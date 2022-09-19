ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah Morning News

'Team Grandpa' witnessed birth of South Effingham-Effingham football rivalry. What to know.

GUYTON — It's Effingham County-South Effingham football week and the Mustangs' "team grandpa" Mike Harper doesn't mind sitting down and spinning a few tales.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
Hillsdale Daily News

Prep Football Week 4 Recap: Predictions for Week 5 Games and new rankings

HILLSDALE COUNTY — Big upsets and major wins marked week four as a turning point for several teams in Hillsdale County. Let's take a look at the top performers from week four and see what lies ahead for each prep football team in week five. Before diving into our look at each team, let's take a look at the latest additions of the AP and Coaches' state rankings.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
unioncountydailydigital.com

Friday's High School Football Scores

GROVE CITY – Despite racking up 542 total yards on the night, Marysville dropped a 48–35 decision to host Grove City Friday. Monarchs were trailing 17–7 at the half, after which the two teams combined to score 59 second-half points, the Monarchs scoring two touchdowns in each of the final two quarters while the Greyhounds scored three TDs and added a field goal.
GROVE CITY, OH
Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

