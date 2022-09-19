Read full article on original website
ND nursing conference gets new focus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nurses gathered from all over the state to finally meet in person for the North Dakota Nurses Association Annual Fall Conference at the Heritage Center in Bismarck. They’ve been forced to meet virtually for the past two years due to the pandemic, which also led them...
NDAD is committed to those with disabilities
NDAD is one of many organizations that provide services to those with disabilities, but there is one thing that separates them from the rest.
New citizens from across North Dakota celebrate naturalization
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There was a large group of accomplished people leaving NDSU’s Barry hall but they weren’t college students. They were 140 husbands, wives, brothers and sisters from all over North Dakota that walked out of the building as new citizens of the United States.
Burgum, MSI team to go Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians in Belcourt
Several topics were discussed including the need for a strong career and technical education (CTE) center, housing, transportation, tourism, the importance of teaching the Ojibwe language, health and wellbeing, and workforce needs.
Countries North Dakota imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries North Dakota imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with North Dakota. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
North Dakota Sheep Starter Flocks Announced
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Extension) – For the 14th year, North Dakota State University Extension and the North Dakota Lamb and Wool Producers Association offered North Dakota youth an opportunity to become involved in the sheep industry and build their own flock. Youth recipients for the Starter Flock Discounted Loan...
ND is the only state without voter registration
The only city in the state where voters have to complete registration to vote in city elections is Medora.
Health Department says raccoon brought into ND bar tested negative for rabies
MADDOCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Health and Human Services says a raccoon brought into a North Dakota bar last week has tested negative for rabies. A bartender at the Maddock Bar said she was serving drinks when a woman brought the animal in during happy hour. There were about 10 people in the bar at the time. the bartender asked the woman to leave, but instead she took the raccoon around to show another customer.
North Dakota Petroleum Council to hold annual meeting in Watford City this week
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Oil experts and industry leaders will be heading to Watford City this week for the state’s Petroleum Council’s annual meeting. The three-day event will feature appearances by Governor Doug Burgum and Lt. Governor Brent Sanford, as well as discussions on hot topics in the oilfield, like ESG and Carbon Sequestration. Chairman Lawrence Bender says the message this week will be one of high optimism.
Here Is Your Most Luxurious Bathroom North Dakota
We all have stress... and still to this day, one of the most relaxing ways. to wipe away, wash away, or wish away the worries, and pressures of the world... (And let's be real, may even be the only time to ourselves...) Is when we have those precious quiet moments...
Insight on electronic posting for 2022 hunting in North Dakota
Last fall saw the first year of electronic posting (eposting) in North Dakota. For most, it’s like the first time you shoot a rifle or call in a goose, it gets easier with time. Even so, there’s also a benefit to going back over the basics. It’s difficult...
Peak ‘leaf peeping’ season kicks off in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The fall equinox is Thursday and that means reds, oranges, and yellows will soon streak across North Dakota landscapes in one of Mother Nature’s greatest magic tricks. The changing colors can be seen in North Dakota now through mid-October, with October 5-21 the peak days...
North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out...
A conversation with the man who predicted $6 gas
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gas prices have fallen from historic highs earlier this year, but they’re still more than a dollar higher than they were a year ago today. Tuesday, Your News Leader spoke to someone who predicted historic high gas prices two years ago. Six-dollar gas. When Harold...
Devil Lake North Dakota Fishing Everything You Need to Know
Devils Lake, North Dakota, is a fishing mecca that is difficult to surpass. Some of the greatest walleye, perch, and pike fishing in the nation may be found at this lake on a rich grassland. Devils Lake offers everything you need, whether you’re searching for an amazing ice trip to catch monster perch or a summer trip to catch prize walleye. In this guide about Devil Lake North Dakota fishing, we are looking forward to sharing some useful tips with you.
Pen pals for 70 years: North Dakota woman tells of special bond with Queen Elizabeth II
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Park River, North Dakota is five thousand miles away from Buckingham Palace. But for the past 70 years, letters have brought Queen Elizabeth II and one North Dakota woman together. The queen was born on April 21, 1926. So was Park River’s Adele Hankey. “I...
North Dakota man free after admitting he mowed down 'Republican' teen over politics, records show
The North Dakota man who allegedly admitted to fatally striking a teenage pedestrian with his car because the pair had "a political argument" was released from jail on Tuesday after posting $50,000 bond, records show. Shannon Brandt, 41, spent just days in a Stutsman County Jail on criminal charges related...
Find Out If You Live Near A Meth Lab In North Dakota
You can type in your address and pinpoint the locations of former meth labs.
Bill Gates’ farmland purchase raises red flags
Essentially, Vogel says corporate agribusinesses do little to support local communities whereas family farms are the backbone of North Dakota.
Three projects awarded funds from Clean Sustainable Energy Authority; no more funds available
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has approved the remaining funds from the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority to be used for three projects. More than $15 million in grants were awarded Monday, with $10 million going towards the Liberty H2 Hub; $4.1 million for Project Phoenix, a plastic plant that uses methane as feedstock; and $1.1 million for Enerplus for using geothermal power for oil and gas production. The authority now has to wait for further funding from the upcoming legislative session, and Director Al Anderson said he hopes that comes sooner rather than later.
