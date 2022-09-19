Read full article on original website
'Team Grandpa' witnessed birth of South Effingham-Effingham football rivalry. What to know.
Follow Effingham high school football all season long at SavannahNow.com. Support our coverage of the Mustangs, Rebels and more by becoming a digital subscriber at SavannahNow.com/subscribenow. GUYTON — It’s Effingham County-South Effingham football week and the Mustangs' “team grandpa” Mike Harper doesn’t mind sitting down and spinning a few tales. ...
Prep Football Week 4 Recap: Predictions for Week 5 Games and new rankings
HILLSDALE COUNTY — Big upsets and major wins marked week four as a turning point for several teams in Hillsdale County. Let's take a look at the top performers from week four and see what lies ahead for each prep football team in week five. Before diving into our look at each team, let's take a look at the latest additions of the AP and Coaches' state rankings. ...
Friday’s High School Football Scores
GROVE CITY – Despite racking up 542 total yards on the night, Marysville dropped a 48–35 decision to host Grove City Friday. Monarchs were trailing 17–7 at the half, after which the two teams combined to score 59 second-half points, the Monarchs scoring two touchdowns in each of the final two quarters while the Greyhounds scored three TDs and added a field goal.
'Sign me up — I’m doing it.’ Girls play kicker, linebacker for high school football team
Tanner Berry and Paige Dill play different positions and have different football backgrounds, but each is excelling for Park Tudor High School.
