ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

ND nursing conference gets new focus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nurses gathered from all over the state to finally meet in person for the North Dakota Nurses Association Annual Fall Conference at the Heritage Center in Bismarck. They’ve been forced to meet virtually for the past two years due to the pandemic, which also led them...
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

New citizens from across North Dakota celebrate naturalization

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There was a large group of accomplished people leaving NDSU’s Barry hall but they weren’t college students. They were 140 husbands, wives, brothers and sisters from all over North Dakota that walked out of the building as new citizens of the United States.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
voiceofalexandria.com

Countries North Dakota imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries North Dakota imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with North Dakota. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ECONOMY
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Sheep Starter Flocks Announced

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Extension) – For the 14th year, North Dakota State University Extension and the North Dakota Lamb and Wool Producers Association offered North Dakota youth an opportunity to become involved in the sheep industry and build their own flock. Youth recipients for the Starter Flock Discounted Loan...
AGRICULTURE
KFYR-TV

Health Department says raccoon brought into ND bar tested negative for rabies

MADDOCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Health and Human Services says a raccoon brought into a North Dakota bar last week has tested negative for rabies. A bartender at the Maddock Bar said she was serving drinks when a woman brought the animal in during happy hour. There were about 10 people in the bar at the time. the bartender asked the woman to leave, but instead she took the raccoon around to show another customer.
MADDOCK, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Petroleum Council to hold annual meeting in Watford City this week

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Oil experts and industry leaders will be heading to Watford City this week for the state’s Petroleum Council’s annual meeting. The three-day event will feature appearances by Governor Doug Burgum and Lt. Governor Brent Sanford, as well as discussions on hot topics in the oilfield, like ESG and Carbon Sequestration. Chairman Lawrence Bender says the message this week will be one of high optimism.
WATFORD CITY, ND
US 103.3

Here Is Your Most Luxurious Bathroom North Dakota

We all have stress... and still to this day, one of the most relaxing ways. to wipe away, wash away, or wish away the worries, and pressures of the world... (And let's be real, may even be the only time to ourselves...) Is when we have those precious quiet moments...
BISMARCK, ND
froggyweb.com

Insight on electronic posting for 2022 hunting in North Dakota

Last fall saw the first year of electronic posting (eposting) in North Dakota. For most, it’s like the first time you shoot a rifle or call in a goose, it gets easier with time. Even so, there’s also a benefit to going back over the basics. It’s difficult...
HOBBIES
KFYR-TV

Peak ‘leaf peeping’ season kicks off in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The fall equinox is Thursday and that means reds, oranges, and yellows will soon streak across North Dakota landscapes in one of Mother Nature’s greatest magic tricks. The changing colors can be seen in North Dakota now through mid-October, with October 5-21 the peak days...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Racism#American
KFYR-TV

North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out...
ARNEGARD, ND
KFYR-TV

A conversation with the man who predicted $6 gas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gas prices have fallen from historic highs earlier this year, but they’re still more than a dollar higher than they were a year ago today. Tuesday, Your News Leader spoke to someone who predicted historic high gas prices two years ago. Six-dollar gas. When Harold...
BISMARCK, ND
travelyouman.com

Devil Lake North Dakota Fishing Everything You Need to Know

Devils Lake, North Dakota, is a fishing mecca that is difficult to surpass. Some of the greatest walleye, perch, and pike fishing in the nation may be found at this lake on a rich grassland. Devils Lake offers everything you need, whether you’re searching for an amazing ice trip to catch monster perch or a summer trip to catch prize walleye. In this guide about Devil Lake North Dakota fishing, we are looking forward to sharing some useful tips with you.
DEVILS LAKE, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KFYR-TV

Three projects awarded funds from Clean Sustainable Energy Authority; no more funds available

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has approved the remaining funds from the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority to be used for three projects. More than $15 million in grants were awarded Monday, with $10 million going towards the Liberty H2 Hub; $4.1 million for Project Phoenix, a plastic plant that uses methane as feedstock; and $1.1 million for Enerplus for using geothermal power for oil and gas production. The authority now has to wait for further funding from the upcoming legislative session, and Director Al Anderson said he hopes that comes sooner rather than later.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy