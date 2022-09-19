ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 0

Related
urbnlivn.com

Three-bedroom modern oasis in Washington Park

Situated in Seattle’s desirable Washington Park neighborhood, 1423 McGilvra Blvd. E is on the market. The three-bedroom, 3,100-square-foot modern contemporary home offers custom everything and ample architectural intrigue across two floors. Entering the home, you’re immediately greeted by dramatic lines, soaring 18-foot ceilings and walls of glass. Meticulously crafted...
SEATTLE, WA
liveineverett.com

Worth Leaving Town For: Downtown Snohomish Vintage Treasure Finds

Downtown Snohomish, Antique Capital of the Northwest, is a whole vibe. Charming historic storefronts are filled with objects from different eras -- items that are like catnip for bohemians who like to upcycle, repurpose, and/or add a touch of quality vintage furniture into their homes. My wife and I sometimes...
SNOHOMISH, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Welcome back, Huskies!

Easing into (more) normal life at our lovely Tacoma campus. As the Editor-in-Chief of the on campus newspaper, The Ledger, it is my joy and pleasure to welcome you back to campus!. Here at The Ledger, we strive to keep you in the know of all things happening on campus,...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
seattlegreenlaker.com

Send off Summer with Flare – the Luminata is Back!

On September 24, Green Lake will again become a fantasy landscape alight with hundreds of lanterns to celebrate the autumnal equinox, the tipping point between summer and fall, light and dark. On the autumnal equinox, the Sun is directly above the equator, and day and night are the same lengths. It is traditionally a time to celebrate the harvest and wind down into winter’s rest for the following year.
SEATTLE, WA
sunset.com

These Seattle Empty-Nesters Turned Their Dysfunctional Craftsman Into a Modern Bungalow

“It always starts with something small,” laughs Alix Day. At least that’s how a recent kitchen remodel began in a cozy bungalow within the Wallingford neighborhood of Seattle. Its longtime owners—two empty nesters who’d lived in the house for more than three decades—tapped the architect and interior designer when they were ready to update their dysfunctional Craftsman, thanks to newfound space and time due to two grown kids out of the house.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Aquarium#Library#Cute Animals#Linus College#Uwt#The Tacoma Art Museum#Tam
KUOW

What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far

Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
SEATTLE, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Milgard Hall construction continues

Construction on the new Milgard Hall building continues. Construction continues on Milgard Hall, the newest building for the University of Washington Tacoma campus. Scheduled to be open to student and campus use in early 2023, the building is planned to be used for the Milgard School of Business as well as offer laboratory space to support the School of Engineering and Technology. Expanded space for the Global Innovation and Design Lab will also be.
TACOMA, WA
Eater

Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area

Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
southsoundmag.com

Sip & Savor: Burgers, IPAs, and Gin

Western Washington’s favorite burger food truck will be at Tacoma Night Market this weekend — and you won't want to miss it. Stacks Burgers features a lineup bursting with premium pasture-raised Northwest beef, Tillamook cheese, and your choice of homemade sauce. Consider trying the out-there “The King,” which includes peanut butter, raspberry jam, bacon, pickles, double beef, and arugula.
TACOMA, WA
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Renovated luxury condo in Belltown’s Banner Building

Located at the award-winning Banner Building, 80 Vine St. Unit 2600—an entertainer’s dream—is on the market. Situated in bustling Belltown, between Pike Place Market and the waterfront Olympic Sculpture Park, the one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home boasts the finest materials and a large, dynamic footprint. A recent reimagining...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Southern Kitchen's Recipe for Success

According to a 2021 National Restaurant Association report, nearly half of all restaurants are owned or co-owned by women, and about 45 percent of managers are women — both higher than most other industries. Gloria Martin said she never imagined she would one day become a business owner, much less a restaurateur. Since 1995, Martin has been operating Tacoma’s beloved and successful Southern Kitchen.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy