuesday. After three more runs had scored, boos from the remaining White Sox fans in the announced crowd of 23,243 echoed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
White Sox take home losing streak into matchup against the Guardians
LINE: Guardians -138, White Sox +116; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox aim to end their three-game home skid with a win over the Cleveland Guardians. Chicago is 76-73 overall and 35-39 in home games. The White Sox have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .392.
Guardians pitcher wants to 'close this thing out'
The Cleveland Guardians are in the midst of a dominant stretch of baseball. They've won 12 of their last 15 games, with four of those wins coming against a divisional opponent in the Minnesota Twins. The Guardians are as confident as ever heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
numberfire.com
Matt Thaiss taking seat Thursday in Angels' matinee
Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Thaiss went 0-for-8 with three walks and five strikeouts over the last four games. Kurt Suzuki will catch for Michael Lorenzen and bat seventh on Thursday afternoon.
MLB・
FOX Sports
Rangers and Angels meet to decide series winner
Los Angeles Angels (65-84, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (64-84, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.84 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 159 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -144, Angels +123; over/under is 8...
RELATED PEOPLE
GAME UPDATES: How Angels Beat Rangers Tuesday
Texas starts a three-game home series with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
MLB・
Wallner's 2 RBI isn't enough to prevent another Twins loss in Kansas City
The Forest Lake native also collected two hits in a 5-2 loss.
numberfire.com
Jesus Aguilar joining Baltimore bench Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers. Aguilar will yield the designated hitter role to Adley Rutschman on Wednesday while Robinson Chirinos catches for Jordan Lyles. Rutschman will hit second and Chirinos will round out the bottom of Baltimore's order.
FOX Sports
Rookie Jameson sharp as D-backs split twinbill with Dodgers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader. The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dodgerblue.com
Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: 8 Right-Handed Batters In Lineup To Face Madison Bumgarner
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an error-filled day but still managed to split their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and now look to clinch a series win. With Madison Bumgarner on the mound, the Dodgers lineup features just one left-handed batter in Freddie Freeman. Miguel Vargas makes a second consecutive start in left field, which again pushes Trayce Thompson to center field, and Hanser Alberto is at third base in lieu of Max Muncy.
Yardbarker
Rangers bounce back to defeat Angels
Adolis Garcia drove in two runs and Josh H. Smith launched a home run and had two RBIs on Wednesday to help power the Texas Rangers to a 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels in Arlington, Texas. Leody Taveras provided some insurance with a two-run single in the eighth...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong handling shortstop position for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. DeJong will operate at shortstop after Tommy Edman was moved to second base and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Blake Snell, our models project DeJong to score 8.4 FanDuel...
MLB
Here are the upcoming free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP Anthony Bass (club option), RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. Picking up Bass’ $3 million option seems like an easy call for the Blue...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas City Royals Fire President of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore
Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman announced Wednesday afternoon at a press conference that the club had relieved longtime leader of their front office, Dayton Moore, of his duties, effective immediately. J.J. Piccollo is the Royals new head of baseball operations.
FanSided
285K+
Followers
539K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1