Read full article on original website
Related
urbnlivn.com
Three-bedroom modern oasis in Washington Park
Situated in Seattle’s desirable Washington Park neighborhood, 1423 McGilvra Blvd. E is on the market. The three-bedroom, 3,100-square-foot modern contemporary home offers custom everything and ample architectural intrigue across two floors. Entering the home, you’re immediately greeted by dramatic lines, soaring 18-foot ceilings and walls of glass. Meticulously crafted...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
liveineverett.com
Worth Leaving Town For: Downtown Snohomish Vintage Treasure Finds
Downtown Snohomish, Antique Capital of the Northwest, is a whole vibe. Charming historic storefronts are filled with objects from different eras -- items that are like catnip for bohemians who like to upcycle, repurpose, and/or add a touch of quality vintage furniture into their homes. My wife and I sometimes...
thetacomaledger.com
Welcome back, Huskies!
Easing into (more) normal life at our lovely Tacoma campus. As the Editor-in-Chief of the on campus newspaper, The Ledger, it is my joy and pleasure to welcome you back to campus!. Here at The Ledger, we strive to keep you in the know of all things happening on campus,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seattlegreenlaker.com
Send off Summer with Flare – the Luminata is Back!
On September 24, Green Lake will again become a fantasy landscape alight with hundreds of lanterns to celebrate the autumnal equinox, the tipping point between summer and fall, light and dark. On the autumnal equinox, the Sun is directly above the equator, and day and night are the same lengths. It is traditionally a time to celebrate the harvest and wind down into winter’s rest for the following year.
Eater
One of LA’s Favorite Korean Barbecue Restaurants Opens its First PNW Location in Lynnwood
Baekjong Korean Barbecue, a restaurant that’s been hailed as Los Angeles’ best KBBQ chain, opened its first West Coast location outside of Southern California in Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall on September 19. The restaurant, the chain’s eighth, was originally planned to open in July, but the opening was delayed substantially.
sunset.com
These Seattle Empty-Nesters Turned Their Dysfunctional Craftsman Into a Modern Bungalow
“It always starts with something small,” laughs Alix Day. At least that’s how a recent kitchen remodel began in a cozy bungalow within the Wallingford neighborhood of Seattle. Its longtime owners—two empty nesters who’d lived in the house for more than three decades—tapped the architect and interior designer when they were ready to update their dysfunctional Craftsman, thanks to newfound space and time due to two grown kids out of the house.
Tri-City Herald
The best brunch in Washington is served at this cafe and bakery, Yelp says. Here’s why
The best brunch spot in Washington serves Hawaiian dishes and pastries, according to a new list by Yelp. Yelp released the “top reviewed brunch spot in every state” on Sept. 19, and Patrick’s Cafe & Bakery in Seattle was a top contender in the state. To find...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Washington Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
KUOW
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far
Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
thetacomaledger.com
Milgard Hall construction continues
Construction on the new Milgard Hall building continues. Construction continues on Milgard Hall, the newest building for the University of Washington Tacoma campus. Scheduled to be open to student and campus use in early 2023, the building is planned to be used for the Milgard School of Business as well as offer laboratory space to support the School of Engineering and Technology. Expanded space for the Global Innovation and Design Lab will also be.
Eater
Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area
Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southsoundmag.com
Sip & Savor: Burgers, IPAs, and Gin
Western Washington’s favorite burger food truck will be at Tacoma Night Market this weekend — and you won't want to miss it. Stacks Burgers features a lineup bursting with premium pasture-raised Northwest beef, Tillamook cheese, and your choice of homemade sauce. Consider trying the out-there “The King,” which includes peanut butter, raspberry jam, bacon, pickles, double beef, and arugula.
The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Fried Rice In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant has the best fried rice.
Eater
A Downtown Small Plates Restaurant Turns Into a Decadent Milkshake and Burger Bar
Outlier opened on Fourth Avenue in downtown Seattle in 2017 as a restaurant serving small plates from all over the world, ranging from braised pork sugo to rockfish bo ssam. Now, in a complete 180, it’s turning into a decadent burger and milkshake bar. Burgers include a standard option...
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
Tri-City Herald
The best city for coffee lovers? It’s not Seattle, new report shows
It appears the coffee capital of the country is changing, according to a new report. San Francisco — not Seattle — was named the best city in the U.S. for coffee lovers, according to WalletHub’s Sept. 21 study of 2022’s Best Coffee Cities in America. Seattle...
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night? (Updated!)
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
urbnlivn.com
Renovated luxury condo in Belltown’s Banner Building
Located at the award-winning Banner Building, 80 Vine St. Unit 2600—an entertainer’s dream—is on the market. Situated in bustling Belltown, between Pike Place Market and the waterfront Olympic Sculpture Park, the one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home boasts the finest materials and a large, dynamic footprint. A recent reimagining...
southsoundmag.com
Southern Kitchen's Recipe for Success
According to a 2021 National Restaurant Association report, nearly half of all restaurants are owned or co-owned by women, and about 45 percent of managers are women — both higher than most other industries. Gloria Martin said she never imagined she would one day become a business owner, much less a restaurateur. Since 1995, Martin has been operating Tacoma’s beloved and successful Southern Kitchen.
Comments / 0